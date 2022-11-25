Read full article on original website
Related
EXCLUSIVE: Stuart Weitzman Launches Limited Edition Handbag Collection
In the bag. Just in time for the holidays, Stuart Weitzman is introducing a limited-edition collection of handbags taking a cue from the brand’s special occasion shoe offering.More from WWDThe 21 Most Popular 2019 Holiday Gifts, According to GoogleAnya Hindmarch's Bags That Work Capsule CollectionNicki Minaj, Hailey Baldwin Join Nina Garcia for Stuart Weitzman Dinner The Tapestry Inc.-owned brand has produced handbags previously but phased them out in holiday 2019, and the new collection marks a fresh take on the category from Edmundo Castillo, head of design for the brand. Castillo credits a refreshed energy reverberating through the brand post-pandemic and...
Forever 21 to Offer Physical Collection Based on Virtual Line
Count Forever 21 as the latest retailer to offer physical products tied into the metaverse. One year ago, the Los Angeles-based company, owned by SPARC, a joint venture between Authentic Brands Group and Simon Property Group, launched a virtual product collection on Roblox. The retailer partnered with Virtual Brand Group, a metaverse creation company, to build a Forever 21 Shop City, a “fashion retail experience” on Roblox, which is also working with brands as varied as Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and PacSun to offer experiences in the metaverse.More from WWDScenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion Week6 Headlines that Captivated the Retail Industry...
EXCLUSIVE: Saul Nash Designs Limited Capsule Collection for Mercedes-Benz and SK Gaming
LONDON — Fashion is a game that British fashion designer Saul Nash is pacing through. The winner of the 2022 International Woolmark Prize and recipient of this year’s Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design is teaming up with Mercedes-Benz and SK Gaming on a limited capsule collection that will be presented at the 25th anniversary event of SK Gaming taking place on Wednesday in Cologne, Germany.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 Nash has designed two pieces: a black long-sleeve compression shirt dubbed The Digital Gradient Top...
People Are Sharing Normal "American" Things That Are Really Not Normal At All According To The Rest Of The World
"It's honestly such a wild American concept."
Comments / 0