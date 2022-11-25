Read full article on original website
On Cyber Monday, South Suburban Amazon Warehouse Workers Plan Walkout
Black Friday has come and gone -- and for 2022, it was massive. While in-person shoppers showed up in big numbers this year, online sales broke a record, topping $9 billion for the first time ever. And on Cyber Monday, retail experts are predicting shoppers will spend even more. "We...
Shopper Turnout Hit Record High Over Black Friday Weekend, Retail Trade Group Says
The group said 196.7 million shoppers turned out from Thanksgiving Day to Cyber Monday. That topped the turnout of 179 million during last year's holiday weekend, it said. The NRF, which began tracking the figure in 2017, had forecast a turnout of 166.3 million for this year. A record number...
Holiday Rush: Why Investors May Want to Add Retail ETFs to Their Cart
'Tis the season for shopping — and maybe for some investors: ETFs. Despite consumer headwinds tied to the economic slowdown, Amplify ETFs' Brian Giere sees opportunities in retail. "We are expecting continued outperformance or record growth in online specifically," the firms' head of national accounts told CNBC's "ETF Edge"...
Kroger, Albertsons CEOs Defend Grocery Tie-Up, Say Deal Won't Hurt Competition
Kroger announced plans in October to acquire Albertsons in a deal valued at $24.6 billion. The Cincinnati-based company is the second-largest grocer by market share in the United States, behind Walmart, and Albertsons is fourth, after Costco, according to market researcher Numerator. Together, Kroger and Albertsons would be a closer...
25% of Parents Plan to Take on Debt This Holiday Season. Here's Why That's So Dangerous Now
Racking up credit card debt is a move you might sorely regret.
