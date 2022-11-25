ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

TARLETON STATE 75, WEBER STATE 65

Percentages: FG .404, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Ballard 4-7, Verplancken 2-4, Cunningham 1-4, D.Jones 1-5, Dinwiddie 0-1, Koehler 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (D.Jones). Turnovers: 20 (D.Jones 5, Tew 5, Cunningham 4, Dinwiddie 4, Koehler, Rouzan). Steals: 5 (Cunningham, D.Jones, Dinwiddie, Koehler, Porter).
STEPHENVILLE, TX
NICHOLLS STATE 115, CHAMPION CHRISTIAN COLLEGE 50

Percentages: FG .328, FT .364. 3-Point Goals: 4-31, .129 (Hall 3-10, Hopkins 1-2, Laurent 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Kincannon 0-2, Corder 0-3, Blakely 0-4, Hawkins 0-4, Williams 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hawkins). Turnovers: 19 (Williams 5, Blakely 3, Corder 3, Hawkins 3, Walpole 2, Glover,...
NO. 24 SAN DIEGO STATE 72, UC IRVINE 69

Percentages: FG .446, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Davis 4-6, Baker 2-4, Tillis 1-2, Henry 0-1, Hohn 0-1, J.Butler 0-1, Leuchten 0-1, Ujadughele 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Keeler). Turnovers: 14 (Davis 4, Hohn 3, Baker 2, Tillis 2, Crockrell, Henry, Leuchten). Steals: 7...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IDAHO STATE 75, KANSAS CITY 65

Percentages: FG .434, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 11-19, .579 (Mackenzie 7-7, Tomley 4-8, Nagle 0-2, Rodriguez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Nagle). Turnovers: 6 (Lee, Mackenzie, Parker, Rodriguez, Smellie, Tomley). Steals: 2 (Arington, Tomley). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb. UMKC Min M-A M-A O-T...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MOREHEAD STATE 109, KENTUCKY CHRISTIAN 62

Percentages: FG .387, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Woodard 5-8, Langston 1-1, Ware 1-3, A.Jones 0-1, B.Jones 0-1, Dumay 0-1, Francis 0-1, Ross 0-2, McCallum 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ross, Shipp). Turnovers: 19 (Langston 4, Ross 4, Francis 3, McCallum 3, Woodard 3,...
MOREHEAD, KY
WAKE FOREST 78, WISCONSIN 75

Percentages: FG .537, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Appleby 4-6, Monsanto 2-8, Carr 1-2, Williamson 1-4, Hildreth 0-2, Klintman 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carr, Klintman). Turnovers: 15 (Hildreth 5, Appleby 3, Bradford 2, Carr 2, Klintman, Marsh, Monsanto). Steals: 3 (Monsanto 2, Carr).
MADISON, WI
GRAND CANYON 80, ALCORN STATE 72

Percentages: FG .417, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Joshua 5-5, Thorn 2-6, Jordan 0-1, Wade 0-1, Brewton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Marshall). Turnovers: 5 (Joshua 4, Brewton). Steals: 3 (Joshua, Thorn, Wade). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb. GRAND CANYON Min M-A M-A...
PHOENIX, AZ
NORTHERN ARIZONA 82, OTTAWA 51

Percentages: FG .298, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 3-24, .125 (Catchings 2-3, Villi 1-6, De'laCerda 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Bundy 0-2, Bruner 0-3, Collins 0-3, Hitt 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Bundy). Turnovers: 14 (De'laCerda 5, Bruner 2, Catchings 2, Collins 2, Aird, Rivers, Simmons). Steals: 5...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
MARQUETTE 96, NO. 6 BAYLOR 70

Percentages: FG .482, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Flagler 4-7, Cryer 3-6, Love 1-4, George 1-5, Bonner 0-1, Bridges 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 18 (George 4, Cryer 3, Flagler 3, Bonner 2, Bridges 2, Thamba 2, Love, Ojianwuna). Steals: 5 (Bonner 2, Cryer, George, Lohner).
MILWAUKEE, WI
No. 8 Iowa St. 93, SIU-Edwardsville 43

