WDAM-TV
WDAM 7 Bounce to air 2022 MHSAA State Football Championships Friday, Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The games have been set for the 2022 Blue Cross-Blue Shield Gridiron Classic/MHSAA State Football Championships, and WDAM 7 is getting ready to showcase each game. Coverage of the championship games will be shown on WDAM Bounce TV, with the games scheduled to happen Friday, Dec....
WTOK-TV
Douglass not returning as head football coach at Meridian High
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School head football coach, John Douglass, announced to the MHS football team Monday that he will not be returning as head coach. “I would like to thank Coach Douglass for everything he and his coaching staff have done for the Wildcat football program,” said Athletic Director Dr. Cheyenne Trussell.
WDAM-TV
USM men’s basketball doubles up Mobile to move to 7-0
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Over the course of the 2021-22 men’s basketball season, the University of Southern Mississippi managed to win just seven games. This season, the Golden Eagles needed just 21 days. Four USM players scored 10 points or more and a stifling defense forced 24 turnovers as...
WDAM-TV
Super Smash Bros. competition growing in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg is looking to become more competitive on the esports scene. Colludium Brewing Company hosted its Super Smash Bros. Tournament Sunday, where players gathered from across the state to compete for bragging rights. Tournament organizer Cody Knuth said tournaments started pre-pandemic after noticing local players needed...
WDAM-TV
Warnings, watches issued for Pine Belt counties
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a Tornado Warning for Central Jones County in Southeastern Mississippi. It is expected to last till around 12 a.m. The National Weather Service in Mobile has also issued a Tornado Warning for Northwestern Wayne County in Southeastern...
WDAM-TV
6pm Headlines 11/28
There are many ways that people can give back to their communities. After being shot last week in an incident in Jones County, an injured reserve deputy is now back on his feet. Orthopedic and sports medicine program. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. As high school football teams gear up...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Clinic’s sports medicine physicians on standby for upcoming state title games
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -As high school football teams gear up for the upcoming state title games, Hattiesburg Clinic’s sports medicine physicians are also going through their game plans. Physicians from the clinic said they have been helping athletes throughout the season with conditioning and training to help prevent...
breezynews.com
Over a Dozen DUIs in Attala and Leake
MOHAMMED BLANDEN, 49, of Goodman, DUI – 2nd, Hold for Another State, MHP. Bond $1,500, N/A. WYATT S DIAS, 22, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000. JESSICA EVANS, 35, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.
iheart.com
Coach Prime is lit!!
Sanders’ track record at Jackson State has been impressive. Taking over a team that went 4-8 the year before he arrived, Sanders went 4-3 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, then went 11-2 in 2021 and is 11-0 so far this season. It’s easy to see why a Power 5 school like Colorado would be interested in his services.
WDAM-TV
6 people killed in crashes during Thanksgiving travel period in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Six people were killed in crashes over the course of the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Thanksgiving holiday travel enforcement period, which spanned Wednesday, November 23 to Sunday, November 27. Also during that period, MHP issued 9,179 citations, made 172 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 212...
desotocountynews.com
Holiday weekend crash has two dead in Meridian
The Thanksgiving weekend in Mississippi has resulted in the deaths of at least two people in a car wreck in Meridian. WTOK-TV reports that two people have died and another person was injured in a crash on an off-ramp in Meridian. The accident took place Thanksgiving night. It wasn’t immediately...
WDAM-TV
Prancer Path delayed due to storm damage
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Prancer Path is in full swing; however, it is being delayed for part of this week due to storm damage. The path gives families and visitors to the City Beautiful a fun way to see Christmas trees decorated by local businesses. “We had some pretty bad...
12-year-old dead after Russian roulette game in Mississippi
A Russian roulette game reportedly led to the death of a 12-year-old in Jackson, Mississippi.
WDAM-TV
Fire-hydrant testing resumed in Hattiesburg after Thanksgiving break
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fire-hydrant testing took a Thanksgiving break. But the city intended to put the finishing touches on this round of testing this weekend. The annual exercise resumed Saturday and will wrap up Sunday. Driver can expect roadblocks and traffic detours. Low pressure and discolored water might result...
Two shot, killed on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man and a teenager were shot and killed. The shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, November 28 near Clinton Boulevard and Magnolia Road. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said an officer responded to a call about an accident at the location. The officer discovered two […]
WDAM-TV
Weather bumps ‘Lighting of Downtown’ Columbia to Sunday
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Inclement weather forecasts have postponed the City of Columbia’s “Lighting of Downtown/Nativity Presentation” by a day. Originally scheduled to open Saturday evening, the holiday event has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Columbia’s ice-skating rink will remain open until 9 p.m. Saturday unless...
WDAM-TV
Pros & Cons: Pine Belt businesses talk ‘Cyber Monday’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, people in the Pine Belt are out to get good deals while avoiding the headache of holiday traffic. High-speed internet means quicker check-outs and faster ways to shop. “Monday, when you look in a store, most of your people are...
Mississippi man accused of stabbing woman found dead
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WHLT) – The man who was wanted for stabbing a woman in Marion County was found dead. Marion County deputies said Johnny Lee Nichols was found dead in Moss Point. CBS affiliate WLOX reported Nichols shot and killed himself near 2nd Street Park. Nichols was wanted for attempted murder in Marion County […]
WDAM-TV
No injuries reported in 2-vehicle collision, vehicle fire on I-59
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - No injuries were reported in a 2-vehicle collision on Interstate 59, which resulted in a vehicle fire. At approximately 7:45 a.m Tuesday morning, firefighters from the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department, Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department and Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to the report of a two-vehicle motor vehicle collision on Interstate 59 Southbound, just north of the Bouie River Bridge.
WDAM-TV
Kiwanis Club of Laurel prepares for ‘Pancake Day’ Saturday
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Kiwanis Club of Laurel is preparing to host its annual Kiwanis Pancake Day fundraiser on Saturday. Patrons will enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage along with coffee, white and chocolate milk and Coca-Cola products from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the YWCO located at 428 West Oak Street and First Baptist Church located at 607 West 5th Street.
