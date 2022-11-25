ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

abc27.com

New grocery store opening in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand-new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is set to open its doors in Lebanon County on Dec. 8, 2022. According to the release, in celebration of the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market’s grand opening, they are offering customers a chance to win a $1,000 grocery give away. Interested customers have from Monday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Jan. 5 to enter for a chance to win – to enter you can click here.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

16 people and a cat sheltered after central Pa. building collapse

Sixteen people and a cat stayed overnight at an emergency shelter after their Lebanon County apartment building collapsed Monday, the Red Cross said. The Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services called in the Red Cross after the 30-unit Chestnut Crossings apartment building collapsed Monday on the 800 block of Chestnut Street in the city of Lebanon.
LEBANON, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg's Tiny Home project makes new strides

Harrisburg's "Tiny Home" Project received 1.5 million dollars in state funding. Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania is leading the charge to build 15 tiny homes and a community center for local unsheltered veterans. The future site of the tiny home village and community center is a 5-acre plot along the Susquehanna...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Miracle baby celebrates first Thanksgiving at home

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One Susquehanna Valley family is thankful for their 14-month-old miracle. This Thanksgiving, they got to start a new tradition by having their premature baby home for her first Thanksgiving. At this time last year, she was in the NICU, fighting for her life. Watch Kate Merriman's story in the video player above.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Warminster Dad-To-Be David Hope Dies, 28

Newlywed, expecting father and Bucks County native David Hope died on Saturday, Nov. 19. He was 28. Born in Warminster, Hope was a 2013 graduate of William Tennent High School, and worked as a team manager at a Sherwin-Williams paint store in Philadelphia, his obituary says. Hope had just married...
WARMINSTER, PA
FOX 43

Santa joins Toys For Tots to 'Stuff the Bus' in York County

SPRING GROVE, Pa. — On Saturday, a busy post-Thanksgiving travel day, cars driving past Bailey Coach in Spring Grove were greeted by some friendly waves and jingle bells. Santa and Mrs. Claus sat alongside North York Regional Police officers, collecting new, unopened toys for this year's Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots drive.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania firearms deer season is underway

Pennsylvania firearms deer season is officially underway. Despite hunting for hours in the woods near Dillsburg, many hunters went home empty-handed. The state game commission says the deer population in Pennsylvania is stable, but around here, the deer were keeping out of sight. "Sometimes you see them sometimes you don't....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Group protests outside Harrisburg-area fur company

About a dozen animal rights activists gathered on South Front Street in Wormleysburg outside the Charles Fur Company to peacefully protest the use of fur in clothing on Saturday. The group walked and stood along the sidewalk across from the Susquehanna River holding signs to passing-by motorists, wielding signs saying...
WORMLEYSBURG, PA
WGAL

Water main break displaces residents in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. — A water main break at a Lebanon apartment complex has displaced residents. The American Red Cross is working to support residents of the Chestnut Crossings Apartments in the 800 Block of Chestnut Street, Lebanon. According to the Red Cross, residents from all 30 units of the...
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. woman sues Walmart, says she was fired for not getting vaccine

WILLIAMSPORT – A Schuylkill County woman has sued Walmart claiming said was fired last year for not being vaccinated for COVID-19. Deborah Lybarger of Ashland alleges in a suit filed Monday in U.S. Middle District Court against Walmart Associates Inc. of Bentonville, Arkansas, that her rights under the Civil Rights and the Pennsylvania Human Relations acts were violated.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Owner of pot-bellied pig found

UPDATE: The owner of the pig has been found. York County Regional Police are looking for the owners of a pot-bellied pig. They say the pig was found on the 100 block of Forest Hills Road in Windsor Township. According to police, the pig has a green harness. If you...
YORK COUNTY, PA
beckersasc.com

Pennsylvania physician sentenced to up to 6 years for unlawful opioid prescription

Doylestown, Pa.-based Richard Alan Kondan, DO, has been sentenced to two to six years in prison for unlawful prescription of opioids, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said Nov. 29. An investigation found that Dr. Kondan increased dosages of oxycodone without appropriate medical justification and frequently authorized refills without physician...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

