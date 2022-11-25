While maternal mortality is on the rise in the U.S., pregnancy health has seen little innovation in understanding the underlying biology of disease and is ripe for change. Nowhere is this more evident than in the realm of the prediction of preeclampsia. Fortunately, with new technology on the horizon, doctors will finally be able to predict preeclampsia and other pregnancy complications before they arise by evaluating the underlying biology of each pregnancy expressed through RNA messages. Effectively identifying those at risk will enable critical research and allow clinicians to intervene and women to act, preventing many complications before they occur.

15 DAYS AGO