Thousands Served Free Meals For Thanksgiving At The DECC
Several thousand Northlanders spent their Thanksgiving at the DECC for a free plate. The College of St. Scholastica was the organizer behind it, but it took a lot of volunteers to put the event on. In all, more than 400 people volunteered their time to help over the last week. Some of those volunteers were families working together.
Donations Coming In For Family of Brother and Sister Killed In Crash
(Carlton County, MN) — A GoFundMe account’s been created to help with funeral expenses for a brother and sister killed over the weekend in a rural area in Northeastern Minnesota. The State Patrol says 19-year-old Kaden Tuura of Duluth, and his passenger and sister 14-year-old Aubrey Tuura of Barnum, Wisconsin died after the car crashed on an icy road near Holyoke. The State Patrol report says neither of them was wearing a seat belt.
15 Best Restaurants in Brainerd, MN
With the tagline “A City for All Seasons,” Brainerd is the seat of Crow Wing County in Minnesota. It’s the largest city in the county, with a population of 14,395 based on the 2020 census. You’ll find many things to do in Brainerd since the city and...
Can You Identify This Animal Prowling In West Duluth? Here’s What The DNR Has To Say
Nature is wonderful, isn't it? That is unless you find yourself encountering a predator, or they start roaming around your neighborhood. A friend of mine recently snapped this photo of what appears to be a large cat walking near their home in West Duluth early in the morning of November 18. They were able to get two photos and shared them on Facebook.
Mom steals sons blood, forces siblings to dispose of it: Child torture charges
CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Prosecutors in Crow Wing County charged a mother with child torture after she allegedly stole her son's blood and treated her two other children for medical conditions they didn’t have. Jorden Nicole Borders, 32, was charged by warrant on Wednesday with three...
Sheriff: 2 Victims, Attacker Taken to Trauma Centers
OGILVIE (WJON News) -- Two victims and their attacker were all taken to trauma centers after a home invasion in Kanabec County. The Sheriff's Office says the incident began at about 4:40 a.m. Sunday at a rural Ogilvie home. The two adult victims that lived there were taken to Welia...
