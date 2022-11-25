Read full article on original website
Reaction to Vikings Week 12 Win over Patriots
This is Episode 168 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the fallout of Minnesota’s Week 12 win on Thanksgiving. Particularly, Super Bowl contendership, gunslinging Cousins, and the kicker are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com....
A Step Forward for the Vikings Offensive Line in Week 12
In the midst of a rather dependable season by the Vikings’ offensive line, they turned in a disastrous performance against the Dallas Cowboys. The unit allowed 7 sacks in pass protection for QB Kirk Cousins, as well as a 63% pressure rate per ESPN, the highest Cousins has dealt with in his career.
Vikings’ Preseason Star Keeps Getting Opportunities with NFC Rival
When Minnesota’s final roster was announced, it was fairly surprising to see the team move on from T.Y. McGill. The veteran defensive tackle showed some really good things as a pass rusher. In the end, the Vikings’ preseason star didn’t snag one of the coveted final spots.
Two Vikings Make ESPN’s List of Best NFL Players Under 25
Some of the best player’s into today’s NFL are among the youngest in the league. This is especially so due to historically great draft classes in both 2020 and 2021. The Minnesota Vikings have certainly benefited from this pool of young talent, and because of that, they have had two players named to ESPN‘s list of best NFL players under 25 years of age.
Questions Answered: Kwesi’s Rookie Class, Andrew Booth Injury, 2 as the Number
Questions Answered: Kwesi’s Rookie Class, Andrew Booth Injury, 2 as the Number. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the November 28th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are...
The Kwesi Adofo-Mensah FA Additions Have Been Making the Difference
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah didn’t have an easy job. He was taking over an underperforming team with a clear mandate: get the team back on track with largely the same roster. Money would be tight, and yet the ownership insisted on the team continuing on a certain trajectory for 2022. After...
Questions Answered: 1 New Playoff Scenario, Taylor Heinicke, Blake Brandel
Questions Answered: 1 New Playoff Scenario, Taylor Heinicke, Blake Brandel. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the November 27th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some...
Week 13 NFL Playoff Picture: The League Continues Shuffling
We are officially two-thirds through the NFL regular season schedule, so it’s safe to say we are in the closing stretch. During these final six weeks, there are many teams jockeying for playoff positioning throughout both conferences. Here’s a look at the Week 13 NFL playoff picture including the projected Wild Card matchups.
The 7 Surprises from Vikings Win over Patriots
This is Episode 169 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the surprises from Minnesota’s Week 12 win on Thanksgiving. Particularly, Mac Jones, Jalen Reagor, and the Vikings ability to come from behind are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism...
Get Your Cheese Heads Ready, Vikings Fans
In a usual week, the fans of the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings are mortal enemies. Regardless of who they play, Packers fans root against the Vikings, and Vikings fans root against the Packers. Week 12 is a little bit different, though. On Sunday night, Vikings fans need to get their cheese heads ready to go because this week, we’re all Packers fans.
Bottomless Root Beers with Kirk Cousins
Kyle Brandt shared a video on Twitter that features a certain quarterback expressing his desire to head to Applebee’s for “bottomless root beers.”. Indeed, Kirk Cousins joins Brandt in the comical video. Minnesota’s QB1 leans into the notion that he’s not particularly trendy or cool. Instead, Cousins gets depicted as a suburban dad, a family man who will make corny jokes.
Reports: Trent Dilfer to become next head coach at UAB
(KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple media outlets are reporting that Trent Dilfer will be the next head football coach at UAB, the University of Alabama at Birmingham. UAB is currently a member of Conference USA, but is moving to the American Athletic Conference next summer. Trent Dilfer is a former NFL quarterback, a veteran of 13 seasons […]
Kevin O’Connell Gives Updates on 4 Injured Vikings
Over the past few weeks, the Minnesota Vikings have been banged up and dealing with numerous lingering injuries. It makes sense given that the team played three games over the course of 12 days, but the hope is that the team would begin getting healthy over their mini-bye week during the Thanksgiving holiday.
Questions Answered: Draft Another CB, Vikings Conservative Defense, Jets Point Spread
Questions Answered: Draft Another CB, Vikings Conservative Defense, Jets Point Spread. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the November 29th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses....
Bruins extend NHL-record season-opening home win streak
The Boston Bruins extended their NHL-record streak of home victories to open a season to 13 games by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1, behind goals by Taylor Hall
