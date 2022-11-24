ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Crowds Return for Aitkin’s 31st Annual Fish House Parade

The city of Aitkin shut down their streets on Black Friday to hold their 31st annual Aitkin Fish House Parade. With a full crowd watching, the most excited were the kids in attendance. The Fish House Parade in Aitkin is what officially starts their holiday season. Although the parade is...
AITKIN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Attack inside east-central Minnesota home leaves 2 critically hurt; suspect also hospitalized

OGILVIE, Minn. – Two people are in critical condition after an attack early Sunday morning inside a rural Kanabec County residence.The sheriff's office says deputies were called to the home outside of Ogilvie at about 4:40 a.m. on a report of an assault. There, they found two adult victims who lived at the residence. They were eventually transported to a Twin Cities hospital for treatment.The suspect in the attack, who is not from the area, also suffered critical injuries and is being treated in the metro.Authorities say this attack wasn't random, and there is no danger to the public.More information on this case will be released later this week.
KANABEC COUNTY, MN
FUN 104

KANABEC COUNTY, MN
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Brainerd, MN

With the tagline “A City for All Seasons,” Brainerd is the seat of Crow Wing County in Minnesota. It’s the largest city in the county, with a population of 14,395 based on the 2020 census. You’ll find many things to do in Brainerd since the city and...
BRAINERD, MN

