Garuba's improved shooting could keep him in Rockets rotation

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- Bruno Fernando is expected to return from the knee injury that has kept him off the floor the last 15 games when the Rockets host a back-to-back this weekend against the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder. In his absence, Usman Garuba has filled in admirably as the Rockets backup center, but Fernando’s reappearance could impact his role.

“Once Bruno comes back it’s gonna be a little bit harder with the rotation at the four and five,” Rockets head coach Stephen Silas said.

Silas has not played a combination of his three centers at the same time at any point this season, though he signaled an openness to utilize Garuba at power forward. The Rockets drafted Garuba 23rd overall in 2021 for his defensive prowess, but his development at the offensive end of the floor, most notably his three-point shooting, has Silas wanting to see more.

“He’s been making key threes at vital moments of the game,” Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr said. “If they leave him open, we’re gonna keep feeding him, and he’s gonna keep knocking them down.

A myriad of injuries kept Garuba off the floor for a majority of his rookie campaign, but he combined to make just 6-of-29 attempts from behind the three-point line with the Rockets and in the G League when he did play. He’s already made seven three-pointers this season and he’s done it on only eight attempts.

“He makes his spot ups,” Silas said. “I think it has a lot to do with his shot selection. He’s taking the ones that are wide open. He’s not going to take anything that’s half-contested, so with that comes confidence and he works hard.”

No one is under the illusion that Garuba will shoot 88 percent from long distance for the full season, but it won’t be for a lack of effort.

“He's always been a hard worker,” Rockets guard Daishen Nix said. “In the G League he was working hard, but this year he’s turned it up more.”

Porter says he hopes opponents continue to leave Garuba open from deep, but if they adjust things will open up for the rest of the Rockets offense.

“More shooters out there means the floor is gonna be spaced out because they gotta respect (the three-point shot). Teams now will give up a two before a three. The three-point (shot) is the most value it’s ever been in the game of basketball.”