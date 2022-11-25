Per Frederick Police Department: In November of 2022, the Frederick Police Department investigated two occurrences related to a virtual kidnapping ransom scam. During these investigations, it was found the suspect(s) called the victims advising a family member was being held captive, demanding a ransom be paid for their release. In both cases, the suspects ordered the victims to stay on the phone until the ransom was electronically wired to a location in Mexico.

FREDERICK, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO