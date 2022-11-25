Read full article on original website
The Common Denominators of Sustainability in Healthcare: Measurement and Transparency
The global healthcare industry accounts for roughly 5% of greenhouse gas emissions. That is about the same as the cement and chemical industries combined, and more than that of the aviation and shipping industries together. In the United States, the number is even higher: roughly 8.5% of U.S. carbon emissions emerge from healthcare.
3 Reasons the Cloud is Critical for Ensuring Patient-Centered Care
As the healthcare sector embraces value-based care, the patient – not the procedure – is the central focus for providers. But the move to patient-centered care requires several significant deviations from the status quo. For example, more personalized treatment is required through information sharing and collaborative decision-making among...
HLTH22: Twilio, Healthfirst Launch CDP for Health Plans and Providers
Twilio, the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced the general availability of Twilio Segment for Healthcare & Life Sciences, a HIPAA-eligible customer data platform (CDP) that can improve patients’ experiences and health outcomes by unifying Protected Health Information (PHI) data across their entire care journey.
Evaluating Evidence Base in Digital Health Solutions: The Real Questions Stakeholders Should Be Asking
Throughout the pandemic, digital health companies have seen significant growth, with one study finding that U.S.-based digital health startups surpassed $29 billion in 2021, almost twice the funding seen in 2020. When done correctly, the use of these digital innovations can help people reduce the burden of dealing with mental health challenges by providing accessible, affordable, and timely care to users. As digital mental health interventions (DMHI) continue to battle it out for a leading spot in this growing market, it’s imperative for stakeholders like employers, health systems, and health plans to carefully evaluate each available solution.
HLTH22: Rimidi Launches New Respiratory Module to Deliver Better Treatment
– Rimidi launches its new Respiratory Module through integration with Teva Pharmaceuticals’ digital inhalers that be integrated into healthcare provider workflows, enhancing respiratory care and population health management. – This new module allows providers to comprehend the full picture of the patient’s disease status both in the clinic and...
The $2.8M Medicine: How Data Can Help Insurers Pay for Life-Changing Therapies Without Breaking The Bank
Advanced medical research has brought us to the point where many serious conditions can potentially be treated and even cured – with people who have essentially faced a lifetime of being incapacitated finally able to conduct normal lives. Many of these treatments are drug-based gene therapies–- but they come with an extremely high price tag. The latest example–and most expensive medication to date– is bluebird bio’s recently-approved $2.8 million gene therapy to treat a rare blood disorder.
HLTH22: NuraLogix Researchers Announce the Capability to Assess Type 2 Diabetes and Blood Biomarker Health Issues Using Any Video-Enabled Device
– Researchers at NuraLogix, a global pioneer of contactless health monitoring through its patented Transdermal Optical Imaging (TOI™) technology, have announced that it is adding the ability to perform metabolic and blood biomarker health risk assessments for various chronic conditions to its AnuraTM platform. – As a first for...
Survey: People Living with COPD Want Innovation in Care Delivery
– People living with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) are enthusiastic about the promise of care innovation, according to a survey released by Wellinks, a digital healthcare company offering the first-ever integrated, virtual COPD management solution, in collaboration with the COPD Foundation. – The research assessed patient perspectives on COPD...
Nursing Facilities – A Medical Crisis in Need of a Prescription
Nursing facilities have evolved from rest homes to medical facilities over the last 20 years. Patients are sicker, older, have more medical comorbidities, and are frailer. They require more assistance with activities associated with daily living and have much greater rates of cognitive impairment. People over 85 are the most rapidly expanding demographic and the elderly segment of the American population is expected to double in 2030 from 2010. Even with a shift to providing higher-intensity care in people’s homes, the demand for nursing facility-level care is slated to double. Meanwhile, there are significant workforce challenges that prohibit nursing home patients from getting the medical care they need. Fortunately, telehealth can help fill these gaps.
