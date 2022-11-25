ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, PA

WGAL

Harrisburg police charge man after allegedly taking children

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man was arrested by police after being accused of assaulting a woman and fleeing with her children. On Nov. 28 at around 8 a.m., Harrisburg police were approached by an adult female assault victim who was involved in a domestic assault incident. Keion Griffin,...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Police investigating Cumberland County hit-and-run

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Carlisle Police Department, a pedestrian was hit last Friday at the intersection of S. Hanover and Willow streets. Police say that an older model silver or gray Honda Civic struck a pedestrian at the intersection on Nov. 25 around 1 p.m. The pedestrian sustained minor injuries; however, the […]
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Man charged with shooting along heavily traveled central Pa. road

A Lancaster County man endangered the lives of others when he fired a gun near occupied homes bordering a high-traffic road, police said. Darren T. Mellors, 52, shot into his front yard at least twice during a Nov. 10 argument outside his home on the 700 block of South Broad Street in Lititz, police said. Shots were reportedly fired around 10:26 p.m.
LITITZ, PA
WGAL

Surveillance cameras used to solve crime in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Most of us are captured on camera dozens of times per day. In Lancaster, a city with a lot of cameras, you commit a crime on the street, there is a good chance a camera caught you in the act. The city's most recent murder happened...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

‘My daughter saved my life’ victim says at sentencing of man who stabbed her 3 times

A judge on Monday sentenced a Steelton man to two years in prison for stabbing a woman after an argument in front of her children last year. Edward Wright, Jr., 33, apologized for the February 2021 incident where he interrupted the woman’s movie night with her four children by stabbing her three times, said Amy Schwarzl, a senior deputy district attorney in Dauphin County.
STEELTON, PA
WGAL

17-year-old shot and killed in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police searching for the person who shot and killed a 17-year-old boy in Harrisburg. Police said they don't believe the shooting was random in Midtown, but no arrests have been announced. Police responded to 3rd and Kelker streets in Harrisburg on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. for...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Coroner identifies driver of crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 28, just before 10 a.m., the York County Coroner's Office was sent to N Walnut Street and Orchard Street for a reported single vehicle crash. The coroner's office identified the driver of the vehicle as 81-year-old Isabell Sellers. Sellers was believed to have...
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Frederick Police Warns Community of Virtual Kidnapping Ransom Scam

Per Frederick Police Department: In November of 2022, the Frederick Police Department investigated two occurrences related to a virtual kidnapping ransom scam. During these investigations, it was found the suspect(s) called the victims advising a family member was being held captive, demanding a ransom be paid for their release. In both cases, the suspects ordered the victims to stay on the phone until the ransom was electronically wired to a location in Mexico.
FREDERICK, MD
pahomepage.com

Man arrested after York County home invasion

‘Joy Through the Grove’ lights up the night at Knoebels. 'Joy Through the Grove' lights up the night at Knoebels. Massive Christmas tree donated for toys for tots …. Massive Christmas tree donated for toys for tots campaign. Shoppers see what’s in store during Black Friday …. Shoppers...
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Two young adults identified in fatal North Baltimore crash

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Police have identified the two adults that died in a one-car crash this weekend.Officers responded to the wreck that happened in the 1900 block of W. Northern Parkway near Greenhaven Drive on Sunday afternoon.Around 3:30 p.m., a 2008 Nissan was traveling on W. Northern Parkway when the driver lost control, crashed into the median strip and flipped over several times. 22-year-old Andre Owens, and 23-year-old Kayla Polley died at the scene, according to police.  
BALTIMORE, MD
abc27 News

Hershey woman scammed out of more than $90,000: State Police

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Hershey lost more than $90,000 to a scam, according to the Pennsylvania State Police Harrisburg Patrol Unit. Troopers say on Nov. 8 the 71-year-old woman clicked a spam message in her PayPal account. She also called the phone number in the email and was told that PayPal would […]
HERSHEY, PA

