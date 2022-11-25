Read full article on original website
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans
The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears
Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
RUMOR: Jets’ true feelings on Zach Wilson after public support
Zach Wilson was seen as the savior of the New York Jets at one point. Drafted second overall by the team in 2021, there was hope that he could be the great QB the team badly needed. Just a year in, though, and it seems like Wilson is already losing the trust of the front office… and maybe even his trust in himself.
Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. found himself in the news after being kicked off a plane in Miami on Sunday. Initial reports indicated that Beckham Jr. was removed from the flight due to his refusal to wear his seatbelt. On Monday, the free agent’s legal representation released a statement on the incident in […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Jets’ RB room takes another hit with Michael Carter injury
The New York Jets have undergone a difficult time over the last few weeks. On the heels of an embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots in Week 11, head coach Robert Saleh decided to make a change at quarterback, benching the controversial Zach Wilson for backup Mike White. However, with a new signal-caller under center, the Jets performed well in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, winning with a final score of 31-10. Unfortunately, an injury to running back Michael Carter puts a damper on their resurgent offensive efforts. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, Carter left Week 12 action due to an ankle injury. Saleh shared in post-game interviews that Carter suffered a sprained ankle and that the severity is currently unknown.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban makes College Football Playoff plea after Iron Bowl rout
Alabama’s chances at making it to the College Football Playoff is looking slim. Despite an Iron Bowl win against rivals Auburn, the team still sits on the bubble when it comes to the final dance. Their two losses earlier this season might come back to haunt them: teams with two or more losses are unlikely to be picked by the committee.
1 Warriors player who must be traded soon
The Golden State Warriors’ defense of their 2022 championship win hasn’t exactly gone as expected so far. While they appear to be turning the corner, the Warriors are just 10-10 through 20 games of action, which is good for the 10th seed in the Western Conference. Golden State is figuring things out, but they still have a long way to go before they are back to their championship caliber play.
Fights break out after Jets beat Bears at MetLife Stadium during youth game
In a rather disappointing turn of events, a youth game played at MetLife Stadium after the Week 12 showdown between the New York Jets and Chicago Bears ended in big fight between parents, players and coaches. Youth games are supposed to promote camaraderie while exposing kids to better competition, but...
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 13
It can be agreed that Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season was a bit of a weird one – low-scoring games, underdogs ruining playoff hopes, and your fantasy football team struggling. But have no fear, you can help right the ship with your Week 13 waiver wire pickups.
Patriots defensive players hope to regain pride and flip things in playoff rematch vs. Bills
FOXBOROUGH – You don’t need to give any reminders to any member of the New England Patriots’ defense how their last matchup with the Buffalo Bills went. In case you needed a reminder though, the Bills didn’t punt once. In fact, they scored a touchdown on every drive in their 47-17 drubbing of the Patriots in the playoffs.
Pete Carroll’s immediate reaction to Seahawks’ ‘frustrating’ overtime loss to Raiders
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll didn’t hold back as he expressed his disappointment in their Week 12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Seahawks and Raiders battled in overtime, but in the end, Seattle just had no answer for Josh Jacobs who dominated from start to finish. Jacobs’ 86-yard run in OT won the game for Vegas, though he also did a lot of damage throughout to keep his team in front for much of the day.
Jets QB Mike White, Robert Saleh’s immediate reaction to monster game vs. Bears
Mike White had the MetLife Stadium crowd chanting his name during the New York Jets’ 31-10 win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. But the quarterback and Jets coach Robert Saleh were low key about the new starter’s monster game. “It’s awesome,” White said postgame. “Just going out there playing football with your friends and […] The post Jets QB Mike White, Robert Saleh’s immediate reaction to monster game vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes will be fired up with latest defensive addition of Brandon Williams
The Kansas City Chiefs have just added a new weapon to their already high-powered team, albeit on the practice squad, with Adam Schefter of ESPN reporting that veteran defensive tackle Brandon Williams is signing with the Chiefs. “Longtime former Ravens’ DT Brandon Williams, who had been waiting for the right opportunity like Linval Joseph and […] The post Patrick Mahomes will be fired up with latest defensive addition of Brandon Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lions WR Jameson Williams’ availability in Week 13 vs Jaguars gets brutal truth from Dan Campbell
The Detroit Lions have been playing rather well in recent weeks. Prior to their Thanksgiving loss, the Lions won three games in a row, including a victory over the then 7-2 New York Giants. The Lions have been hit with the injury bug a lot this season, but are starting to get healthy. One piece […] The post Lions WR Jameson Williams’ availability in Week 13 vs Jaguars gets brutal truth from Dan Campbell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Elijah Mitchell dealt brutal injury update with Christian McCaffrey also ailing
Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers walked away with a 13-0 win against the New Orleans Saints in Week 12. But it appears that their backfield suffered a major blow with both Elijah Mitchell and Christian McCaffrey now dealing with injuries. Via The Athletic’s Matt Barrows:. “49ers hoped...
Chicago Bears: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Packers
The Chicago Bears are coming off five straight losses entering Week 13. They are dead last in the NFC North and want to snap their woeful slump. The beleaguered Bears will try to get their cheese as they face the Green Bay Packers at home in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here can put the Bears into a tie for third place with Green Bay in their division. Here are our Bears Week 13 predictions as they take on the Packers.
Deshaun Watson’s suspension reinstatement gets official update
The Cleveland Browns are so close to having Deshaun Watson on the field. The quarterback is reportedly going to be officially reinstated Monday afternoon, which means he’s on the verge of making his first career start — field appearance in an NFL regular season game — for the Browns (h/t Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network)
3 Broncos most to blame after Week 12 loss vs. Panthers
With each passing week, the Denver Broncos season manages to become even more depressing than fans thought was possible. In Week 12, the Broncos faced off against the equally struggling Carolina Panthers. Except this week, the Broncos made the Panthers look like an okay team. They even managed to make Sam Darnold look like a serviceable quarterback.
Kayvon Thibodeaux reveals Brian Daboll’s message after Giants’ Thanksgiving loss vs. Cowboys
The New York Giants have suddenly lost two in a row, dropping to 7-4 on the year after the Dallas Cowboys beat them on Sunday. Following the defeat, star pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux revealed the message that Brian Daboll told the team on Monday which definitely would’ve fired up everyone. Via Art Stapleton: “Kayvon Thibodeaux says […] The post Kayvon Thibodeaux reveals Brian Daboll’s message after Giants’ Thanksgiving loss vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
San Francisco 49ers: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins involves two teams that have their sights set on making it to Arizona for the Super Bowl come February. Ahead of these two juggernauts going head-to-head, we’ll be making our 49ers Week 13 predictions. After trading for superstar...
