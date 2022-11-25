Count Forever 21 as the latest retailer to offer physical products tied into the metaverse. One year ago, the Los Angeles-based company, owned by SPARC, a joint venture between Authentic Brands Group and Simon Property Group, launched a virtual product collection on Roblox. The retailer partnered with Virtual Brand Group, a metaverse creation company, to build a Forever 21 Shop City, a “fashion retail experience” on Roblox, which is also working with brands as varied as Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and PacSun to offer experiences in the metaverse.More from WWDScenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion Week6 Headlines that Captivated the Retail Industry...

29 MINUTES AGO