WTOP

Safety board recommends new measures for Alaska air tours

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal accident investigators say the government should issue regulations to improve the safety of air tours in part of Alaska where seven sightseeing planes have crashed since 2007, killing 31 people. The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday that the Federal Aviation Administration should tighten rules...
KETCHIKAN, AK
WTOP

Loudoun school board to vote on sexually-explicit materials notification policy

Virginia’s Loudoun County School Board is set to vote on a new policy regarding the notification of parents before sexually-explicit materials will be used in classrooms. The proposed policy, which is expected to be voted upon Tuesday, would require parents and guardians be notified 30 days before materials with explicit content are to be used in classroom instruction. The policy does not affect books that students can access in school libraries.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

