wtvy.com
Enterprise, Headland among schools across Alabama facing hoax shooting calls
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Multiple school systems across the state of Alabama have received active shooter calls at local high schools, according to state superintendent Eric Mackey. Mackey in a message to all superintendents on Tuesday says the apparent “robocalls” have all so far been proven as hoaxes, but that...
wvtm13.com
Grown men and women weep as 8-year-old Dothan, AL, boy hands out toy soldiers to veterans
It was two months ago when 66-year-old Stephen Rohr stood in a Walmart and cried. The generous gift came so suddenly, and it came from an 8-year-old kid. “Thank you for your service,” said the boy, as he firmly shook Stephen’s hand. “I want you to have this," said the third grader. “I want you to know how much America appreciates you.”
wdhn.com
Walk the Dog Forecast for November 29, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day today as moisture starts to increase area-wide ahead of our next frontal system. This uptick in moisture will also allow for the development of a few showers during the PM hours. Highs will reach the low and mid 70s, a little above average for late November in our area.
wdhn.com
Shop without the kids, Dothan host kids day-camp
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Do you need time to shop before the holidays? Or do you just simply need time for yourself?. Dothan Leisure Services is hosting a one-day event/camp called the Holiday Drop & Shop. The one-day camp will be on Saturday, December 3, from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Westgate Park.
Search for Alabama woman begins after missing her last 2 court appearances
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The search for a Dothan woman charged with elderly neglect continues as she did not show up to her past two court appearances. Ida Newby was arrested in January 2020. Newby and her sister, Annie are accused of keeping their mother from receiving medical treatment. Police say an ambulance service showed […]
wdhn.com
Two punished following Sneads/Blounstown fight
SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – One Sneads and one Blountstown football player have been removed from their respective team for their role in a post-game altercation Friday night. Following Blountstown’s 49-14 region final victory over Sneads, a fight involving two players during the post-game handshake resulted in each team being immediately removed from the field.
wdhn.com
Thanksgiving Day motorcycle accident in Western Coffee Co. causes serious injuries
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN)—Enterprise Rescue Inc. is being credited with helping save the life of an Elba woman involved in a single-vehicle motorcycle wreck Thanksgiving morning. Recently, Enterprise Rescue became one of the few ambulance services not affiliated with a hospital that receives critical care status. It’s an employee-owned,...
wdhn.com
House of Ruth prepares for Giving Tuesday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — In just two days, the House of Ruth in Dothan will hold Giving Tuesday. Any money raised from Giving Tuesday will go towards their efforts in trying to put an end to domestic violence. House of Ruth provides shelter and services to people affected by...
wdhn.com
Two Tennessee fugitives arrested in Dothan after car chase, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Two fugitives accused of stealing an SUV in Tennessee were arrested after an early morning car chase in Dothan, per the DPD. According to Sergeant Mullis, Dothan Police were informed of a Be-On-The-Look-Out (BOLO) alert put out by the Maury County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee about two suspects accused of stealing a Dodge Durango.
wdhn.com
Weather postpones Enterprise Christmas Parade
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Enterprise Christmas Parade is being postponed until Thursday. The parade has been rescheduled for Thursday, December 1, at 6:30 p.m. due to possible inclement weather and associated safety risks on Tuesday. A storm system is moving into the Wiregrass area. Wednesday, the area will...
wdhn.com
Need remains for more Houston Co. employees in jail and with road and bridge department
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Houston County continues to see a need for employees in the jail and in the road and bridge department. Both are not seeing enough qualified applicants who could work in the jail or operate the necessary equipment. The jail is looking for correctional officers...
wdhn.com
Wiregrass schools put on lockdown following false rumors of an active shooter
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Enterprise City Schools were placed on lockdown after a false report of an active shooter on campus was called in to Enterprise Police. EPD found those threats to be false; all schools are safe and at this time are no longer on lockdown. According to...
955wtvy.com
Update on a Deadly Weekend Shooting in Dothan
The Houston County Sheriff’s office says a man has been charged with murder after he shot and killed a man he found at home with his wife. Brent Guilford is charged with Capital Murder after killing LaShawn Poke early Friday morning. Court records say Guilford’s wife had an order of protection filed against him. Poke was out on a holiday pass from community corrections.
wtvy.com
4WARN WEATHER DAY: November 30, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for Wednesday, November 30, 2022. On Wednesday morning, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms will be crossing the Wiregrass during the morning commute. The main impact window will be from 5 a.m.-8 a.m. moving from...
wtvy.com
2022 Enterprise Christmas Parade rescheduled
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Enterprise is postponing their annual Christmas parade to ensure a smooth and safe event. Due to inclement weather threats on Tuesday, November 29, the Enterprise “Sweet” Christmas Parade will be moving to Thursday, December 1. The parade is set to begin...
wdhn.com
How you can help the Wiregrass United Way this Giving Tuesday!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tuesday marks another day of Giving Tuesday, a day across the country where people are urged to give back to organizations that serve our communities. The United Way raised over $100,000 in just eight hours last year on Giving Tuesday, they are hoping for similar numbers again this year.
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Wonders: Trawick’s Christmas in the Woodlands
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - For the last 25 years, the Trawicks have been lighting up the night in Enterprise. The Trawick’s Christmas in the Woodlands drive-thru light display is back up and running for another year and is known to bring in a large crowd. “Annually we see anywhere...
wdhn.com
Some strong storms possible Wednesday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be very nice with mainly clear skies and lows dropping to around 50 degrees. Tuesday is mainly dry, but a few showers or storms will be possible the deeper we go into the evening hours. Temperatures will top out in the middle 70s with skies becoming increasingly cloudy as the day goes on. Tuesday night will likely have showers and storms, and a couple could be strong with gusty winds and possibly a weak tornado.
wdhn.com
High pressure moving in for a couple of days!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be much more seasonable than previous nights with clear skies and lows in the upper 40s. Monday should be bright and sunny with seasonable temperatures from start to finish. We’ll start in the upper 40s and peak in the upper 60s. Tuesday...
