NBC San Diego

Surviving Cyber Monday and Online Shopping

Millions of anxious fingers scrolled through websites and clicked on prizes on Cyber Monday that are often only found during that annual shopping event. Americans were expected to spend $11.2 billion on deals posted by Amazon, Target, Walmart, and anyone with a website, according to an Adobe Analytics estimate. “We...
From Cereal to Food Giant — Kellogg Stages a Makeover

Kellogg, the 117-year-old brand that started as a breakfast cereal company has since expanded to be one of the largest food companies in the world, has seen declining cereal sales over the past couple of decades. The one-time category leader is now facing a number of setbacks, including numerous lawsuits...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Workday, CrowdStrike, Horizon Therapeutics and More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Workday — Workday gained 6% postmarket Tuesday after earnings beat Wall Street estimates on both the top- and bottom lines. The software vendor reported adjusted earnings per share of 99 cents on $1.6 billion in revenue, where analysts expected adjusted earnings of 84 cents per share and $1.59 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv.

