Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Va. Gov. Youngkin celebrates completion of long-awaited I-66 express lanes
Commuters have been able to enjoy the new Interstate 66 Express lanes outside the Capital Beltway for a week now, but Gov. Glenn Youngkin was in Fairfax County, Virginia, Tuesday to cut the ribbon and celebrate the lanes’ completion. The new I-66 express lanes now stretch 22.5 miles from...
WTOP
Missouri executes Kevin Johnson for killing a suburban St. Louis police officer in 2005
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — Missouri executes Kevin Johnson for killing a suburban St. Louis police officer in 2005. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Safety board recommends new measures for Alaska air tours
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal accident investigators say the government should issue regulations to improve the safety of air tours in part of Alaska where seven sightseeing planes have crashed since 2007, killing 31 people. The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday that the Federal Aviation Administration should tighten rules...
WTOP
Loudoun school board to vote on sexually-explicit materials notification policy
Virginia’s Loudoun County School Board is set to vote on a new policy regarding the notification of parents before sexually-explicit materials will be used in classrooms. The proposed policy, which is expected to be voted upon Tuesday, would require parents and guardians be notified 30 days before materials with explicit content are to be used in classroom instruction. The policy does not affect books that students can access in school libraries.
Comments / 0