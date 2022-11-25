Read full article on original website
Related
ktalnews.com
50 best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon today and counting
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Cyber Monday is the best time of year to be an online shopper. This sales holiday takes place the Monday after Black Friday, and e-commerce titans like Amazon have countless deals worth checking out. This year, we’re keeping up with Amazon’s best Cyber Monday deals, so you don’t have to.
ktalnews.com
These 25 deals were the most shopped among BestReviews readers
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What BestReviews readers shopped for most this year. Over the past several days, it was open season on sales. You could get deals on everything from Cricut machines to robotic vacuums at incredibly deep discounts. These sales started on Black Friday and ran through Cyber Monday.
ktalnews.com
Best deals on popular gifts that will arrive in time for Christmas
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The final countdown has begun. In two weeks, it will be Christmas Day. With supply chain issues making it difficult to receive items in a timely manner, the window of opportunity to get great Christmas gifts is rapidly closing. But don’t worry, if you know where to look, it’s still possible to get great deals on products ranging from espresso machines to Nerf guns that will arrive in time for Christmas.
ktalnews.com
8 best anorak jackets for fall
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Even in the warmer parts of the country, the fall brings some cooler temperatures. When a chill sets in, having a trusty anorak at the ready keeps you cozy. Anoraks are available in tons of styles and different thicknesses, so...
ktalnews.com
Best gifts for 5 year olds
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When a child turns 5 years old, it’s a time fraught with emotional extremes and contradictions that can have parents both excited and stressed altogether. At the age of 5, many children are still straddling with the idea that they are no longer a toddler and that preschool will start soon, which means officially they’ll be considered a big kid. As children begin adjusting to their new big kid responsibilities, they will become better at working through more complex problems and conflicts. As such, it’s important to figure out what new kinds of things they will like as gifts.
Forever 21 to Offer Physical Collection Based on Virtual Line
Count Forever 21 as the latest retailer to offer physical products tied into the metaverse. One year ago, the Los Angeles-based company, owned by SPARC, a joint venture between Authentic Brands Group and Simon Property Group, launched a virtual product collection on Roblox. The retailer partnered with Virtual Brand Group, a metaverse creation company, to build a Forever 21 Shop City, a “fashion retail experience” on Roblox, which is also working with brands as varied as Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and PacSun to offer experiences in the metaverse.More from WWDScenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion Week6 Headlines that Captivated the Retail Industry...
EXCLUSIVE: Saul Nash Designs Limited Capsule Collection for Mercedes-Benz and SK Gaming
LONDON — Fashion is a game that British fashion designer Saul Nash is pacing through. The winner of the 2022 International Woolmark Prize and recipient of this year’s Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design is teaming up with Mercedes-Benz and SK Gaming on a limited capsule collection that will be presented at the 25th anniversary event of SK Gaming taking place on Wednesday in Cologne, Germany.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 Nash has designed two pieces: a black long-sleeve compression shirt dubbed The Digital Gradient Top...
ktalnews.com
Best Pyrex casserole dish
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. In 1915, Corning Inc. introduced a brand-new line of clear bakeware dishes made of shock-resistant glass. This bakeware was less likely to crack or explode under extreme temperature changes. They used this to develop the well-known Pyrex bakeware. Today, Pyrex casserole dishes are made out of soda-lime glass, stoneware and metal. You can find them in both professional and amateur kitchens.
Comments / 0