Read full article on original website
Related
yourerie
The best products we’ve tested and loved on sale now for Cyber Monday
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best products on sale for Cyber Monday?. There are plenty of amazing deals up for grabs this Cyber Monday. But just because you’re getting a deep discount doesn’t mean the sale item is worth your money. If you’re looking to spend a little more strategically, we’ve gathered some of the best deals on products the BestReviews team has tested and loved.
yourerie
Best gifts for 12-year-olds
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Kids in the tween age group can be some of the most complicated people to shop for. Toy trends seem to change by the week, bedroom furnishing fashions can change each month, and there’s a new STEM toy every time you turn around. Don’t worry. There are some great gifts out there that stand out as “best of the best” and are sure to delight the special pre-teen on your list.
yourerie
These 100+ Cyber Monday deals have something for everyone on your shopping list
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Cyber Monday deals at major retailers are best?. It’s finally here. The day you’ve been waiting for has arrived. No, not Christmas. It’s Cyber Monday, the biggest online shopping day of the year. While it might seem like a relatively new event, the phrase was first coined way back in 2005 by the National Retail Federation’s shop.org. That makes it an entire decade older than Prime Day.
Forever 21 to Offer Physical Collection Based on Virtual Line
Count Forever 21 as the latest retailer to offer physical products tied into the metaverse. One year ago, the Los Angeles-based company, owned by SPARC, a joint venture between Authentic Brands Group and Simon Property Group, launched a virtual product collection on Roblox. The retailer partnered with Virtual Brand Group, a metaverse creation company, to build a Forever 21 Shop City, a “fashion retail experience” on Roblox, which is also working with brands as varied as Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and PacSun to offer experiences in the metaverse.More from WWDScenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion Week6 Headlines that Captivated the Retail Industry...
EXCLUSIVE: Saul Nash Designs Limited Capsule Collection for Mercedes-Benz and SK Gaming
LONDON — Fashion is a game that British fashion designer Saul Nash is pacing through. The winner of the 2022 International Woolmark Prize and recipient of this year’s Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design is teaming up with Mercedes-Benz and SK Gaming on a limited capsule collection that will be presented at the 25th anniversary event of SK Gaming taking place on Wednesday in Cologne, Germany.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 Nash has designed two pieces: a black long-sleeve compression shirt dubbed The Digital Gradient Top...
People Are Sharing Normal "American" Things That Are Really Not Normal At All According To The Rest Of The World
"It's honestly such a wild American concept."
Comments / 0