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (0-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 26.154, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Lowis 2-5, Blank 2-3, Sheehan 1-3, Thatha 1-2, Silvey 0-2, Hampton 0-2, Goss 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Webb 1, Moore 1) Turnovers: 18 (Webb 4, Lowis 4, Sheehan 4, Clayton 3, Moore...
IOWA CITY, IA
No. 11 LSU 63, SE Louisiana 55

SE LOUISIANA (4-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 41.071, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 3-9, .333 (Bell 1-2, Horne 1-2, Pierre 1-1, Cunningham 0-1, Giaratano 0-1, Harvey 0-1, Brown 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Horne 2, Bell 1, Cunningham 1) Turnovers: 15 (Horne 5, Brown 3, Giaratano 2,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Shaver's 19 help Boise State beat Cal State Northridge 55-46

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 19 points as Boise State beat Cal Northridge 55-46 on Tuesday night. Shaver added five rebounds and four steals for the Broncos (5-2). Tyson Degenhart scored 11 points, shooting 5 for 12 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free throw line. Max Rice recorded eight points and shot 3 for 7, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.
BOISE, ID
AMERICAN 88, ALBANY 62

Percentages: FG .440, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Davis 2-5, Drumgoole 2-5, Edmead 1-1, Beagle 1-2, Hutcheson 1-2, Patel 1-3, Little 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Kellogg 2). Turnovers: 10 (Davis 3, Drumgoole 3, Edmead 2, Beagle, Ketner). Steals: 6 (Amica, Beagle, Davis, Hutcheson,...
ALBANY, CA
BYU 100, WESTMINSTER (UT) 70

Percentages: FG .500, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Kurtz 1-1, Spurgin 1-1, Miller 1-4, Alagic 0-1, Avila 0-1, Farrer 0-1, Middleton 0-1, Sterling 0-1, L.Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Avila). Turnovers: 21 (Farrer 6, Avila 4, Kadoguchi 2, Miller 2, Sterling 2, Heath,...
PROVO, UT
NO. 3 VIRGINIA 70, MICHIGAN 68

Percentages: FG .509, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 4-8, .500 (Beekman 1-1, Shedrick 1-1, Vander Plas 1-1, Clark 1-2, McKneely 0-1, Franklin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 7 (Beekman, Caffaro, Clark, Franklin, Gardner, McKneely, Vander Plas). Steals: 7 (Gardner 3, Shedrick 2, Beekman, Clark). Technical...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Grant scores 26 in Duquesne's 72-61 victory over UCSB

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dae Dae Grant had 26 points in Duquesne's 72-61 victory over UCSB on Tuesday night. Grant also contributed three steals for the Dukes (6-1). Tevin Brewer was 4-of-6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. David Dixon went 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Diego 71, Longwood 68

SAN DIEGO (5-3) J.Delaire 6-10 2-5 14, Lynch 0-2 0-0 0, Sisoho Jawara 2-9 0-0 5, Townsend 6-8 0-0 15, E.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, McKinney 4-9 6-7 15, Earlington 6-13 1-1 13, Turner 2-4 0-0 5, Pierre 1-1 1-2 4, Gultekin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 10-15 71. Halftime_San Diego...
SAN DIEGO, CA
L.A. Clippers 118, Portland 112

Percentages: FG .461, FT .821. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Powell 4-5, Covington 3-4, Mann 2-4, Jackson 2-7, Preston 1-1, Batum 1-3, Coffey 0-2, Morris Sr. 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Batum 2, Diabate, Jackson, Mann, Morris Sr., Zubac). Turnovers: 13 (Powell 4, Jackson 3, Mann...
PORTLAND, OR
Clemson beats Penn State 101-94 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Tyson scored all 24 of his points after halftime, PJ Hall scored 11 of his 22 points in the two overtime sessions, and Clemson beat Penn State 101-94 on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Clemson led 70-64 with 34 seconds left in...
CLEMSON, SC

