U.S. Supreme Court to weigh Cuomo-era New York corruption cases
Nov 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday will consider a pair of cases that could make it harder to pursue public corruption prosecutions - bids by an ex-aide to Democratic former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and a businessman to reverse bribery and fraud convictions.
Prosecutors in the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office are reportedly investigating FTX, with a focus on customer funds at the collapsed crypto exchange
The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office is investigating FTX, Reuters and WSJ reported Monday. Prosecutors may focus initially on examining reports that FTX lent customer funds to Alameda Research. Police and regulators in the Bahamas have interview SBF, Bloomberg reported. The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office is investigating FTX, according to news...
TechCrunch
US DOJ announces seizure of $3.36B in cryptocurrency
The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced that law enforcement seized $3.36 billion of bitcoin from a man who “unlawfully obtained” more than 50,000 bitcoin from darkweb market Silk Road over a decade ago. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said that James...
FBI Charges Investment Manager in $10M Crypto Ponzi Scheme
Federal authorities have charged an Ohio man with taking part in a fraudulent cryptocurrency investment scheme that raised at least $10 million from investors. According to a news release from the U.S. Justice Department, Rathnakishore Giri, 27, is accused of misleading investors by falsely claiming to be an expert in cryptocurrency trading specializing in bitcoin derivatives.
U.S. Senator Considers Defunding Police Who Don’t Enforce Gun Laws
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said the Senate should consider defunding police departments in states that don’t implement gun laws in the wake of the Colorado Springs shooting.Murphy condemned the actions of some Colorado counties that have declared their status as “Second Amendment sanctuaries” to CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday, arguing they were circumventing state and federal laws. More than half of the state’s counties passed some form of the resolution after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a “red flag” law in 2019, which allowed police to temporarily take away the guns of those who may pose a risk to society. The...
Trump’s Lawyers Compare Him to Galileo in New Filing
Galileo was persecuted for daring to claim that the Earth revolved around the sun. Nearly 400 years later, Donald Trump was ruthlessly mocked online for staring directly into that same star. In a court filing related to the former president’s lawsuit against Twitter, his lawyers claim that the two men actually have a lot in common. “Crackpot ideas sometimes turn out to be true,” the filing reads. “The earth does revolve around the sun, and it was Hunter Biden, not Russian disinformation agents, who dropped off a laptop full of incriminating evidence at a repair shop in Delaware. Galileo spent...
coingeek.com
Hodlnaut under probe in Singapore over alleged fraud, misrepresentation
Digital asset lending firm Hodlnaut has found itself in the crosshairs of Singapore’s police on allegations of fraud and misrepresentation to customers. The police investigation is hinged upon multiple reports “alleging that Hodlnaut and/or its director had made false representations to the company’s exposure to a certain digital token.” Upon probe completion, Hodlnaut and its principal members could be dragged to court under sections 417 and 424 of the Penal Code of 1871.
Supreme Court grapples with whether to restore Biden immigration enforcement policy
The Supreme Court on Tuesday wrestled with whether to revive a Biden administration policy that set immigration enforcement priorities by focusing on public safety threats. The administration is seeking to overturn a Texas-based federal judge's ruling in June that blocked the policy nationwide. It had been in effect for less than a year.
Congress should nip the independent state legislature theory in the bud
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case with dangerous implications for American democracy on Dec. 7, the anniversary of a previous day of infamy. The case, Moore v. Harper, will give the GOP-appointed majority the opportunity to grant state legislatures the sole state authority to set rules for federal elections. In states where legislatures are controlled by one party, that party could gerrymander to its heart’s content without approval by the governor or oversight by the courts. The decision could also set the stage for a repeat of the scheme pursued by election deniers to snatch the presidency in 2020 with alternate or “fake” elector slates.
Supreme Court returns to immigration in test of Biden's power to choose deportation targets
The latest immigration case at the high court is one of several challenging Biden's ability to make policy without clear authorization from Congress.
kitco.com
U.S. House schedules its first FTX hearing as ECB President Lagarde calls for broader crypto regulation
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In the U.S., House lawmakers have revealed that they will begin their investigation into the collapse of FTX...
FBI and DHS failing to address threat of domestic terrorism, according to new Senate report
A new investigation by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee into the rise of domestic terrorism has found that the federal government is failing to adequately address domestic terror attacks, which are predominantly perpetrated by white supremacists and anti-government extremists. Although the Department of Homeland Security and the...
Lawmakers look to overhaul farmworkers visa before GOP takeover
MIAMI -- "Lawmakers, agriculture groups and farmworker organizations are pushing to pass an overhaul of the farmworker visa program through both chambers of Congress before the GOP takes control of the House next year," the Wall Street Journal reported this week.A bill providing a path to citizenship for about 1 million farmworkers—and creating a capped number of new year-round visas—passed the House in March 2021, with the support of 217 Democrats and 30 Republicans.The measure is generally supported by immigrant advocacy groups and by farmers who say they struggle to find enough people to harvest their crops. Republicans generally oppose efforts to provide legal status to people who...
Immigrants, DHS settle case seeking activist targeting info
Burlington-based Migrant Justice and the Vermont ACLU sued the Department of Homeland Security in October 2017.
US Supreme Court hears challenge to Biden admin immigration policy
The US Supreme Court heard arguments on Tuesday in a case brought by border state Texas challenging the federal government's right to decide which undocumented migrants should be targeted for deportation. After more than two hours of arguments, the nine justices on the conservative-majority court did not appear to fall clearly on one side or the other of the case, which also raises thorny questions of the legality of state challenges to federal policies.
The Emergencies Act inquiry revealed a disturbing disregard of the public interest
The Public Order Emergency Commission into the use of the Emergency Act has ended. The mandated hearings were looking into whether invoking the act was justified to end the so-called freedom convoy protest in Ottawa in February 2022 — and they raised serious questions about protecting the public interest. Where was the Ottawa Police Services Board when the occupation of the city dragged on for weeks? What were the terms of Peter Sloly’s resignation as Ottawa police chief? Did both the police force’s management and the board responsible for overseeing the force fail? The commission hearings were astonishing in what they revealed...
The left's message for the Fed: Stop punishing workers
Powell faces backlash from Democratic lawmakers and labor advocates for suggesting that unemployment likely needs to rise to ease wage growth.
