ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPTV

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins rout Texans 30-15 for 5th straight win

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa threw for 299 yards and the Miami Dolphins raced to a 30-point lead before holding on for their fifth straight win, a 30-15 victory over the one-win Houston Texans on Sunday. Tagovailoa had his fourth straight game without an interception, Jaylen Waddle and...
HOUSTON, TX
WPTV

NFL moves Dolphins at Chargers to Sunday night

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins will make a second appearance on WPTV this season. Miami's Dec. 11 game at the Los Angeles Chargers has been moved to Sunday night, the NFL announced Tuesday. It replaces the Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos game that had originally...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy