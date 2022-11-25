ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kihei, HI

mauinow.com

Maui Humane Society seeks donations and volunteers with $10K matching campaign

Maui Humane Society is announcing their $10,000 match campaign starting on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Giving Tuesday is an annual celebration, occurring Tuesday after Thanksgiving annually, dedicated to nonprofits around the world. Friends of Maui Humane Society, Mason and Trudy Williams have offered a $10,000 matching donation throughout the...
KITV.com

Shelters open in Kaʻū, Kona amidst Mauna Loa eruption

HAWAI'I ISLAND (KITV4) -- The County of Hawaiʻi has opened shelters in Kaʻū at the Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Pāhala and at the Old Airport Gymnasium (Kailua Park) in Kailua-Kona amidst reports of self-evacuations along the South Kona coast. Multiple images have surfaced on social media...
KAILUA-KONA, HI
hawaiibusiness.com

The Honolulu Fish Auction Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary

Commercial fishing in Hawai’i was banned during World War II and slowly resurfaced by the early 1950s. The United Fishing Agency launched the Honolulu Fish Auction on Aug. 5, 1952, and it celebrated its 70th anniversary this year at Honolulu’s Pier 38. The agency says it’s the only...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Ige strums a final tune as he nears his last days as Hawaii's governor

The three-time Big West Champion Rainbow Wahine volleyball team is tournament bound. "Seeing earth create new land and just this whole process is just, it's humbling." Mauna Loa eruption raises concern about air quality as vog looms. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Big Island medical professionals are standing by for...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Native Hawaiians see special significance in Mauna Loa erupting on La Kuokoa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiians are finding special significance to Mauna Loa’s eruption. “The United States gets their Independence Day and do fireworks. We get our akua, we get Pele,” said Kukuihaele resident Iini Kahakalau. “What a way to celebrate!”. On Monday, Hawaiians celebrated La Kuokoa, also...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

State, county develop plan in case lava crosses key Hawaii Island highway

HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii Visitors Not Welcome Without Advance Planning

There are certain places in Hawaii where visitors are no longer welcome without significant advance planning. That is due to the need to protect these areas following years of over-tourism. The issue returned to the news recently because Kauai visitors are simply unaware of or are not heeding Haena State Park rules. Here are tips on planning ahead and being greeted with Aloha at three of our most popular parks.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Fire and Ice: Mauna Kea snow, Mauna Loa lava

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The islands of Hawaii are best known for fire, in the form of volcano eruptions. And as Mauna Loa continues to erupt, Mauna Kea is also showing off–in the form of ice. The current warnings at the summit of Mauna Kea include an ice warning and a wind chill advisory along with […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mauna Loa eruption raises concerns about air quality

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island medical professionals are standing by for a potential influx of patients coming in with vog-related respiratory issues. “Those who are have respiratory illnesses and distress, this is the time to prepare and work with your primary care provider to make sure your medication supplies are filled and refilled,” said Elena Cabatu, Director of Public Affairs for Hilo Medical Center.
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Black Friday Hawaii Travel Deals Ranked | $91 Airfares

Today, Black Friday, is Day 2 of Cyber Week. It prominently features deals on flights to Hawaii, among other Hawaii travel deals. Two airlines have Hawaii airfare deals that start at just $91 each way, including all taxes and fees. Those are great deals and offer substantial savings. Cyber Week...
HAWAII STATE

