Reaction to Vikings Week 12 Win over Patriots

This is Episode 168 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the fallout of Minnesota’s Week 12 win on Thanksgiving. Particularly, Super Bowl contendership, gunslinging Cousins, and the kicker are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com....
Two Vikings Make ESPN’s List of Best NFL Players Under 25

Some of the best player’s into today’s NFL are among the youngest in the league. This is especially so due to historically great draft classes in both 2020 and 2021. The Minnesota Vikings have certainly benefited from this pool of young talent, and because of that, they have had two players named to ESPN‘s list of best NFL players under 25 years of age.
Questions Answered: 1 New Playoff Scenario, Taylor Heinicke, Blake Brandel

Questions Answered: 1 New Playoff Scenario, Taylor Heinicke, Blake Brandel. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the November 27th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some...
Week 13 NFL Playoff Picture: The League Continues Shuffling

We are officially two-thirds through the NFL regular season schedule, so it’s safe to say we are in the closing stretch. During these final six weeks, there are many teams jockeying for playoff positioning throughout both conferences. Here’s a look at the Week 13 NFL playoff picture including the projected Wild Card matchups.
The 7 Surprises from Vikings Win over Patriots

This is Episode 169 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the surprises from Minnesota’s Week 12 win on Thanksgiving. Particularly, Mac Jones, Jalen Reagor, and the Vikings ability to come from behind are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism...
Get Your Cheese Heads Ready, Vikings Fans

In a usual week, the fans of the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings are mortal enemies. Regardless of who they play, Packers fans root against the Vikings, and Vikings fans root against the Packers. Week 12 is a little bit different, though. On Sunday night, Vikings fans need to get their cheese heads ready to go because this week, we’re all Packers fans.
Bottomless Root Beers with Kirk Cousins

Kyle Brandt shared a video on Twitter that features a certain quarterback expressing his desire to head to Applebee’s for “bottomless root beers.”. Indeed, Kirk Cousins joins Brandt in the comical video. Minnesota’s QB1 leans into the notion that he’s not particularly trendy or cool. Instead, Cousins gets depicted as a suburban dad, a family man who will make corny jokes.
YourCentralValley.com

Reports: Trent Dilfer to become next head coach at UAB

(KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple media outlets are reporting that Trent Dilfer will be the next head football coach at UAB, the University of Alabama at Birmingham. UAB is currently a member of Conference USA, but is moving to the American Athletic Conference next summer. Trent Dilfer is a former NFL quarterback, a veteran of 13 seasons […]
Kevin O’Connell Gives Updates on 4 Injured Vikings

Over the past few weeks, the Minnesota Vikings have been banged up and dealing with numerous lingering injuries. It makes sense given that the team played three games over the course of 12 days, but the hope is that the team would begin getting healthy over their mini-bye week during the Thanksgiving holiday.
Questions Answered: Draft Another CB, Vikings Conservative Defense, Jets Point Spread

Questions Answered: Draft Another CB, Vikings Conservative Defense, Jets Point Spread. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the November 29th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses....
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

