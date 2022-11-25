ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in Entertainment History: "The Bodyguard" opened

By By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

On Nov. 25, 1952, the Agatha Christie play “Mousetrap” opened in London. It became the longest-running play ever.

In 1961, musicians Don and Phil Everly were sworn in to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves in Nashville and later reported to Camp Pendleton in San Diego.

In 1968, The Beatles’ “White Album” was released.

In 1976, The Band gave its final performance in San Francisco. The concert was documented in the movie “The Last Waltz.”

In 1969, John Lennon returned his MBE medal to the queen to protest Britain’s support for U.S. involvement to Vietnam, among other things. The other three Beatles kept their medals, which they received in 1965.

In 1984, the Ethiopian famine relief song “Do They Know It’s Christmas” by Band Aid was recorded in London. The session was organized by singer Bob Geldof of Boomtown Rats and Ultravox singer Midge Ure.

In 1985, singer Bobby Brown announced he was leaving the group New Edition for a solo career.

In 1992, Whitney Houston’s first movie, “The Bodyguard,” opened nationwide. The movie’s theme song “I Will Always Love You” was already a number-one song when the film opened.

Also in 1992, the movie “Aladdin” opened nationwide.

In 1998, comedian Flip Wilson died of liver cancer at his home in Malibu, California. He was 64.

Also in 1998, actor Michael J. Fox revealed he had Parkinson’s disease.

In 2002, actor Nicolas Cage filed for divorce from singer Lisa Marie Presley. They had been married for four months.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Kathryn Crosby is 89. Singer Bob Lind is 80. Actor-game show host Ben Stein is 78. Actor John Larroquette is 75. “Dancing With The Stars” judge Bruno Tonioli (toh-nee-OH’-lee) is 67. Singer Amy Grant is 62. Drummer Scott Mercado (Candlebox) is 58. Singer Tim Armstrong of Rancid is 57. Actor Steve Harris (“Friday Night Lights,” ″The Practice”) is 57. Actor Billy Burke (“Twilight” films) is 56. Singer Stacy Lattisaw is 56. Guitarist Rodney Sheppard of Sugar Ray is 56. Rapper-producer Erick Sermon (EPMD) is 54. Actor Jill Hennessy (“Crossing Jordan”) is 53. Actor Christina Applegate is 51. Actor Eddie Steeples (“My Name Is Earl”) is 49. Actor Kristian Nairn (“Game of Thrones”) is 47. Actor Jill Flint (“The Good Wife,” “Royal Pains”) is 45. Actor Jerry Ferrara (“Entourage”) is 43. Actor Valerie Azlynn (“Sullivan and Son”) is 42. Actor Katie Cassidy (“Arrow,” new “Melrose Place”) is 36. Actor Stephanie Hsu (SHOO) (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 32. Contemporary Christian singer Jamie Grace is 31.

