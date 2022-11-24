In an effort to help find foster animals a new home, Riverside County Animal Services is offering free adoptions for anyone interested in bringing home a new pet. Black Saturday is an annual tradition at the animal shelters in Jurupa Valley and Thousand Palms, when all adoption fees are waived. Just recently, Riverside County Animal Services rescued 72 dogs that were living inside a home in Cabazon. From dogs and cats, to rabbits and guinea pigs, there are plenty of animals at the Jurupa Valley shelter that can use a new home. One of those critters include a 5-year-old Pomeranian mix, who was just brought to shelter thanks to a good Samaritan. "He has a fractured leg. Not really sure what happened. A good Samaritan just brought him, found him on the street. We've been taking care of him for about two weeks now,' veterinarian Itzel Vizcarra told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine. "He's a very nice guy likes to pee outside his kennel. He's potty trained. Obviously he will be free but someone like him is going to need a little more love and attention since he does have a medical history."For more information on the free adoption day, click here.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO