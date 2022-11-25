Read full article on original website
Police, fire projects prioritized for Phoenix's proposed bond money
PHOENIX — >> Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. <<. A special committee recommends the City of Phoenix spend $83 million of a proposed bond initiative on reducing emergency response times by upgrading multiple fire stations. After holding several public meetings over the last few...
Deadly stabbing in north Phoenix, woman detained
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in north Phoenix. According to police, officers responded to the scene at an apartment complex near 29th and Sweetwater Avenues on Tuesday night. Upon arrival, officers found a man who was bleeding and unresponsive. A short time later, fire crews responded...
AZFamily
Man hospitalized, multiple people detained after shooting in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say one man is in the hospital after a shooting in west Phoenix on Monday night. It happened near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road just before 10 p.m. Officers arrived at a Speedy Cash loans building and found one man shot. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Man indicted in fatal shooting of girl in Phoenix road rage
PHOENIX — A Maricopa County grand jury has indicted a man accused of fatally shooting a young girl during in a road rage incident in north Phoenix last month, authorities said Tuesday. Prosecutors said court documents show 48-year-old Sidney Garfield Garrand is facing one count of second-degree murder and...
Police: Pedestrian in wheelchair dead after being struck by 2 hit-and-run drivers
PHOENIX — Jeremy Ortiz, 40, died after being struck by two separate hit-and-run drivers over the weekend, Phoenix police said. Now, investigators are looking for the two drivers that fled the scene. Around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, police responded to a call saying that a man in...
The best neighborhoods for Christmas lights in metro Phoenix
With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, holiday lights and inflatable Santas are appearing in front yards across the Valley. State of play: Some metro Phoenix residents spend weeks adorning their homes with lights and decorations. Load up the kids in the car and take a drive by these unbelievable displays:🦌 ReinDeer Valley ChristmasAbout: Come see more than 55,000 lights synchronized to music. This year, they'll also have a magical snowfall and bubbles on the weekends. The display will open on Thursday and run through Jan. 1. The homeowners are collecting cans and cash donations for St. Mary's Food Bank.Location: 3302...
AZFamily
Remains of Grandmother missing since May found on South Mountain
GRAPHIC: An Arizona's Family investigation revealed some men accused of shooting at Phoenix officers were prohibited possessors and should've been behind bars. Search continues for Flagstaff man after wife swept away at sea in Mexico. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. NAU professor Yeon-Su Kim was swept away while kayaking in...
AZFamily
Woman found dead in west Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A maintenance worker at a west Phoenix hotel reportedly found a woman dead on Saturday afternoon. The worker called the police around 3:50 p.m., and when officers arrived at the hotel near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing and no details about what led up to the shooting are available.
80-year-old Valley woman missing since May found dead
PHOENIX — An 80-year-old woman who's been missing since May was recently found deceased on the north side of South Mountain, officials said. Roberta Braden went out for a walk on May 1 and never returned to her Valley residence. Relatives said Braden had suffered from Alzheimer's. Phoenix police...
Man found dead inside car with gunshot wound in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man was found dead suffering from a gunshot wound in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Phoenix Police Department responded around 1:30 p.m. to the scene near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road. The man was found deceased inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound,...
Man in wheelchair killed after hit-and-run incident in Phoenix
A man in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Phoenix on Saturday night, authorities said. Jeremy Ortiz, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene, KNXV-TV reported. According to the Phoenix Police Department, the incident occurred at about 6:48 p.m. MST, according to the television station....
Phoenix parents arrested after toddler, 7-year-old allegedly ingest fentanyl
PHOENIX — Two parents have been taken into custody by Phoenix police after a 20-month-old child allegedly ingested fentanyl, records show. Michael Moore, 32, and Slawannie Parteh, 23, were arrested last Friday after their child was rushed to the hospital for possible exposure to a narcotic. Court records show...
Family celebrates 25th birthday of Destiny McClain. Her murder remains unsolved
PHOENIX — For Brenda Gilliam-Miller and her family, Nov. 28 is a day to celebrate life. It was the day one of her daughters, Destiny McClain, was born. This year, that celebration was important, as it was going to be Destiny’s 25th birthday. “Her murder, unfortunately, it’s still...
KTAR.com
Weeknight closures on I-17 north of Phoenix will impede traffic for months
PHOENIX – Interstate 17 north of Phoenix will be closed several nights a week well into next year so crews can blast rocks to make space for new lanes. Segments of I-17 between Anthem Way and Sunset Point will be closed in both directions two to three nights a week, Mondays-Thursdays, for the next eight months, the Arizona Department of Transportation said Monday.
'He is going to be missed in the community': Loved ones gather to honor Valley teacher, coach killed in Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX — The community came together on Sunday to remember the life and love of a Valley teacher shot and killed in central Phoenix on Friday night. Phoenix police say that 30-year-old David Denogean was shot and later died from his injuries while walking his dog near 12th Street and Maryland,
Man shot and killed in north Phoenix, suspect detained
PHOENIX — One man is dead following a shooting outside a gas station in north Phoenix Saturday afternoon. Phoenix police responded to the area of Cave Creek and Bell roads after receiving reports of a man that shot another man. When officers arrived on the scene, they located both...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix family accidentally donates meaningful Christmas tree skirt to Goodwill
A family needs help after accidentally donating a precious holiday tradition to a Goodwill in Phoenix. The tradition involving hand prints and a Christmas tree skirt started in 2018 when Leo was born. "I bought the tree skirt and put paint on his tiny little hand, and that was the...
AZFamily
Man dead after being hit by car on freeway in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being hit by a car on the freeway in Phoenix Sunday evening. On Monday, the man was identified as 36-year-old Brandon Lee Goldtooth. Around 7:30 p.m., Department of Public Safety officials responded to the I-17 and Northern Avenue for the report of a man lying on the road after being hit by a car. DPS says the collision temporarily blocked three lanes on the freeway, including the HOV lane.
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting near Cave Creek and Bell Roads
Phoenix PD says, they responded to a shooting call at a gas station where an adult male shot another adult male
KTAR.com
Detectives investigating fatal hit-and-run with pedestrian in wheelchair in Goodyear
PHOENIX — A woman in a wheelchair died after she was struck by a vehicle in Goodyear Saturday evening, authorities said. Police responded to the area near McDowell and Dysart roads at approximately 6:30 p.m. to calls regarding a hit-and-run, the Phoenix Police Department announced in a press release.
