Charges: Minnesota woman tortured her kids, removed boy's blood
A Crosslake woman has been charged with child torture after she repeatedly removed blood from one of her children and forced treatments on her other two children for a medical condition they didn’t have. Jorden Nicole Borders, 32, was charged with three counts of child torture and three counts...
Mom steals sons blood, forces siblings to dispose of it: Child torture charges
CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Prosecutors in Crow Wing County charged a mother with child torture after she allegedly stole her son's blood and treated her two other children for medical conditions they didn’t have. Jorden Nicole Borders, 32, was charged by warrant on Wednesday with three...
Crowds Return for Aitkin’s 31st Annual Fish House Parade
The city of Aitkin shut down their streets on Black Friday to hold their 31st annual Aitkin Fish House Parade. With a full crowd watching, the most excited were the kids in attendance. The Fish House Parade in Aitkin is what officially starts their holiday season. Although the parade is...
Attack inside east-central Minnesota home leaves 2 critically hurt; suspect also hospitalized
OGILVIE, Minn. – Two people are in critical condition after an attack early Sunday morning inside a rural Kanabec County residence.The sheriff's office says deputies were called to the home outside of Ogilvie at about 4:40 a.m. on a report of an assault. There, they found two adult victims who lived at the residence. They were eventually transported to a Twin Cities hospital for treatment.The suspect in the attack, who is not from the area, also suffered critical injuries and is being treated in the metro.Authorities say this attack wasn't random, and there is no danger to the public.More information on this case will be released later this week.
1 Person Seriously Hurt in 3 Vehicle Crash in Royalton
ROYALTON (WJON News) -- One person suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Royalton. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 5:15 p.m. on Thursday at Highway 10 and 55th Avenue Northwest intersection. A vehicle driven by 20-year-old Kaden Kurr of Little Falls was going east...