Notable Survey: 61% of Patients Skip Medical Appointments, Due to Scheduling Hassles
– Notable, the leading intelligent automation company for healthcare, today announced the results of a new patient survey, highlighting that legacy digital solutions and manual workflows limit patients’ ability to access care. – 61% of patients surveyed said that they skipped going to the doctor in the past year...
How to Implement QR Codes Within the Healthcare Landscape
Over 90% of mobile users keep their smartphones within arm’s reach 24/7. This usage supports the implementation of mobile technology in the healthcare industry for professionals, patients and caregivers. Despite past hesitance among the healthcare system to use mobile technology — stemming from IT security and compliance concerns —...
HLTH22 Day 2 News Summary: Amazon Clinic Launch, General Catalyst, Verizon, Higi
Amazon launches Amazon Clinic, a virtual care option that will operate across 32 states that offers up-front pricing, and treatment within hours, instead of days—helping customers achieve better health. Welcome to easy-to-use, effective care for common health conditions. For customers, the cost of consultations will vary by provider and...
Prior Authorization Reforms Don’t Address the Real Problem. Here’s How AI Can Help.
After waiting weeks for an open appointment, John finally gets in to see the orthopedic surgeon to evaluate his acute knee pain. He’s already been off work for over two months and has barely been able to leave the house, popping anti-inflammatory and pain medicine to manage the pain every day.
HLTH22: Turquoise Health Launches Price Transparency Data Solution
– Turquoise Health, an end-to-end healthcare pricing platform, today announced Simple Extracts, its first price transparency data product for specialty healthcare businesses. Simple Extracts allows anyone to request and receive precise searches from both the hospital and payer rates data warehouses. – This new product eliminates the cost and technical...
HLTH22: Google Health – MEDITECH Collaboration Advances to Pilot Phase, Early Adopters
– MEDITECH and Google Health today announced that DCH Health System and Mile Bluff Medical Center are early adopters in the pilot phase of their clinical search solution collaboration. – The solution will embed the Google Health search and summarization capabilities to create a longitudinal view of a patient’s health...
Elation Health EHR Integrates with Ribbon Health to Deliver Referral Management
– Elation Health and Ribbon Health announced a partnership to integrate Ribbon’s provider data solution into Elation Health’s primary care electronic health record (EHR) platform. – More than 24,000 clinicians across the Elation community will gain access to Ribbon’s provider directory data to power their referral management workflows...
21st Century Pregnancy Care: Unleashing The Power of RNA
While maternal mortality is on the rise in the U.S., pregnancy health has seen little innovation in understanding the underlying biology of disease and is ripe for change. Nowhere is this more evident than in the realm of the prediction of preeclampsia. Fortunately, with new technology on the horizon, doctors will finally be able to predict preeclampsia and other pregnancy complications before they arise by evaluating the underlying biology of each pregnancy expressed through RNA messages. Effectively identifying those at risk will enable critical research and allow clinicians to intervene and women to act, preventing many complications before they occur.
Oatmeal Health Brings AI-Powered Lung Cancer Screening to The Clinic in Oklahoma
– Central Oklahoma Family Medical Center FQHC (The Clinic) has selected Oatmeal Health, a veteran-owned Patient Success Service to bring tech-enabled lung cancer screenings to their patients. – As part of the partnership, Oatmeal Health will provide white-glove, concierge service, offering our support without FQHC’s shouldering the burden or cost....
Healthcare Industry Least Likely to Increase Funding for Supply Chain Defense
– While supply chain security impacts nearly every industry, new research from BlueVoyant hones in on the unique challenges impacting the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector. – BlueVoyant, the leader in supply chain defense, found thatcompared to other verticals like energy and manufacturing, the healthcare sector was least likely to increase...
HLTH22: Amazon Launches Amazon Clinic Across 32 States
Today, Amazon announced the launch of Amazon Clinic, a virtual health service that will operate across 32 states to support more than 20 common health conditions. Amazon Clinic will serve as a convenient virtual care option that offers up-front pricing, and treatment within hours, instead of days—helping customers achieve better health. Welcome to easy-to-use, effective care for common health conditions.
