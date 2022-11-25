Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Crosses $367 Million at Domestic Box Office
With an estimated $64 million across five days, Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the extended Thanksgiving weekend at the box office, exceeding expectations by a couple of million dollars. On the other hand, the House of Mouse’s latest animated release, the action-adventure Strange World bombed with just $18.6 million.
Collider
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Trailer Introduces Princess Peach and Donkey Kong
During a special live stream event, Nintendo unveiled the full trailer of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the first cinematic adventure of the beloved Italian plumber in almost three decades. Besides revealing how Super Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) fits in the Mushroom Kingdom, the new trailer also gives us our first taste of Anya Taylor-Joy as the voice of Princess Peach.
Collider
10 Great Fantasy Book Adaptations on Film and TV, From 'Wheel of Time' to 'The School for Good and Evil'
The fantasy genre provides a wondrous, magical escape from the daily meanderings of the modern world. Whether it is magic, wizards, knights, kings and battles, royal drama, or ferocious mystical beasts, fantasy itself covers a wide array of topics and themes. What is so fascinating about this genre is how...
Collider
How to Watch ‘Violent Night’ Starring David Harbour: Showtimes and Release Date
Some naughty kids get a piece of coal. For the far worse ones, Santa’s got a special gift. You’ll find it soon enough in Violent Night. Watch how the bright and silent night of noel turns into a dark, bloody mess in this all-new Christmas movie. Featuring Stranger Things’ favorite star David Harbour as the man, the myth, the legend, the black comedy action film follows ol' Saint Nick as he tries to save Christmas and a family when they are attacked by a group of dangerous criminals. If you have never seen Santa in a badass role before (not counting Bad Santa), then this is the golden opportunity to see the lively Father Christmas on a mission.
Collider
'The Mean One' Trailer Teases a Killer Side to One of Dr. Suess's Most Beloved Characters
In a year full of many unlikely horror films, a new trailer for the bizarre, unauthorized horror adaptation of Dr. Seuss's beloved book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! has just arrived. The film, titled The Mean One, stars Terrifier 2 star and now-horror icon David Howard Thornton as a murderous version of The Grinch. The Mean One is directed by Steven LaMorte, who also receives a story by credit. The Mean One will be released theatrically this December, just in time for the holidays.
Collider
New 'Wednesday' Behind-the-Scenes Images Show How Thing Was Brought To Life
If you were watching Wednesday and wondering about how scenes with Thing were filmed, Netflix just revealed a new set of behind-the-scenes images to show us how. Right from the beginning of the series Thing was Wednesday’s true partner in crime. Be it setting a statute on fire, following a suspect, or helping our heroin to enter a morgue, Thing made all things possible. Revealing the new BTS images and acknowledging the actor behind the portrayal, the streamer wrote, “Give a big hand to Victor Dorobantu, the incredible actor who plays Thing on Wednesday.”
Collider
The World of 'Willow' Explained: Everything You Need to Know Before the Disney+ Series
The fantasy genre is experiencing a new boom thanks to the success of streaming television shows like The Witcher, House of the Dragon, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Disney+ is officially entering the competition with a new series based on one of Lucasfilm’s earlier properties. The new series Willow picks up with a new generation of heroes in events that take place after the 1988 film of the same name.
Collider
What's New on Hulu in December 2022
Hulu has plenty of great new titles coming this December right in time for the holidays. Riele Downs (Henry Danger) and Auli'i Cravalho (Moana) will star in the supernatural teen comedy Darby and the Dead while It's A Wonderful Binge will bring the return of Eduardo Franco (Stranger Things) and Dexter Darden (The Maze Runner) for a holiday-tinged sequel to the 2020 teen comedy. FX's ambitious new series Kindred starring Mallori Johnson (WeCrashed) and the reality dating show Back in the Groove are also two new titles coming to the service this Christmas. Celebrated auteurs Christopher Nolan and Wes Anderson will also have several of their most acclaimed films heading to Hulu this December including The Royal Tenenbaums and The Dark Knight trilogy.
Collider
Watch 'Glass Onion' Star Edward Norton Guess Movies From His Career
There are few actors out there with such a notable list of credits as Edward Norton. From action to dramas, indies to animation, and even a short stint as the big green guy from Marvel’s first take on The Incredible Hulk, the Golden Globe winner is one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. While major Norton fans can easily separate a 25th Hour line from a Kingdom of Heaven or a Leaves of Grass excerpt, how well can the voice behind those memorable quotes remember what was said when?
Collider
‘From Scratch’: Biggest Differences Between the Memoir and the Netflix Show
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series, From Scratch. A love story, especially one that does not promise a happy ending, is a lot of things. It’s a bumpy roller-coaster for all the sappy romantics out there. A thought-provoking experience for those wary of love. A heart-wrenching, much-sought-after ride for the small-screen enthusiast. And a memorable experience to draw invaluable lessons from for just about anyone!
Collider
From 'Groundhog Day' to 'Highlander': 10 Great Movies That Explore The Wonders & Horrors of Immortality
The topic of immortality is a popular one to explore in fiction. It's something that everyone thinks about or, at the very least, finds interesting. Given that movies are a visual medium, it becomes extra powerful when the idea of immortality is explored on-screen. It's easy to project yourself onto a character grappling with such a concept, and for the length of a movie, we too can experience what an immortal being might feel for eternity.
