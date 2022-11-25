Read full article on original website
abc27.com
New grocery store opening in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand-new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is set to open its doors in Lebanon County on Dec. 8, 2022. According to the release, in celebration of the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market’s grand opening, they are offering customers a chance to win a $1,000 grocery give away. Interested customers have from Monday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Jan. 5 to enter for a chance to win – to enter you can click here.
16 people and a cat sheltered after central Pa. building collapse
Sixteen people and a cat stayed overnight at an emergency shelter after their Lebanon County apartment building collapsed Monday, the Red Cross said. The Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services called in the Red Cross after the 30-unit Chestnut Crossings apartment building collapsed Monday on the 800 block of Chestnut Street in the city of Lebanon.
WGAL
Harrisburg's Tiny Home project makes new strides
Harrisburg's "Tiny Home" Project received 1.5 million dollars in state funding. Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania is leading the charge to build 15 tiny homes and a community center for local unsheltered veterans. The future site of the tiny home village and community center is a 5-acre plot along the Susquehanna...
Pennsylvania Lottery Millionaire Raffle ticket sold in Dauphin County
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery New Year’s Millionaire Raffle features eight weekly drawings each with two $50,000 prizes, and one of the winning tickets for the second weekly drawing was sold in Dauphin County. The two tickets, matching numbers 00054550 and 00076252, were sold between Nov. 15 and Nov. 21. The winning Dauphin […]
WGAL
Miracle baby celebrates first Thanksgiving at home
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One Susquehanna Valley family is thankful for their 14-month-old miracle. This Thanksgiving, they got to start a new tradition by having their premature baby home for her first Thanksgiving. At this time last year, she was in the NICU, fighting for her life. Watch Kate Merriman's story in the video player above.
Warminster Dad-To-Be David Hope Dies, 28
Newlywed, expecting father and Bucks County native David Hope died on Saturday, Nov. 19. He was 28. Born in Warminster, Hope was a 2013 graduate of William Tennent High School, and worked as a team manager at a Sherwin-Williams paint store in Philadelphia, his obituary says. Hope had just married...
Santa joins Toys For Tots to 'Stuff the Bus' in York County
SPRING GROVE, Pa. — On Saturday, a busy post-Thanksgiving travel day, cars driving past Bailey Coach in Spring Grove were greeted by some friendly waves and jingle bells. Santa and Mrs. Claus sat alongside North York Regional Police officers, collecting new, unopened toys for this year's Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots drive.
WGAL
Pennsylvania firearms deer season is underway
Pennsylvania firearms deer season is officially underway. Despite hunting for hours in the woods near Dillsburg, many hunters went home empty-handed. The state game commission says the deer population in Pennsylvania is stable, but around here, the deer were keeping out of sight. "Sometimes you see them sometimes you don't....
Group protests outside Harrisburg-area fur company
About a dozen animal rights activists gathered on South Front Street in Wormleysburg outside the Charles Fur Company to peacefully protest the use of fur in clothing on Saturday. The group walked and stood along the sidewalk across from the Susquehanna River holding signs to passing-by motorists, wielding signs saying...
WGAL
Water main break displaces residents in Lebanon
LEBANON, Pa. — A water main break at a Lebanon apartment complex has displaced residents. The American Red Cross is working to support residents of the Chestnut Crossings Apartments in the 800 Block of Chestnut Street, Lebanon. According to the Red Cross, residents from all 30 units of the...
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General Store
Pennsylvania is filled with bustling downtowns and cities filled with places to eat, drink, and shop, but sometimes you need to reconnect with charming towns filled with historic main streets and mom-and-pop shops to find out where the truly delicious food is hiding.
Pa. woman sues Walmart, says she was fired for not getting vaccine
WILLIAMSPORT – A Schuylkill County woman has sued Walmart claiming said was fired last year for not being vaccinated for COVID-19. Deborah Lybarger of Ashland alleges in a suit filed Monday in U.S. Middle District Court against Walmart Associates Inc. of Bentonville, Arkansas, that her rights under the Civil Rights and the Pennsylvania Human Relations acts were violated.
What to eat at Christmas Village this year
With Thanksgiving behind us, it is now officially the holiday season, and that means Philadelphia’s Christmas Village is in full swing. One of the highlights of the seasonal market is, of course, the food.
Emotions run high as friends, family say goodbye to Harrisburg teen: ‘justice shall prevail’
Dozens of people, many wearing blue, filled the intersection of 3rd and Kelker streets Monday evening to mourn 17-year-old Tay’Andre “Fatty” Warren. Warren was shot near the intersection around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police. He was dead when officers arrived. The crowd Monday was full of...
Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $100K sold to online Lebanon County player
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 was recently awarded to an online player from Lebanon County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The ticket was sold for the Wednesday, Nov. 23, drawing matching four of the five white balls: 1-2-31-39-66, and the red Powerball, 25, to win […]
WGAL
Owner of pot-bellied pig found
UPDATE: The owner of the pig has been found. York County Regional Police are looking for the owners of a pot-bellied pig. They say the pig was found on the 100 block of Forest Hills Road in Windsor Township. According to police, the pig has a green harness. If you...
wdiy.org
New Home Repair Program Would Provide Up to $50,000 to Homeowners, Small Landlords | WDIY Local News
A new state program aims to help some Pennsylvanians make improvements to their homes - and will allocate millions of dollars to the Lehigh Valley. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The new Whole-Home Repairs program draws $125 million from federal COVID-19 relief funding and will serve as a “one-stop...
WGAL
Local dog handler participates in Thanksgiving National Dog Show
You might have watched the National Dog Show while you were getting ready for Thanksgiving dinner. It was also a chance to see a dog groomer and handler from Lancaster County on national TV. It was a pretty special holiday for Lexi Schlott and the dog she was showing, named...
McKnight's
$513,000 judgment continues DOL onslaught against nursing homes violating wage rules
A “common and costly” error by two Pennsylvania nursing homes can be averted by other providers, said a Department of Labor investigator in the wake of a more than half-million-dollar judgment against the providers. Spring Creek Rehab and Nursing Center in Harrisburg and Laurel Lakes Rehab and Wellness...
beckersasc.com
Pennsylvania physician sentenced to up to 6 years for unlawful opioid prescription
Doylestown, Pa.-based Richard Alan Kondan, DO, has been sentenced to two to six years in prison for unlawful prescription of opioids, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said Nov. 29. An investigation found that Dr. Kondan increased dosages of oxycodone without appropriate medical justification and frequently authorized refills without physician...
