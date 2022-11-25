Read full article on original website
Ohio Field Leader Roadshow | Keith Kemp
Ohio Field Leader’s Dusty Sonnenberg catches up with Keith Kemp on his Preble County farm for this installment of the Ohio Field Leader Roadshow. Ohio Field Leader is a production of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff.
Ask a meteorologist: How much snow will northwest Ohio get this winter?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Winter in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan can include anything from snow to rain and heat to bone-chilling cold. When the WTOL 11 Weather Team puts together a winter weather outlook, there are many factors to analyze. One significant factor is El Niño Southern Oscillation. ENSO is a measurement of the sea surface temperatures off the coast of South America.
10 of the Best Drive-Through Holiday Light Displays in Ohio
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over Ohio in the coming weeks. Here's a list of some of the best and biggest light shows throughout the state.
Ohio’s pig farmers donate pork to Second Harvest Ohio
Ohio pig farmers, through Ohio Pork Council, the National Pork Board, and Farmland, a brand of Smithfield Foods, are partnering with country music superstar Luke Bryan’s fall Farm Tour to donate more than 160,000 servings of protein to Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio. The donation will help fill the protein gap often faced by food banks and help nourish the food insecure throughout the area. With Farm Tour stops across Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota, Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio is one of six organizations that is receiving donations to aid communities in need.
Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 279 | YAP Conference Preview
Matt and Dusty sit down with Sara Tallmadge to talk about the Young Ag Professional (YAP) Conference that is coming up in January. She provides a nice preview of what to expect at this year’s event. Dusty also chats with Dr. Justin Welsh with Merck Animal Health about new technologies in animal agriculture.
Ohio’s Country Journal December 2023 Online Edition
5 Places To Get Chicken Sandwiches in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these joints in Ohio (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the mouthwatering chicken sandwiches at this place. Their original chicken sandwich comes on a brioche bun and has a big crispy piece of chicken, kewpie mayo, and pickles. If you prefer a little more heat, they also have a spicy version of the sandwich with spicy mayo and chicken dipped in Sichuan Nom Nom, their homemade Sichuan chili oil.
Bayer offers carbon credit programs to farmers
Bayer Agronomist Tyler Williams talks with Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo at the 2022 NAFB Trade Talk about what the company is working with on carbon credits and how growers can be paid by practice for their participation in carbon sequestration. Williams also discusses Bayer ForGround, a new tool available to growers taking advantage of regenerative agriculture practices.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?
The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
Three area football teams in state finals for first time since 1994
The Mahoning Valley will be well represented at the Ohio High School Football State Championships this weekend in Canton. Canfield, South Range and Warren JFK all play for state titles this weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. In Division III, Canfield (13-1) plays Bloom Carroll (14-1) at 3:00...
Woman drives car into Lake Erie in Mentor-on-the-Lake, police say
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – Police and the city’s fire department saved a woman who drove her car into Lake Erie on Friday morning. The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Police and fire units responded to Twilight Drive, near Mentor Beach Park, for calls that a vehicle was in the lake. Police discovered a woman’s vehicle went through a guardrail and traveled down a steep embankment before it entered the water, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
1 taken to hospital after car was found in Lake Erie, Mentor
A person is being hospitalized after their car was discovered in Lake Erie Friday morning.
Heavy snow showers to hit West Virginia and Ohio Friday
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement on Friday. Heavy snow showers will affect Eastern Harrison, Jefferson, South-Eastern Columbiana, North-Eastern Belmont, Beaver, North-Western Washington, South-Western Butler, North-Western Allegheny, Oho, Brooke, and Hancock Counties. As of 12:03, according to the National Weather Service, a line of heavy snow showers was located along a line […]
Human remains of 7,200 Native Americans in limbo in Ohio
Stored in a nondescript Columbus office complex is a massive cache of Ohio’s most important Native American artifacts. Also stored there are the remains of roughly 7,200 Native Americans whose grave sites were dug up by archeologists or looters over the previous century or longer. These remains and the...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New Hampshire
The Granite State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Strafford County, you might just want to visit.
FBI and Mahoning County warning Ohio families of 'sextortion' leading to teen deaths
There's a dangerous crime called "sextortion" becoming more common across the state and the country targeting teens on social media. Sextortion is now being called an epidemic as criminals threaten teens to the point of suicide. Toni Notaro, clinical specialist of the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, said...
Bobcats in Ohio: Types & Where They Live
Ohio, one of the 12 states in the Midwest, has four major different habitats. Forests, prairies, wetlands, and the Great Lakes are examples of these habitat types. This alone demonstrates how diverse the state’s landscapes are and how equipped it is to support various animal species. Native white-tailed deer, cockroaches, mourning doves, American bullfrogs, snapping turtles, black bears, coyotes, and bobcats are a few of these species.
