Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
south Carolina boy, 14, dead in the hotel on week before police notifiedcreteGreenville, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
FOX Carolina
Equineflow healing with horses
We're taking you to 34th Street and chatting all things about Centre Stage's spin on the Christmas classic. Highlighting what's new in the area including LAB at 248 North, Bohemian Bull and Burg apparel. Get your family involved in Spartanburg.
Holiday putt-putt makes way to Greenville Co.
A mini golf course will be lit up with holiday lights in midst of the holiday season.
FOX Carolina
Get your family involved in Spartanburg
Gamecock fans celebrate win in downtown Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) The South Carolina Gamecocks took down the Clemson Tigers 31-30, winning the Palmetto Bowl and breaking the 7-game losing streak on Saturday. It wouldn’t be a Palmetto Bowl game without the bars and streets packed with Tiger and Gamecock fans. South Carolina has been the talk of college football since beating the […]
3rd annual Brew Good event set for Giving Tuesday in Spartanburg
Spartanburg Gives is set to host its 3rd Annual Brew Good event for Giving Tuesday this week.
FOX Carolina
Powdersville honors injured Jalen Rambert during state title run
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Powdersville is playing in the program’s first ever state title game. “Always great when you see the guys that you grew up with for all your life succeed.” Jalen Rambert, Powdersville senior linebacker, said. The Patriots worked their way to the top while...
FOX Carolina
Holiday events happening in the Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year! We have a list of fun holiday events happening the Upstate that you and your family can enjoy. Nutcracker: The Exhibition will run through Feb. 12, 2023 at the Upcountry History Museum in Greenville. Friday, Nov....
FOX Carolina
Operation Coat Drive
FOX Carolina is collecting donations for Operation Coat Drive!. Monday, Dec. 5 through Friday, Dec. 12, you can drop off new or gently used coats, hats, scarves, gloves, or other winter wear at one of more than two dozen locations across the Upstate. Child and adult sizes are welcome!. All...
FOX Carolina
Clemson drops, South Carolina enters top 25 in latest ranking
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The College Football Playoff selection committee released their newest top 25 ranking on Tuesday night. Following South Carolina’s big win over Clemson on Saturday, the Gamecocks landed in the top 25, and Clemson dropped one spot to number 9. Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and the...
Pet of the Week: Lavender
It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Lavender.
FOX Carolina
Glymph Memorial Garden honors Gaffney Black Business District
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’re following up on a memorial garden set to honor pillars in Gaffney’s Black history. Back in January, $350,000 was allocated from COVID-19 relief funds to create Glymph Memorial Garden. After input from the public, back in March, the garden is almost done.
FOX Carolina
Hurricane Ian: Outreach group extends disaster relief drive in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Clergy Initiative says they’re still collecting donations to send to victims of Hurricane Ian. The organization says they’re taking to 53-foot trucks to Florida, and need help filling them with supplies. The drop off site is at The Beacon (255...
DJ Uiagalelei On Loss to Gamecocks: 'I'm Pissed'
Clemson quarterback grades his performance in the Tigers' 31-30 loss to the rival Gamecocks.
Check those tickets: $200,000 lottery ticket sold in Upstate
Upstate residents need to check their lottery tickets because a $200,000 winning ticket was sold on Thanksgiving Day.
FOX Carolina
Big Surprise Gifted to Military Veteran
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A military veteran received a big surprise weighing in at more than one thousand pounds. An Upstate horse rescue kept the secret from him, giving him a special way to pay it forward by helping other veterans. Robert Blackburn is a retired staff sergeant, who...
FOX Carolina
Change to voting districts in Greenville
FOX Carolina
Senior Action group hosts Thanksgiving dinner
Kari Beals talks about how individuals can donate to non-profits on Giving Tuesday. Dry, mild start to the week with rain moving in on Tuesday night into Wednesday. Annie is a long coat toy poodle. She is shy yet curious. She co-exists easily with other dogs and enjoys sunbathing.
FOX Carolina
Clemson volleyball selected to postseason tournament
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson volleyball team (13-17, 4-14 ACC) has accepted an invitation to compete in the Women’s National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC), which will commence Dec. 1-13. Clemson will face Toledo (18-12, 11-7 MAC) in the first round on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. in Lynchburg, Va. Additionally, Liberty (23-8, 14-2 Big South) and Western Carolina (18-12, 10-6 SoCon) are scheduled to play on Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. The winners of Saturday’s first round matches will square off on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m.
FOX Carolina
SC Ports contributes $50,000 to new trail system in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Ports announced a $50,000 contribution to the City of Greer to help create an urban trail system in the Sunnyside community. The proposed trail system, called the Wards Creek Trail, will provide a new recreational amenity for Sunnyside residents. “SC Ports’ mission extends...
clemson.edu
South Carolina hay grower wins in Southeastern Hay Contest
Reed Edwards of FoxPipe Farms in Laurens County, South Carolina has been making hay since 2007 and is a winner in this year’s Southeastern Hay Contest. This was the 18th year for the Southeastern Hay Contest, which is part of the Sunbelt Ag Expo held in Moultrie, Georgia. Liliane Silva, a Clemson Extension forages specialist stationed at the Edisto Research and Education Center in Blackville, South Carolina, represents Clemson on the contest planning committee. She said this contest is a great way for growers to get recognition for growing good-quality hay.
