Institutions will own 40% of home rentals by 2030 – Home Partners may offer alternative path to ownershipThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Victorville hosting workshops for $1.9 million available in grantsThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Mojave Narrows hosting Glow Games this Friday nightThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Leifi scores 2 touchdowns to lead AV Rebels to SCJAAF D-1 Super BowlThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Former Virginia State Trooper Allegedly Murdered Mother and Grandparents of Teen He Catfished Online and AbductedA.W. NavesRiverside, CA
150 animals adopted during 'Black Saturday' event at shelter in Riverside
Many people who watched CBS2's coverage of an animal adoption event in Riverside decided themselves to adopt. The "Black Saturday" event--a twist on "Black Friday and "Small Business Saturday"--was a success with 150 dogs and cats being adopted following the coverage. "I did see it on your show and I was like, "Oh, the adoption . . ." said one woman who went over to the Riverside Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley. The shelter was offering free adoptions of pets Saturday. It says it has been experiencing a bed shortage and an overpopulation of pets. The shelter says it has not seen lines like Saturday's since prior to the pandemic.
4newsplus.com
Give The Gift Of Life, Give Blood In December
Give someone a second chance. LifeStream Blood Bank mobile unit will be in the Tri-Community on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Hillside Community Church from 8am-12pm, 3221 Hwy 2, Wrightwood. All volunteer blood donors must be at least 15 years old. Weight at least 115 pounds. Be in good health. And, wear a face covering as required by San Bernardino County. To schedule an appointment or for further info go to: lstream.com or 800-879-4484.
L.A.'s Best Events This Weekend, From a Stranger Things Experience to Holiday Road Opening Weekend to Black on the Block and More
Mark your cal for these pop-up shops and markets, stylish soirées, trunk shows, and other cool Los Angeles events. Looking for the best L.A. sample sales? Find all of those right here. 'Holiday Road' Opening Weekend (Calabasas): Los Angeles' top immersive holiday event Holiday Road is coming to town!...
Fireworks spark fire at historic Mission Inn in Riverside (video)
A fireworks display caused a roof fire at the historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside on Friday night. The fire broke out on a portion of the roof located in the backside of the resort, Riverside Police confirmed. The flames were noticed shortly after the show began at 5 p.m., officials said. The […]
macaronikid.com
FREE Elf Kit Inside!
Are you looking for an easy button for the Elf on the Shelf in your house?. Maybe the pre-planned "elf kits" are out of your budget or you are a last minute planner and need help with FREE ideas and ways to make this years elf special. Macaroni KID Rancho is here to help our subscribers! After all, family and budget friendly options are what we know best!
4newsplus.com
Wrightwood Veterans Day Memorial Honors 37 More Veterans with Commemorative Bricks
The 13th annual Veterans Day Ceremony was held at the Wrightwood Veterans Memorial Park on Friday, November 11th. Community members gathered in front of the memorial at 11:00 am to honor Veterans. The ceremony began with a heartwarming performance by students from Wrightwood Elementary School who sang patriotic songs and...
Weather changes: Look for clouds, drizzle and rain in Southern California this week
Expect a change in the weather this week as clouds and drizzle make a possible return to the Southland Monday with a good chance of showers arriving Thursday or Friday. A weak weather system moves in Monday to bring cooler temperatures and early morning clouds. Forecasters are calling for a small chance of light rain […]
Black Friday shopping will look different this year. Here's what to expect in SoCal
For many retailers, Black Friday deals have expanded throughout the week and online.
spectrumnews1.com
Canines, felines available for free at Riverside County shelters Saturday
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — To encourage adoption of homeless pets during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services is waiving all adoption fees at two of its largest shelters Saturday. The event, dubbed “Black Saturday,” a play on the phrase “Black Friday” — the post-Thanksgiving...
