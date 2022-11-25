Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
Maui Humane Society seeks donations and volunteers with $10K matching campaign
Maui Humane Society is announcing their $10,000 match campaign starting on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Giving Tuesday is an annual celebration, occurring Tuesday after Thanksgiving annually, dedicated to nonprofits around the world. Friends of Maui Humane Society, Mason and Trudy Williams have offered a $10,000 matching donation throughout the...
Danny De Gracia: It's Time To Have Uncomfortable Conversations About Homelessness
Beyond the superficial opulence that is Hawaii’s visitor industry, the epidemic of homelessness is a problem that local politicians have ignored or put out of view for decades. It is quite revealing how, when global representatives descended upon Oahu for the 2011 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference, Hawaii leaders opted...
mauinow.com
Scholarship fundraiser in name of “Mother of Filipino Folk Dance on Maui”
“A Bayanihan Christmas” dinner event, set for Dec. 14, will help raise funds for a scholarship in the name of Aggie Cabebe, who is often referred to as the “Mother of Filipino Folk Dance on Maui.”. The fundraiser for the Aggie Cabebe Scholarship begins at 5 p.m. at...
KITV.com
Shelters open in Kaʻū, Kona amidst Mauna Loa eruption
HAWAI'I ISLAND (KITV4) -- The County of Hawaiʻi has opened shelters in Kaʻū at the Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Pāhala and at the Old Airport Gymnasium (Kailua Park) in Kailua-Kona amidst reports of self-evacuations along the South Kona coast. Multiple images have surfaced on social media...
hawaiibusiness.com
The Honolulu Fish Auction Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary
Commercial fishing in Hawai’i was banned during World War II and slowly resurfaced by the early 1950s. The United Fishing Agency launched the Honolulu Fish Auction on Aug. 5, 1952, and it celebrated its 70th anniversary this year at Honolulu’s Pier 38. The agency says it’s the only...
mauinow.com
Made on Maui: Small businesses hope shoppers will buy local this holiday season
Katy Kahele Tsark, owner and designer of Kahele Maui, was busy talking to customers about the variety of bags, headwraps and accessories that are made in their “little workshop boutique in Kīhei.”. “This is our favorite time of year, of course,” she said. Kahele Maui was one...
KITV.com
Mauna Loa erupts, Big Island officials warn people to prepare | UPDATE
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii -- Waves of orange, glowing lava and smoky ash belched and sputtered Monday from the world’s largest active volcano in its first eruption in 38 years, and officials told people living on Hawaii’s Big Island to be ready in the event of a worst-case scenario. The...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ige strums a final tune as he nears his last days as Hawaii's governor
The three-time Big West Champion Rainbow Wahine volleyball team is tournament bound. "Seeing earth create new land and just this whole process is just, it's humbling." Mauna Loa eruption raises concern about air quality as vog looms. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Big Island medical professionals are standing by for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
PHOTOS: Hawaii Island residents awake to fiery spectacle of Mauna Loa eruption
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The eruption at Mauna Loa is continuing, but officials say lava is largely remaining at the summit caldera. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Native Hawaiians see special significance in Mauna Loa erupting on La Kuokoa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiians are finding special significance to Mauna Loa’s eruption. “The United States gets their Independence Day and do fireworks. We get our akua, we get Pele,” said Kukuihaele resident Iini Kahakalau. “What a way to celebrate!”. On Monday, Hawaiians celebrated La Kuokoa, also...
hawaiinewsnow.com
State, county develop plan in case lava crosses key Hawaii Island highway
Road, business closures: Hawaii hit with high surf
Waves crashed onto roads on Hawaii Island and a popular attraction was forced to shut down for the day on Oahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Another way inflation is hitting your wallet: Christmas trees cost more this year
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. At Helemano Farms, owner Aaron O’Brien said they have sold about 1,200 trees. He said the prices for their locally grown trees...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii Visitors Not Welcome Without Advance Planning
There are certain places in Hawaii where visitors are no longer welcome without significant advance planning. That is due to the need to protect these areas following years of over-tourism. The issue returned to the news recently because Kauai visitors are simply unaware of or are not heeding Haena State Park rules. Here are tips on planning ahead and being greeted with Aloha at three of our most popular parks.
Fire and Ice: Mauna Kea snow, Mauna Loa lava
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The islands of Hawaii are best known for fire, in the form of volcano eruptions. And as Mauna Loa continues to erupt, Mauna Kea is also showing off–in the form of ice. The current warnings at the summit of Mauna Kea include an ice warning and a wind chill advisory along with […]
Lava from Hawaii volcano lights night sky amid warnings
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — In a story published Nov. 28 and 29, 2022, about the eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano, The Associated Press incorrectly described the mountain’s volume. It should have been expressed in cubic miles and cubic kilometers, not square miles and square kilometers.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mauna Loa eruption raises concerns about air quality
HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island medical professionals are standing by for a potential influx of patients coming in with vog-related respiratory issues. “Those who are have respiratory illnesses and distress, this is the time to prepare and work with your primary care provider to make sure your medication supplies are filled and refilled,” said Elena Cabatu, Director of Public Affairs for Hilo Medical Center.
hawaiinewsnow.com
The governor who issued 41 disaster declarations is ready to show you his lighter side
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - During the last week of his administration, Gov. David issued an emergency proclamation for the Mauna Loa eruption, allowing government to respond quickly if needed. It was his 41st disaster declaration. And that, he says, is more than any other Hawaii governor in history. “I think clearly...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Black Friday Hawaii Travel Deals Ranked | $91 Airfares
Today, Black Friday, is Day 2 of Cyber Week. It prominently features deals on flights to Hawaii, among other Hawaii travel deals. Two airlines have Hawaii airfare deals that start at just $91 each way, including all taxes and fees. Those are great deals and offer substantial savings. Cyber Week...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Powerful’ north-northeast swell declines, but not before closing roads and beaches
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning level surf for north-facing shores was expanded to include east-facing shores across the state Saturday, along with north and west shores of Hawaii Island. Beachgoers were advised to use extreme caution as large breaking waves could make it dangerous for those standing along the shoreline. The...
