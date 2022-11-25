ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Equineflow healing with horses

SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Get your family involved in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Gamecock fans celebrate win in downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) The South Carolina Gamecocks took down the Clemson Tigers 31-30, winning the Palmetto Bowl and breaking the 7-game losing streak on Saturday. It wouldn’t be a Palmetto Bowl game without the bars and streets packed with Tiger and Gamecock fans. South Carolina has been the talk of college football since beating the […]
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Powdersville honors injured Jalen Rambert during state title run

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Powdersville is playing in the program’s first ever state title game. “Always great when you see the guys that you grew up with for all your life succeed.” Jalen Rambert, Powdersville senior linebacker, said. The Patriots worked their way to the top while...
POWDERSVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Holiday events happening in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year! We have a list of fun holiday events happening the Upstate that you and your family can enjoy. Nutcracker: The Exhibition will run through Feb. 12, 2023 at the Upcountry History Museum in Greenville. Friday, Nov....
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Operation Coat Drive

FOX Carolina is collecting donations for Operation Coat Drive!. Monday, Dec. 5 through Friday, Dec. 12, you can drop off new or gently used coats, hats, scarves, gloves, or other winter wear at one of more than two dozen locations across the Upstate. Child and adult sizes are welcome!. All...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Clemson drops, South Carolina enters top 25 in latest ranking

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The College Football Playoff selection committee released their newest top 25 ranking on Tuesday night. Following South Carolina’s big win over Clemson on Saturday, the Gamecocks landed in the top 25, and Clemson dropped one spot to number 9. Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and the...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Glymph Memorial Garden honors Gaffney Black Business District

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’re following up on a memorial garden set to honor pillars in Gaffney’s Black history. Back in January, $350,000 was allocated from COVID-19 relief funds to create Glymph Memorial Garden. After input from the public, back in March, the garden is almost done.
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Big Surprise Gifted to Military Veteran

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A military veteran received a big surprise weighing in at more than one thousand pounds. An Upstate horse rescue kept the secret from him, giving him a special way to pay it forward by helping other veterans. Robert Blackburn is a retired staff sergeant, who...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Change to voting districts in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Senior Action group hosts Thanksgiving dinner

FOX Carolina

Clemson volleyball selected to postseason tournament

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson volleyball team (13-17, 4-14 ACC) has accepted an invitation to compete in the Women’s National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC), which will commence Dec. 1-13. Clemson will face Toledo (18-12, 11-7 MAC) in the first round on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. in Lynchburg, Va. Additionally, Liberty (23-8, 14-2 Big South) and Western Carolina (18-12, 10-6 SoCon) are scheduled to play on Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. The winners of Saturday’s first round matches will square off on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

SC Ports contributes $50,000 to new trail system in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Ports announced a $50,000 contribution to the City of Greer to help create an urban trail system in the Sunnyside community. The proposed trail system, called the Wards Creek Trail, will provide a new recreational amenity for Sunnyside residents. “SC Ports’ mission extends...
GREER, SC
clemson.edu

South Carolina hay grower wins in Southeastern Hay Contest

Reed Edwards of FoxPipe Farms in Laurens County, South Carolina has been making hay since 2007 and is a winner in this year’s Southeastern Hay Contest. This was the 18th year for the Southeastern Hay Contest, which is part of the Sunbelt Ag Expo held in Moultrie, Georgia. Liliane Silva, a Clemson Extension forages specialist stationed at the Edisto Research and Education Center in Blackville, South Carolina, represents Clemson on the contest planning committee. She said this contest is a great way for growers to get recognition for growing good-quality hay.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

