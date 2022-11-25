Mexico still have a chance of reaching the knockout stages of the World Cup but they must beat Saudi Arabia in Group C today.Mexico were beaten by Argentina but are still able to qualify despite their winless start thanks to their opening draw against Poland.Saudi Arabia produced the result of the tournament so far when they shocked Argentina, but they were then beaten by Poland as Robert Lewandowski found the target.Saudi Arabia will qualify for the last 16 with a win, but a draw would only be enough if Poland beat Argentina.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Saudi...

49 MINUTES AGO