Free Tesla charging Thanksgiving weekend around the High Desert
HESPERIA -- Through Thanksgiving weekend Tesla is offering free charging, during off peak hours, throughout Southern California including Hesperia, Barstow and Yermo stations. In efforts to reduce the backlog of Tesla drivers at its Supercharger charging stations, the company is offering an incentive to charge its electric vehicles at dozens of California charging stations along select travel routes in the state, as well as a site in Nevada.
Below-freezing temperatures, rain expected in parts of LA County
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop significantly in parts of the Southland this week, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert for affected areas, while a storm system is expected to bring a chance of rain to the region by week’s end. The Los Angeles County Department...
cohaitungchi.com
Amazing Hikes With Views Found In The Inland Empire Area
Skip the hiking trails in Los Angeles and head to the Inland Empire area to experience hikes with the most stunning views. This is because much (but not all) of the Inland Empire, also called the IE, is located in the foothills of the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains. Here you can expect some zigzagging bends, trudging gently uphill for expansive views of the IE.
LA County Health Officials Warn of Below-Freezing Temperatures This Week
Public health officials issued a cold weather alert for parts of Los Angeles County, where overnight temperatures are expected to drop below freezing Monday and throughout the week.
Sliding on Air: Lucerne Valley’s Blackhawk landslide
LUCERNE VALLEY – The Blackhawk Landslide, a large land mass said to have slid on a cushion of air, has generated curiosity since Ronald Shreve’s 1959 dissertation detailing a series of slides. This prehistoric slide is one of the largest known in North America.
vvng.com
Hesperia man arrested at Mojave Narrows Regional Park
SPRING VALLEY LAKE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old Hesperia man was arrested at Mojave Narrows Regional Park after deputies found him under the influence with drugs and paraphernalia, officials said. On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 10:25 am, deputies responded to the park at 18000 Yates Road. According to...
vvng.com
Superior Grocers supermarket to replace Indoor Swapmeet in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A Southern California-based grocery chain is seeking to repurpose the recently shuttered High Desert Indoor Swap meet on 7th Street and La Paz Drive. The company is requesting approval to allow for the establishment of a new Superior Grocers supermarket in the shopping center currently...
Riverside County waiving adoption fees in attempt to clear animal shelters
In an effort to help find foster animals a new home, Riverside County Animal Services is offering free adoptions for anyone interested in bringing home a new pet. Black Saturday is an annual tradition at the animal shelters in Jurupa Valley and Thousand Palms, when all adoption fees are waived. Just recently, Riverside County Animal Services rescued 72 dogs that were living inside a home in Cabazon. From dogs and cats, to rabbits and guinea pigs, there are plenty of animals at the Jurupa Valley shelter that can use a new home. One of those critters include a 5-year-old Pomeranian mix, who was just brought to shelter thanks to a good Samaritan. "He has a fractured leg. Not really sure what happened. A good Samaritan just brought him, found him on the street. We've been taking care of him for about two weeks now,' veterinarian Itzel Vizcarra told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine. "He's a very nice guy likes to pee outside his kennel. He's potty trained. Obviously he will be free but someone like him is going to need a little more love and attention since he does have a medical history."For more information on the free adoption day, click here.
Honda offers free gas to Southern California drivers ahead of Thanksgiving
In need of gas before hitting the road for Thanksgiving? Southern California Honda Dealers wants to help. Honda associates will be at select gas stations across Southern California at certain times to surprise Honda drivers with a free tank of gas. Other drivers who don’t have a Honda vehicle are also eligible to receive free […]
Fontana Herald News
UPDATE: Fundraiser planned for family of Fontana mother and daughter who died after being struck by car
A 40-year-old woman and her 13-year-old daughter, both from Fontana, died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Bloomington on Nov. 26, and a suspect was arrested in connection with the case, the California Highway Patrol said. The incident took place at about 3:46 p.m., when a 2008...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Woman killed by train in Redlands has been identified
The Arrow Train experienced its first fatal highway crossing incident last week when Crystal Marie Hendrickson was fatally struck in Redlands at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. “It was very unexpected,” said her close friend and “sister in Christ” Sandy Cooper, an avid volunteer in the homeless community.
