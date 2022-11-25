ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Accused of Selling OxyContin to Confidential Informant Due in Court Tomorrow

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man facing felony drug charges for allegedly selling OxyContin to a confidential informant is due in court on Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing is set for 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, for 24-year-old Noah Douglas, of Indiana, Pa., in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana on the following charges:
INDIANA, PA
YAHOO!

$1.5 million in fentanyl seized in Somerset interstate stop

Nov. 29—SOMERSET — Two out-of-state men are in jail after investigators said more than six pounds of fentanyl was found in their vehicle last week. That's approximately $1.5 million worth of the lethal drug, according to Pennsylvania state police. Investigators found the drugs hidden underneath a passenger seat...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

FBI investigators seen at North Versailles home

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — An FBI investigation was taking place in North Versailles on Tuesday morning. See video from Sky 4: Click the video player above. Sky 4 video from the 400 block of Grandview Avenue showed federal agents going in and out of a house and wearing gloves.
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

The Face of Criminal Defense and DUI Law: David J. Shrager

The Shrager family of attorneys have been serving western Pennsylvania since 1967, and the team prides itself on its ethical practices and unwavering dedication to clients. Whether you have been wrongly accused or simply made a bad decision, criminal defense and DUI lawyer David Shrager and his team will have your back.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park man pleads to killing man in wheelchair while DUI

A Bethel Park man who was driving under the influence of marijuana when he struck and killed a man in a motorized wheelchair in Homestead pleaded guilty on Tuesday. Eric Walker, 51, pleaded guilty to causing an accident involving death while not licensed, driving under the influence, careless driving and driving on a suspended license.
BETHEL PARK, PA
butlerradio.com

State Police Investigating Recent Scam

State Police are continuing their investigation into a scam that impacted a local resident earlier this month. Authorities say that they were notified on November 3rd that a 73-year-old Ford City man purchased $660 worth of Target gift cards and gave the gift card information over the phone to an unknown individual who claimed to be with Xfinity.
FORD CITY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Arrest made in Nov. 7 McKeesport shooting

A Penn Hills man is in custody after police say he shot a man earlier this month in McKeesport. Quenton Hughes, 40, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and a firearms violation for a Nov. 7 shooting. McKeesport police responded to the 2100 block of Beacon Street around 6...
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man wanted in Verona shooting arrested in Tarentum

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Penn Hills earlier this month has been arrested. Allegheny County police said Monday that Shuron Porter, 43, was arrested in Tarentum. He was wanted in connection with a shooting that injured one person in Verona on Nov. 10. Police said officers were called to Allegheny River Boulevard on Nov. 10 for reports of a fight. A man was found shot in the abdomen at the scene. Officials said the suspect, later identified as Porter, fled the scene in a vehicle and crashed in Penn Hills. An arrest warrant was issued for him on Nov. 13. He was charged with aggravated assault, person not to possess firearms, carrying a firearm without a license, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, criminal attempt homicide, and carrying a loaded weapon.Porter is in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting his arraignment. 
TARENTUM, PA

