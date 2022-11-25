Read full article on original website
How to Watch Argentina Vs. Poland in Group C World Cup Match
Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski have squared off on some of soccer’s biggest stages. Between the UEFA Champions League and Ballon d’Or races, Messi and Lewandowski are among the best players of their generation. Now, the two legends will take their competition to the World Cup. Messi and...
What Is the Golden Boot? History, Winners, More About the World Cup Award
When a player competes in the World Cup, one goal is on their mind: win. Winning the World Cup immortalizes a player in their country forever. But if you can’t win it all, there are several other achievements to be won at each tournament. One of the most prestigious...
Frenkie de Jong Scores First-Ever World Cup Goal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Frenkie de Jong is the latest star to make his mark in the World Cup. The 25-year-old gave the Netherlands a 2-0 lead against Qatar on Tuesday, netting his first-ever tournament goal.
Senegal Advances to Round of 16 With 2-1 Victory Over Ecuador
Fair play isn’t going to keep Senegal out of the World Cup knockout stage this time. Four years after being eliminated on a FIFA tiebreaker, the team punched its ticket to the round of 16 in 2022 with a 2-1 victory against Ecuador at Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. Senegal becomes the first team from Africa to move on in the tournament and fifth overall.
Hoping to Beat the Tourist Crowd on Your Trip to Japan? That Ship Has Sailed
I thought I managed to beat the tourist crowds on my recent trip to Japan. On my first night in Osaka, I managed to get a picture with the famed Glico sign without anyone else in the background. But perhaps I should've chalked it up to the fact that it...
USA Beats Iran 1-0, Advances to Round of 16 Against Netherlands
The United States are moving on. Thanks to Christian Pulisic's first-half goal, the USMNT edged Iran 1-0 in their Group B finale in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. Both Iran and the USMNT came out with 4-3-3 starting lineups. It’s been a common setup for the U.S. under Gregg Berhalter, with Carlos Quieroz running it for the second straight World Cup game after opting for a back five against England.
How to Watch USMNT vs. Iran in 2022 World Cup Group B Finale
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Knockout stage advancement is on the line for both the United States and Iran. The United States men’s national team has yet to win in Qatar, having tied 1-1...
The Top 10 Cities to Live and Work Abroad This Year
Workers looking for an outstanding quality of life and low cost of living are flocking to Valencia, Spain, which has been ranked the No. 1 city for expats to live and work abroad in 2022. That's according to a survey of more than 12,000 respondents from InterNations, an online expat community with more than 4.5 million global members.
USMNT's Christian Pulisic Taken to Hospital, Diagnosed With Pelvic Injury
The United States men's national team advanced to the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. Now, the Americans will be holding their breath until they find out whether they'll have their star player in the Round of 16. Christian Pulisic was taken...
Inside David Beckham's Luxurious Hotel Suite for World Cup Visit
“Sir David” has left the building. David Beckham checked out of his luxury hotel in Doha after fans reportedly got wind that he was staying there. Beckham is serving as an ambassador for the World Cup, promoting the tournament and Qatar on the whole. It’s unknown whether he’s still...
Christian Pulisic Sends Epic Message From Hospital After USMNT's Win Over Iran
It looks like U.S. men's national team fans don't have to worry about Christian Pulisic's injury. The star American winger sent out a Snapchat picture of himself in a hospital bed on Tuesday and wrote that he would be ready for Saturday's Round of 16 showdown with the Netherlands. "So...
Spectator Invades Portugal-Uruguay Game With Support for Iranian Women, LGBTQ, Ukraine
A spectator ran on the pitch in the 52nd minute of Uruguay and Portugal’s Group H matchup at Lusail Stadium on Monday. They were carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a t-shirt with the words “Save Ukraine” on the front and “Respect for Iranian Women” on the back.
On this day in 2004 – Olympic rowing champion Matthew Pinsent retires from sport
Four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Matthew Pinsent announced his retirement from rowing on this day in 2004, three months after his final triumph in Athens in the coxless fours.Pinsent, then 34, said he had lost his desire to train since securing his fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal in the summer.“After Sydney I was happy to throw myself into a four-year campaign. After Athens it has been different, I think my body knows it is done,” said Pinsent.“I always said I would retire after Athens and so it has proved. I will be cheering you on from the beer tent, perhaps...
Census says 39% of Muslims live in most deprived areas of England and Wales
Campaigners have urged policymakers to act on the “cycle of poverty” entrapping generations of British Muslims, as the latest census shows that 39% of Muslims are now living in the most deprived areas of England and Wales. The proportion of people who identify as Muslim has risen by...
From the Amazon to Australia, why is your money funding Earth’s destruction?
In every conflict over the living world, something is being protected. And most of the time, it’s the wrong thing. The world’s most destructive industries are fiercely protected by governments. The three sectors that appear to be most responsible for the collapse of ecosystems and erasure of wildlife are fossil fuels, fisheries and farming. In 2021, governments directly subsidised oil and gas production to the tune of $64bn (£53bn), and spent a further $531bn (£443bn) on keeping fossil fuel prices low. The latest figures for fisheries, from 2018, suggest that global subsidies for the sector amount to $35bn a year, over 80% of which go to large-scale industrial fishing. Most are paid to “enhance capacity”: in other words to help the industry, as marine ecosystems collapse, catch more fish.