Collider
Why 'Wednesday's Nevermore Academy Makes Us Want to Go Back to School
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday Season 1.Wednesday is a 2022 Netflix series created by Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, a new expansion to The Addams Family franchise by way of a supernatural high school murder mystery. The show follows the titular Wednesday Addams, brilliantly played by rising star Jenna Ortega, as she is sent to the hallowed halls of Nevermore Academy, a school for vampires, werewolves, psychics and all breeds of outcast.
Collider
How 'Wednesday' Combines Every Different Version of Its Titular Character
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday Season 1.Who is Wednesday Addams? Well, the answer to that question really depends on who you ask. To Charles Addams, she was a sweet, but sad little girl. To director Barry Sonnenfeld and screenwriters Caroline Thompson, Larry Wilson (The Addams Family), and Paul Rudnick (Addams Family Values), she is basically a psycho killer in training. To Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, creators of Netflix’s newest teen show, Wednesday, she is a bit of both - and even a little more.
Collider
'The Addams Family': Best Versions of Wednesday, Ranked
With those jet-black pigtails and that iconic death stare, Wednesday Addams is an instantly recognizable goth girl icon. First appearing in Charles Addams' comic strip, The Addams Family, Wednesday has been an infamous name since the '30s. And Wednesday's woe is back in full force with Netflix’s latest adaptation. From the mind of Tim Burton and created for television by Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, Wednesday may be a brand-new version of our favorite goth girl, but it has certainly got big shoes to fill. So, just how does Hollywood's newest Scream Queen Jenna Ortega rank in comparison? Let’s find out!
Collider
'The White Lotus' Season 2: Haley Lu Richardson Reveals How Portia Changed from Audition to Screen
As we often talk about on Collider Ladies Night, every path in this business is different, and those paths often evolve along the way. That’s exactly what happened to The White Lotus’ Haley Lu Richardson. Richardson plays Portia on Season 2 of the hit HBO show. This time...
EXCLUSIVE: Stuart Weitzman Launches Limited Edition Handbag Collection
In the bag. Just in time for the holidays, Stuart Weitzman is introducing a limited-edition collection of handbags taking a cue from the brand’s special occasion shoe offering.More from WWDThe 21 Most Popular 2019 Holiday Gifts, According to GoogleAnya Hindmarch's Bags That Work Capsule CollectionNicki Minaj, Hailey Baldwin Join Nina Garcia for Stuart Weitzman Dinner The Tapestry Inc.-owned brand has produced handbags previously but phased them out in holiday 2019, and the new collection marks a fresh take on the category from Edmundo Castillo, head of design for the brand. Castillo credits a refreshed energy reverberating through the brand post-pandemic and...
Collider
'Chucky': Tiffany Valentine Deserves Her Own Spin-Off
Back in 1998, the fourth installment of the Child’s Play franchise, Bride of Chucky, hit the scene and promptly changed the franchise forever. The film saw the introduction of Tiffany Valentine, played by the ever-enchanting Jennifer Tilly, who quickly became a fan-favorite character and solidified her stance as an iconic face in the horror genre. Naturally, Tilly’s return as the character in the Chucky TV adaptation was much anticipated and has been extremely well received, with her even landing her own bottle episode in Season 2. With how beloved of a character Tiffany Valentine is and how masterfully Tilly shines in her scenes, it’s far past due that she gets her turn in the spotlight.
Collider
Why Is '1899's Silent Kid So Creepy?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 1899 Season 1.There are a number of elements at work in the Netflix hit show 1899 that make it play as a suspenseful and mysterious thriller. Being separated from a larger civilization out on the wide open ocean aboard a ship provides isolation that can be unnerving. The prospect of being in an area where no one can come to your rescue or hear your cries for help if something goes awry is an uncomfortable feeling. Being among people who are from different countries also provides a communication gap that can also make us feel uneasy. Not being understood is something that can test your nerves. And, of course, coming upon an abandoned ship with no explanation of what happened to the over 1200 passengers on board is incredibly frightening. But few things are as chilling as the plot device of using a child that either can't or won't speak like Elliot (Fflyn Edwards) or, "The Silent Kid" in 1899. He is the most recent addition in the history of television and film to use a young child as a vehicle to instill fear in audiences.
Collider
James McAvoy on Where His 'X-Men' Franchise Went Wrong
Eleven years ago, filmmaker Matthew Vaughn managed to breathe new life into the X-Men franchise. He brought the world’s favorite group of mutants back to the silver screen on a prequel that quickly became massively popular: X-Men: First Class raked in over $300 million at the box office, and kicked off a new film series that went on to accumulate almost $2 billion across four films. However, the fan-favorite franchise ended up derailing rather quickly – especially in the last two installments. How did that happen? James McAvoy has an opinion about it.
Collider
'Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration' Posters Reveal the Cast Dressing Their Parts
For many readers, this next sentence will be a major age-based trigger, so be prepared. Disney’s animated classic Beauty and the Beast is soon celebrating its 30th anniversary (that’s right, we warned you!) with a previously announced two-hour animated/live-action hybrid special set to air on ABC. Boasting an all-star call sheet that even the Beast would be impressed by, audiences are getting their first two looks at the new faces telling the tale as old as time in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.
Comments / 0