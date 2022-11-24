ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phelan, CA

CBS LA

150 animals adopted during 'Black Saturday' event at shelter in Riverside

Many people who watched CBS2's coverage of an animal adoption event in Riverside decided themselves to adopt. The "Black Saturday" event--a twist on "Black Friday and "Small Business Saturday"--was a success with 150 dogs and cats being adopted following the coverage. "I did see it on your show and I was like, "Oh, the adoption . . ." said one woman who went over to the Riverside Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley. The shelter was offering free adoptions of pets Saturday. It says it has been experiencing a bed shortage and an overpopulation of pets. The shelter says it has not seen lines like Saturday's since prior to the pandemic. 
RIVERSIDE, CA
4newsplus.com

Give The Gift Of Life, Give Blood In December

Give someone a second chance. LifeStream Blood Bank mobile unit will be in the Tri-Community on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Hillside Community Church from 8am-12pm, 3221 Hwy 2, Wrightwood. All volunteer blood donors must be at least 15 years old. Weight at least 115 pounds. Be in good health. And, wear a face covering as required by San Bernardino County. To schedule an appointment or for further info go to: lstream.com or 800-879-4484.
WRIGHTWOOD, CA
KTLA

Fireworks spark fire at historic Mission Inn in Riverside (video)

A fireworks display caused a roof fire at the historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside on Friday night. The fire broke out on a portion of the roof located in the backside of the resort, Riverside Police confirmed. The flames were noticed shortly after the show began at 5 p.m., officials said. The […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
macaronikid.com

FREE Elf Kit Inside!

Are you looking for an easy button for the Elf on the Shelf in your house?. Maybe the pre-planned "elf kits" are out of your budget or you are a last minute planner and need help with FREE ideas and ways to make this years elf special. Macaroni KID Rancho is here to help our subscribers! After all, family and budget friendly options are what we know best!
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Canines, felines available for free at Riverside County shelters Saturday

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — To encourage adoption of homeless pets during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services is waiving all adoption fees at two of its largest shelters Saturday. The event, dubbed “Black Saturday,” a play on the phrase “Black Friday” — the post-Thanksgiving...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The HD Post

Free Tesla charging Thanksgiving weekend around the High Desert

HESPERIA -- Through Thanksgiving weekend Tesla is offering free charging, during off peak hours, throughout Southern California including Hesperia, Barstow and Yermo stations. In efforts to reduce the backlog of Tesla drivers at its Supercharger charging stations, the company is offering an incentive to charge its electric vehicles at dozens of California charging stations along select travel routes in the state, as well as a site in Nevada.
HESPERIA, CA
cohaitungchi.com

Amazing Hikes With Views Found In The Inland Empire Area

Skip the hiking trails in Los Angeles and head to the Inland Empire area to experience hikes with the most stunning views. This is because much (but not all) of the Inland Empire, also called the IE, is located in the foothills of the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains. Here you can expect some zigzagging bends, trudging gently uphill for expansive views of the IE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
vvng.com

Hesperia man arrested at Mojave Narrows Regional Park

SPRING VALLEY LAKE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old Hesperia man was arrested at Mojave Narrows Regional Park after deputies found him under the influence with drugs and paraphernalia, officials said. On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 10:25 am, deputies responded to the park at 18000 Yates Road. According to...
HESPERIA, CA
vvng.com

Superior Grocers supermarket to replace Indoor Swapmeet in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A Southern California-based grocery chain is seeking to repurpose the recently shuttered High Desert Indoor Swap meet on 7th Street and La Paz Drive. The company is requesting approval to allow for the establishment of a new Superior Grocers supermarket in the shopping center currently...
VICTORVILLE, CA
CBS LA

Riverside County waiving adoption fees in attempt to clear animal shelters

In an effort to help find foster animals a new home, Riverside County Animal Services is offering free adoptions for anyone interested in bringing home a new pet. Black Saturday is an annual tradition at the animal shelters in Jurupa Valley and Thousand Palms, when all adoption fees are waived. Just recently, Riverside County Animal Services rescued 72 dogs that were living inside a home in Cabazon. From dogs and cats, to rabbits and guinea pigs, there are plenty of animals at the Jurupa Valley shelter that can use a new home. One of those critters include a 5-year-old Pomeranian mix, who was just brought to shelter thanks to a good Samaritan. "He has a fractured leg. Not really sure what happened. A good Samaritan just brought him, found him on the street. We've been taking care of him for about two weeks now,' veterinarian Itzel Vizcarra told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine. "He's a very nice guy likes to pee outside his kennel. He's potty trained. Obviously he will be free but someone like him is going to need a little more love and attention since he does have a medical history."For more information on the free adoption day, click here.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Woman killed by train in Redlands has been identified

The Arrow Train experienced its first fatal highway crossing incident last week when Crystal Marie Hendrickson was fatally struck in Redlands at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. “It was very unexpected,” said her close friend and “sister in Christ” Sandy Cooper, an avid volunteer in the homeless community.
REDLANDS, CA

