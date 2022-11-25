Read full article on original website
See the United States' Must-Win World Cup Clash With Iran at These LA Watch Parties
Free watch parties are scheduled in Southern California for Tuesday's crucial World Cup group stage matchup between the United States and Iran. The U.S., ranked 16th by FIFA, needs a win to escape group play and join the knockout round after draws against England and Wales. Iran is ranked 20th.
U.S. World Cup Team Pelted With Political Questions in Tense News Conference Ahead of Crucial Iran Game
A reporter from Iran's state-controlled Press TV criticized U.S. team captain Tyler Adams for mispronouncing Iran, and asked him how he felt about representing a country that "has so much discrimination against Black people." The coach and players seemed intent on avoiding political topics and keeping the discussion on the...
World Cup Advancement: Knockout Stage Scenarios for Each Team
After one week of 2022 FIFA World Cup play, the group stage is coming down to the wire and the pressure is on for teams to qualify for the knockout stage. Defending champions France became the first team to advance to the round of 16 following a win over Denmark on Saturday.
How the USMNT Reached the World Cup Round of 16
The U.S. men's national team has advanced. Faced with a win-or-go-home scenario, the United States toughed out a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The USMNT entered the third and final group stage matchday in third place behind second-place Iran,...
Jean-Charles Castelletto Scores Cameroon's First 2022 World Cup Goal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Jean-Charles Castelletto’s first international goal came at the perfect time for Cameroon. The 27-year-old center back put his country up 1-0 in its Group G match against Serbia...
Morocco's Abdelhamid Sabiri Beats Thibaut Courtois for Free Kick Goal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Abdelhamid Sabiri put the “super” in supersub at the 2022 World Cup on Sunday. The Moroccan midfielder put his country up 1-0 with a free kick goal...
Who Is Starting for the USMNT, Iran Today?
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Eight years of waiting is coming down to one moment for the U.S. men’s national team. Can they beat Iran and advance to the knockout round or will their time in Qatar come to an end in the group stage?
USA Beats Iran 1-0, Advances to Round of 16 Against Netherlands
The United States are moving on. Thanks to Christian Pulisic's first-half goal, the USMNT edged Iran 1-0 in their Group B finale in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. Both Iran and the USMNT came out with 4-3-3 starting lineups. It’s been a common setup for the U.S. under Gregg Berhalter, with Carlos Quieroz running it for the second straight World Cup game after opting for a back five against England.
Senegal Takes Lead Over Ecuador on Ismaïla Sarr's Penalty Goal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Senegal struck first in its pivotal Group A match against Ecuador on Tuesday. Ismaïla Sarr put the African side up 1-0 in the 44th minute with a penalty goal....
Social Media Goes Crazy Over USMNT Win, Advancement to Knockout Round
After two stressful hours and 100 minutes of play, the U.S. Men's National Team has in fact survived and advanced. The young American squad held on to a 1-0 lead to beat Iran and punch its ticket into the Round of 16. The game was not for the faint of...
Senegal Advances to Round of 16 With 2-1 Victory Over Ecuador
Fair play isn’t going to keep Senegal out of the World Cup knockout stage this time. Four years after being eliminated on a FIFA tiebreaker, the team punched its ticket to the round of 16 in 2022 with a 2-1 victory against Ecuador at Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. Senegal becomes the first team from Africa to move on in the tournament and fifth overall.
Ghana Takes Early Lead With Two First-Half Goals Vs. South Korea
Ghana is working to escape elimination from this year's 2022 World Cup as they take on South Korea in a Group H clash on Monday in Qatar. The Black Stars are off to a solid start as they take an early 2-0 lead to close out the first half. It...
Christian Pulisic Sends Epic Message From Hospital After USMNT's Win Over Iran
It looks like U.S. men's national team fans don't have to worry about Christian Pulisic's injury. The star American winger sent out a Snapchat picture of himself in a hospital bed on Tuesday and wrote that he would be ready for Saturday's Round of 16 showdown with the Netherlands. "So...
