Harrisburg police charge man after allegedly taking children
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man was arrested by police after being accused of assaulting a woman and fleeing with her children. On Nov. 28 at around 8 a.m., Harrisburg police were approached by an adult female assault victim who was involved in a domestic assault incident. Keion Griffin,...
Police investigating Cumberland County hit-and-run
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Carlisle Police Department, a pedestrian was hit last Friday at the intersection of S. Hanover and Willow streets. Police say that an older model silver or gray Honda Civic struck a pedestrian at the intersection on Nov. 25 around 1 p.m. The pedestrian sustained minor injuries; however, the […]
'Love made me try to kill': York County man charged with attempted homicide
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man is facing attempted homicide charges after allegedly breaking in and strangling a woman. Frederick Entz IV, 39, from Hanover has been charged with attempted criminal homicide, burglary, strangulation, aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, according to online court documents.
Man charged with shooting along heavily traveled central Pa. road
A Lancaster County man endangered the lives of others when he fired a gun near occupied homes bordering a high-traffic road, police said. Darren T. Mellors, 52, shot into his front yard at least twice during a Nov. 10 argument outside his home on the 700 block of South Broad Street in Lititz, police said. Shots were reportedly fired around 10:26 p.m.
Suspect steals $6,000 from Rutter's in York County, Springettsbury Township police say
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Springettsbury Township Police have released surveillance photos in a $6,000 theft that happened at a York County Rutter's. You can watch the video above to see photos of the suspect and the suspect's vehicle. Police said the theft happened around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov....
Central Pa. man choked 2-year-old daughter for playing in dog’s water bowl: state police
A Dauphin County man choked his 2-year-old daughter and left bruises on her throat because she was playing with the family dog’s water bowl, police said in court documents. Pennsylvania State Police have charged David C. Thomas, 33, with abusing the toddler between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4 in his Wiconisco Township home.
Deputies shoot, kill man accused of stabbing father to death in Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. — A father is dead and a mother is hospitalized after a stabbing in Frederick, Maryland early Tuesday. Deputies arriving at the scene shot and killed the suspect, the son of the victims, whom officials claim was armed. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office claims deputies were called...
Dauphin County hired ‘expert’ to review jail deaths, but won’t release report
In September 2020, Dauphin County Commissioners announced they hired an independent investigator for an “in-depth medical review” after two men housed at the Dauphin County Prison died within days of each other from possible medical neglect. The deaths were the ninth and 10th at the jail within 20...
Surveillance cameras used to solve crime in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Most of us are captured on camera dozens of times per day. In Lancaster, a city with a lot of cameras, you commit a crime on the street, there is a good chance a camera caught you in the act. The city's most recent murder happened...
Lancaster City shooting victim identified, second victim released from hospital
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting that occurred early Monday morning in Lancaster, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police. Officers responded to the 100 block of S. Prince Street around 1:10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, for a reported shooting, according to the police bureau. […]
2 dead after speeding vehicle slams into tractor trailer in Cumberland County
Two people died Monday morning when their car crossed the center line and slid sideways into a tractor trailer going the other direction on Lisburn Road in Monroe Township. The crash occurred at 6:30 a.m. Monday along a curve in the road in the 1200 block of Lisburn Road, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall.
‘My daughter saved my life’ victim says at sentencing of man who stabbed her 3 times
A judge on Monday sentenced a Steelton man to two years in prison for stabbing a woman after an argument in front of her children last year. Edward Wright, Jr., 33, apologized for the February 2021 incident where he interrupted the woman’s movie night with her four children by stabbing her three times, said Amy Schwarzl, a senior deputy district attorney in Dauphin County.
Woman’s vehicle shot at multiples times at Cumberland County intersection: police
A woman who was driving home during the overnight hours Saturday was shot at repeatedly by someone in the vehicle in front of her, according to police. A male, age unknown, in a black SUV turned onto 21st Street from the Harvey Taylor Bridge bypass and 32nd Street just before 2:30 a.m., East Pennsboro Township police said.
17-year-old shot and killed in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police searching for the person who shot and killed a 17-year-old boy in Harrisburg. Police said they don't believe the shooting was random in Midtown, but no arrests have been announced. Police responded to 3rd and Kelker streets in Harrisburg on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. for...
Coroner identifies driver of crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 28, just before 10 a.m., the York County Coroner's Office was sent to N Walnut Street and Orchard Street for a reported single vehicle crash. The coroner's office identified the driver of the vehicle as 81-year-old Isabell Sellers. Sellers was believed to have...
Beyond MoCo: Frederick Police Warns Community of Virtual Kidnapping Ransom Scam
Per Frederick Police Department: In November of 2022, the Frederick Police Department investigated two occurrences related to a virtual kidnapping ransom scam. During these investigations, it was found the suspect(s) called the victims advising a family member was being held captive, demanding a ransom be paid for their release. In both cases, the suspects ordered the victims to stay on the phone until the ransom was electronically wired to a location in Mexico.
Man arrested after York County home invasion
Man arrested after York County home invasion
Emotions run high as friends, family say goodbye to Harrisburg teen: ‘justice shall prevail’
Dozens of people, many wearing blue, filled the intersection of 3rd and Kelker streets Monday evening to mourn 17-year-old Tay’Andre “Fatty” Warren. Warren was shot near the intersection around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police. He was dead when officers arrived. The crowd Monday was full of...
Two young adults identified in fatal North Baltimore crash
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Police have identified the two adults that died in a one-car crash this weekend.Officers responded to the wreck that happened in the 1900 block of W. Northern Parkway near Greenhaven Drive on Sunday afternoon.Around 3:30 p.m., a 2008 Nissan was traveling on W. Northern Parkway when the driver lost control, crashed into the median strip and flipped over several times. 22-year-old Andre Owens, and 23-year-old Kayla Polley died at the scene, according to police.
Hershey woman scammed out of more than $90,000: State Police
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Hershey lost more than $90,000 to a scam, according to the Pennsylvania State Police Harrisburg Patrol Unit. Troopers say on Nov. 8 the 71-year-old woman clicked a spam message in her PayPal account. She also called the phone number in the email and was told that PayPal would […]
