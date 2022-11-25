ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Watch: Adam Thielen spits out turkey during NBC interview

By Joe Nelson
 5 days ago

"It's a little dry..."

Adam Thielen posted his best game of the season with nine receptions for 61 yards and the game-winning touchdown to help the Vikings improve to 9-2 with a 33-26 victory over the Patriots.

The Turkey Day victory ended with Thielen, Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins chowing on turkey legs during NBC's postgame interview.

"It's a little dry," Thielen said, then walking away and spitting it out. It was obvious that Thielen thought he was walking off camera, but the camera crew followed him and caught the moment on live TV.

Kirk Cousins seemed to enjoy the turkey leg. Jefferson didn't eat any on TV because he had a diamond grill in his mouth. Patrick Peterson wasn't part of the postgame interview, but he snuck in and stole a leg for himself.

Jefferson's nine catches for 139 yards and the key 37-yard catch in double coverage that set up Thielen's game-winning 15-yard touchdown.

Comments / 11

biden harris #1
3d ago

he didn't have to make that big of a deal out of it people went out of there way to make it and should have respect for that

Reply(1)
2
 

