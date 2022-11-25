Class AAA All-State Volleyball: Dillon and Sauvage earn first-team honors; Moss named to second team

Photo by Greg Barnett

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON — It was three matches, three sweeps and a Class AAA three-peat for the Musselman High School volleyball program of head coach Shawn Martz.

After finishing state runner-up in 2019 to George Washington, the Applemen have been on another level and such was the case again in 2022.

One constant during that period for MHS has been senior Hannah Howard, who was chosen captain of the triple-A all-state first team by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

“She has been our best all-around player for the past four years and she has been a great competitor and leader for us,” coach Martz said of Howard, who is making her fourth appearance on the first team. “She is so good in so many areas. It’s hard to quantify the impact she has on our team during her career.”

Whether it’s at the net or in the back row, Howard was more than capable. She had 456 serve-receptions and finished with a 2.15 passer rating. She had a .302 hitting efficiency on her 472 kills. Howard also was a near 94% server who had 95 aces and 470 digs.

Joining Howard on the top unit was junior teammate Ava Dunnigan. The libero, who had 546 serve-receptions and tied Howard as the team’s top passer, finished with 463 digs, 24 assists and 67 aces. She served at 93.2%.

Morgantown, which reached the state finals, landed senior Paige Brock and junior Kaitlyn Anderson on the first team.

Head coach Erica Manor, a former state player of the year for the Applemen, watched her Mohigans fall 25-23 in the opening set against Musselman, which won the next two by identical scores of 25-14.

Despite missing about a month of the season, Brock was a big reason for the Mohigans’ success. The Murray State commit had 131 kills, hit .234 with 26 aces, 65 digs, 168 assists and 17 blocks. Along with 20 blocks, 51 aces and 173 digs, Anderson hit .274 and amassed 392 downed spikes.

Brock was joined as a repeat honoree on the first team by Greenbrier East junior libero Dia Sauvage. The Spartan made 769 digs and 121 aces while serving at 93.5%. She also had 88 assists and 35 kills.

Bridgeport, which was eliminated in the state semifinals by Musselman, was represented on the first team by senior Alexa

Martin. The Fairmont State University signee had 559 winners and hit .345. A 91.5% server, Martin produced 77 aces, 173 stuffs and 245 digs.

Senior Paige Richmond helped Hedgesville make a run to the state semifinals this year before falling to Morgantown. The setter for the Eagles earned a nod on the first team after compiling 1,233 assists and 278 digs. Richmond, a 90% server who had 102 aces, also had 25 kills and as many blocks.

Parkersburg senior Rylee Wise, who inked with Concord University, helped the Big Reds return to the state tournament. Wise earned first team honors on the strength of her 1,005 assists, 367 digs and 115 kills. The 94% server had 99 aces.

Also earning spots on the first team were George Washington’s Delaney Brasselle and Woodrow Wilson’s Abby Dillon. The senior

Brasselle had 88 total blocks, 40 aces, 44 digs, 271 kills and hit .269. Dillon, the only sophomore on the top unit, served at 98.8% and had 58 aces to go with 65 kills, 498 digs and 1,106 assists.

Bridgeport sophomore Myleigh Smell was named captain of the second team.

The rest of the second team featured sophomore Alayna Harper of Hedgesville, juniors Reese Parsons of Hurricane, Kayli Derrow of John Marshall and Maia Johnson of Parkersburg South as well as seniors ZaMahya Moss (Woodrow Wilson), Olivia Albrecht (Wheeling Park), Gracie Lemon (Spring Valley), Sidney Varney (Ripley) and Laney Gannon (Huntington).

All-state plaques, which are made of wood in the shape of the state and inscribed with the WVSWA logo that includes the name, school and year of the honoree, are available to all-staters at wvswa.org or bearwoodcompany.com.

2022 W.Va. All-State Volleyball

CLASS AAA

FIRST TEAM

Hannah Howard, Musselman, SR (Captain)

Alexa Martin, Bridgeport, SR

Dia Sauvage, Greenbrier East, JR

Paige Richmond, Hedgesville, SR

Paige Brock, Morgantown, SR

Delaney Brasselle, George Washington, SR

Rylee Wise, Parkersburg, SR

Abby Dillon, Woodrow Wilson, SO

Ava Dunnigan, Musselman, JR

Kaitlyn Anderson, Morgantown, JR

SECOND TEAM

Myleigh Smell, Bridgeport, SO (Captain)

ZaMahya Moss, Woodrow Wilson, SR

Olivia Albrecht, Wheeling Park, SR

Gracie Lemon, Spring Valley, SR

Alayna Harper, Hedgesville, SO

Reese Parsons, Hurricane, JR

Sidney Varney, Ripley, SR

Maia Johnson, Parkersburg South, JR

Kayli Derrow, John Marshall, JR

Laney Gannon, Huntington, SR

Special Honorable Mention

Alanna Penn, Woodrow Wilson; Gracie Gumm, Greenbrier East; Olivia Perkins, Parkersburg; Paisley Miller, Hedgesville; Ally Webb, Capital; Tylie Barton, George Washington; Maggie Dickerson, Hurricane; Alexis Stack, Greenbrier East; Ada McCoy, Musselman; Grace DeVall, Morgantown; Mallori Dunn-Martin, Huntington; Madison Stoll, Princeton; Katie Pilgrim, University; Ella Sorine, Bridgeport; Keleigh Chrisman, Musselman; Kendal Currence, Buckhannon-Upshur

Honorable Mention

Ava Katz, George Washington; Tiona Carroll, Cabell Midland; Gracie Brown, Hedgesville; Hailey Ervin, Greenbrier East; Rebekah Mitchell, Bridgeport; Sarah Pownell, Hampshire; Mya Green, Parkersburg; Salia Harris, Woodrow Wilson; Emma Brogan, Lincoln County; Kalila Hames, Oak Hill; Aziah Smith, Capital; Reagan Ballard, Spring Valley; Molly Riggs, South Charleston; Grace Dickerson, Hurricane; Olivia Bell, Huntington; Kate Williams, University. Lily Estep, Riverside