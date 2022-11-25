Read full article on original website
Ruth
4d ago
Where do they find these “writers?” This article is so poorly written that I wonder if it was authored by a child. It sounds like the rent was raised, and they can either pay it, or sell.
Toni
4d ago
Sry for your inconveniences and expense. but you don’t own the land, you only leased it. Month to month. the owner can do what he wants with it. That’s the way it works when you own property.
Kristin Quinter
4d ago
I lived in Key Largo backvin 2002-2005 and knew of many of my customers at the local Metro PCS store were going through this and my heart broke for people who just wanted a little piece of paradise. I moved away came back on 2009 to find I could not afford the Keys and it saddens me that it is now Paradise lost to corporate greed💯 😢😡😠😟
