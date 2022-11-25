Read full article on original website
Local contractor accused of taking payments for work he never started taken into custody
SMITHTON, Pa. — A local contractor accused of taking payments for services and then never starting the work was taken into custody Tuesday morning, following a weeks-long investigation. Jason Pirl is being held in the Westmoreland County Jail on warrants out of Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset counties. The Westmoreland...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Accused of Selling OxyContin to Confidential Informant Due in Court Tomorrow
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man facing felony drug charges for allegedly selling OxyContin to a confidential informant is due in court on Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing is set for 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, for 24-year-old Noah Douglas, of Indiana, Pa., in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana on the following charges:
YAHOO!
$1.5 million in fentanyl seized in Somerset interstate stop
Nov. 29—SOMERSET — Two out-of-state men are in jail after investigators said more than six pounds of fentanyl was found in their vehicle last week. That's approximately $1.5 million worth of the lethal drug, according to Pennsylvania state police. Investigators found the drugs hidden underneath a passenger seat...
wtae.com
FBI investigators seen at North Versailles home
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — An FBI investigation was taking place in North Versailles on Tuesday morning. See video from Sky 4: Click the video player above. Sky 4 video from the 400 block of Grandview Avenue showed federal agents going in and out of a house and wearing gloves.
Westmoreland elected official cited for allegedly slapping fellow commissioner, making threats
A Rostraver commissioner was cited with two counts of harassment or physical contact and disorderly conduct for allegedly threatening people and slapping a fellow commissioner in the face during a township-sponsored Halloween event. The citations filed accuse John J. Lorenzo, 43, of Rostraver, of yelling obscenities, grabbing people by the...
pittsburghmagazine.com
The Face of Criminal Defense and DUI Law: David J. Shrager
The Shrager family of attorneys have been serving western Pennsylvania since 1967, and the team prides itself on its ethical practices and unwavering dedication to clients. Whether you have been wrongly accused or simply made a bad decision, criminal defense and DUI lawyer David Shrager and his team will have your back.
Westmoreland woman gets 8 years probation for animal neglect
A Sewickley Township woman was sentenced to eight years of probation after being convicted of 61 counts of animal neglect. The animals taken from her home were to be forfeited to the Humane Society. Nicole Marzole, 42, was not present at the nonjury trial Tuesday, according to Channel 11 news...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Woman gets 8 to 16 years for driving over, killing boyfriend in Homewood
Ausha Brown had only been dating Von Washington, she said, for about five weeks when she killed him. On Monday, as Brown was ordered to serve eight to 16 years in prison for third-degree murder, she told the court that in the moments before she ran Washington over in her black SUV, he had assaulted her.
explore venango
Man Charged With Strangulation Following Domestic Dispute in Oil City Faces Hearing on Wednesday
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a 31-year-old Allegheny County man accused of strangulation following an apparent domestic dispute in Oil City is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 31-year-old John Kwame Simmons, of McKees Rocks, Allegheny County, is scheduled for...
There is a crisis of kids in prison in Pennsylvania, and state officials must address it | PennLive letters
We are witnessing a detention crisis unfold across Pennsylvania, as demonstrated in places like Philadelphia, Delaware County, and Allegheny County. However, this situation is not due to a lack of beds or facilities for youth. The true crisis is that Pennsylvania incarcerates far too many children in the first place.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park man pleads to killing man in wheelchair while DUI
A Bethel Park man who was driving under the influence of marijuana when he struck and killed a man in a motorized wheelchair in Homestead pleaded guilty on Tuesday. Eric Walker, 51, pleaded guilty to causing an accident involving death while not licensed, driving under the influence, careless driving and driving on a suspended license.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland, Allegheny election results certified; precinct petitions still under review
With the exception of the vote counts from five of the county’s 307 precincts, the Westmoreland County Board of Elections on Monday gave its final certification to the Nov. 8 election results. Petitions filed challenging the results of the vote counts of the gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races in...
Driver reports delivery vehicle stolen in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Zone 5 police confirmed an Amazon delivery driver was targeted when she pulled over to drop off a package. Police say a thief jumped into her truck on Rosedale Street and then drove off. But what was he after, the packages or a quick joy...
butlerradio.com
State Police Investigating Recent Scam
State Police are continuing their investigation into a scam that impacted a local resident earlier this month. Authorities say that they were notified on November 3rd that a 73-year-old Ford City man purchased $660 worth of Target gift cards and gave the gift card information over the phone to an unknown individual who claimed to be with Xfinity.
Arrest made in Nov. 7 McKeesport shooting
A Penn Hills man is in custody after police say he shot a man earlier this month in McKeesport. Quenton Hughes, 40, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and a firearms violation for a Nov. 7 shooting. McKeesport police responded to the 2100 block of Beacon Street around 6...
Man arrested, charged with attempted homicide in October assault; police looking for second suspect
TARENTUM, Pa. — Police arrested a man wanted for attempted homicide in an October assault in Harrison Township. According to Allegheny County police, officials arrested Troy Vickers in the 300 block of Ninth Avenue in Tarentum on Nov. 28. According to a news release, police officers responded to a...
Centre Daily
Driver gets impaled during crash while fleeing from police, Pennsylvania cops say
A driver fleeing from a police officer who tried to pull him over was later impaled during a crash, authorities in Pennsylvania said. The officer was on patrol when they saw the driver turn and drive into oncoming traffic at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, according to a news release from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.
butlerradio.com
Two Motorists Facing Charges Following Traffic Stop in Butler Township
Two Allegheny County residents are facing charges following a traffic stop that occurred late last week in Butler Township. According to State Police, troopers conducted the stop on New Castle Road just before 4pm on Friday. During the stop, police say that they searched the vehicle and found a handgun...
Service, generosity were among pharmacist's contributions to Greensburg community
Editor’s Note: This is part of a series about Westmoreland County residents who have been honored as Hometown Heroes. Pharmacist John E. “Joe” Fishell worked 13 out of every 14 days at his Greensburg drug store and was on call on holidays. “There were many times he...
Man wanted in Verona shooting arrested in Tarentum
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Penn Hills earlier this month has been arrested. Allegheny County police said Monday that Shuron Porter, 43, was arrested in Tarentum. He was wanted in connection with a shooting that injured one person in Verona on Nov. 10. Police said officers were called to Allegheny River Boulevard on Nov. 10 for reports of a fight. A man was found shot in the abdomen at the scene. Officials said the suspect, later identified as Porter, fled the scene in a vehicle and crashed in Penn Hills. An arrest warrant was issued for him on Nov. 13. He was charged with aggravated assault, person not to possess firearms, carrying a firearm without a license, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, criminal attempt homicide, and carrying a loaded weapon.Porter is in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting his arraignment.
