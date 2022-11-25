Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Suspect bound over in Eau Claire County homicide case
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A suspect in an Eau Claire County homicide case is bound over. Nov. 29, 2022 court records show 34-year-old Xavier Thompson is bound over. A preliminary hearing was held Nov. 29. Thompson is one of two men charged with homicide in the fatal Sept....
winonaradio.com
Winona Mom Facing Multiple Charges
(KWNO)-Irene Renee Burns, 32, of Winona, was charged with second-degree DWI, driving after revocation, and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. She was arrested on Wednesday, November 23rd, after officers were called to the 50-block of W. 5th St., near the post office. Officers arrived at the Winona post office...
winonaradio.com
Winona Man’s Brazen Fleet Farm Theft Leads to Felony Charges
(KWNO)-Fleet Farm asset protection staff stopped a Winona man after he walked out of the local Fleet Farm with $1,400 worth of store merchandise on November 25th. The asset protection staff member who recognized the suspect from previous interactions was able to confiscate the stolen product at the time of the incident; however, the male suspect was able to flee the area before officers arrived.
winonaradio.com
Formal Charges Pending for Stockton Man
(KWNO)-On Sunday, November 27th, at 2:28 a.m., a deputy patrolling in the city of Stockton noticed a vehicle in the Tiger Lily Tattoo and Piercing parking lot on the 8100 block of E. Main St. with a person slumped over the steering wheel while the vehicle was running. The deputy...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Arrests Woman for Drugs After Traffic Stop
The Marshfield Police Department arrested a woman after a traffic stop this past Friday. According to a report from the Department, during a traffic stop on Central Avenue at 26th Street, K-9 Rika indicated a controlled substance in a vehicle. Following a search, a female was found to be in possession of multiple prescriptions that were not prescribed to her.
houston-today.com
VIDEO: Abbotsford cop filmed punching man twice during arrest after The Offspring concert
The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) says its professional standards section is reviewing an incident on Saturday night (Nov. 26) in which an officer punched a man twice in the face as he was under arrest. The incident occurred outside Abbotsford Centre after a concert featuring the bands The Offspring and...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man arrested on suspicion of 6th OWI, possession of cocaine
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody for suspected OWI in Eau Claire County. The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested 42-year-old Keith Fox of Eau Claire after a traffic stop early Saturday morning. According to a release, a trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding at 1:02 a.m. Saturday...
drydenwire.com
Morning Crash On HWY 48 In Barron County Results In Fatality
BARRON COUNTY - A crash on HWY 48 in Barron County this morning has resulted in death of a 23-year-old male from Cumberland, according to a press release from Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. Press Release. At 7:55 a.m., on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, the Barron County 911 Center received...
Three Injured, One Critically in Rollover Crash Near Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Wisconsin woman with serious injuries was one of three people sent to a hospital as the result of a single-vehicle rollover crash in Winona County Monday afternoon. The State Patrol says an SUV, driven by 76-year-old Duane Foulkes of Beaver Dam, WI, left the westbound...
WSAW
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck
ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - It will be a deer season to remember for Payton Schreiber. The 15-year-old Abbotsford teen harvested a buck with an unusual rack. Schreiber’s mother, April, told NewsChannel 7 the animal was entangled in a type of fencing, causing a deformity to its antlers. They believe...
nbc15.com
Watching our next system moving in on Tuesday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A little bit of light rain this morning wasn’t enough to put a complete damper on our Sunday! Temperatures were still comfortable and skies cleared enough to see a bit of sunshine. Skies will continue to clear overnight, we’ll wake up to sunnier conditions to start the workweek on Monday. The sunshine won’t last long, as we’re already tracking our next system which looks to arrive on Tuesday.
