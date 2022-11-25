ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Springs, MS

WTOK-TV

Douglass not returning as head football coach at Meridian High

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School head football coach, John Douglass, announced to the MHS football team Monday that he will not be returning as head coach. “I would like to thank Coach Douglass for everything he and his coaching staff have done for the Wildcat football program,” said Athletic Director Dr. Cheyenne Trussell.
MERIDIAN, MS
WDAM-TV

USM men’s basketball doubles up Mobile to move to 7-0

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Over the course of the 2021-22 men’s basketball season, the University of Southern Mississippi managed to win just seven games. This season, the Golden Eagles needed just 21 days. Four USM players scored 10 points or more and a stifling defense forced 24 turnovers as...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Super Smash Bros. competition growing in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg is looking to become more competitive on the esports scene. Colludium Brewing Company hosted its Super Smash Bros. Tournament Sunday, where players gathered from across the state to compete for bragging rights. Tournament organizer Cody Knuth said tournaments started pre-pandemic after noticing local players needed...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Warnings, watches issued for Pine Belt counties

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a Tornado Warning for Central Jones County in Southeastern Mississippi. It is expected to last till around 12 a.m. The National Weather Service in Mobile has also issued a Tornado Warning for Northwestern Wayne County in Southeastern...
WAYNE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

6pm Headlines 11/28

There are many ways that people can give back to their communities. After being shot last week in an incident in Jones County, an injured reserve deputy is now back on his feet. Orthopedic and sports medicine program. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. As high school football teams gear up...
HATTIESBURG, MS
breezynews.com

Over a Dozen DUIs in Attala and Leake

MOHAMMED BLANDEN, 49, of Goodman, DUI – 2nd, Hold for Another State, MHP. Bond $1,500, N/A. WYATT S DIAS, 22, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000. JESSICA EVANS, 35, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
iheart.com

Coach Prime is lit!!

Sanders’ track record at Jackson State has been impressive. Taking over a team that went 4-8 the year before he arrived, Sanders went 4-3 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, then went 11-2 in 2021 and is 11-0 so far this season. It’s easy to see why a Power 5 school like Colorado would be interested in his services.
JACKSON, MS
desotocountynews.com

Holiday weekend crash has two dead in Meridian

The Thanksgiving weekend in Mississippi has resulted in the deaths of at least two people in a car wreck in Meridian. WTOK-TV reports that two people have died and another person was injured in a crash on an off-ramp in Meridian. The accident took place Thanksgiving night. It wasn’t immediately...
MERIDIAN, MS
WDAM-TV

Prancer Path delayed due to storm damage

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Prancer Path is in full swing; however, it is being delayed for part of this week due to storm damage. The path gives families and visitors to the City Beautiful a fun way to see Christmas trees decorated by local businesses. “We had some pretty bad...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Fire-hydrant testing resumed in Hattiesburg after Thanksgiving break

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fire-hydrant testing took a Thanksgiving break. But the city intended to put the finishing touches on this round of testing this weekend. The annual exercise resumed Saturday and will wrap up Sunday. Driver can expect roadblocks and traffic detours. Low pressure and discolored water might result...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Two shot, killed on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man and a teenager were shot and killed. The shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, November 28 near Clinton Boulevard and Magnolia Road. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said an officer responded to a call about an accident at the location. The officer discovered two […]
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Weather bumps ‘Lighting of Downtown’ Columbia to Sunday

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Inclement weather forecasts have postponed the City of Columbia’s “Lighting of Downtown/Nativity Presentation” by a day. Originally scheduled to open Saturday evening, the holiday event has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Columbia’s ice-skating rink will remain open until 9 p.m. Saturday unless...
COLUMBIA, MS
WDAM-TV

Pros & Cons: Pine Belt businesses talk ‘Cyber Monday’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, people in the Pine Belt are out to get good deals while avoiding the headache of holiday traffic. High-speed internet means quicker check-outs and faster ways to shop. “Monday, when you look in a store, most of your people are...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WKRG News 5

Mississippi man accused of stabbing woman found dead

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WHLT) – The man who was wanted for stabbing a woman in Marion County was found dead. Marion County deputies said Johnny Lee Nichols was found dead in Moss Point. CBS affiliate WLOX reported Nichols shot and killed himself near 2nd Street Park. Nichols was wanted for attempted murder in Marion County […]
MOSS POINT, MS
WDAM-TV

No injuries reported in 2-vehicle collision, vehicle fire on I-59

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - No injuries were reported in a 2-vehicle collision on Interstate 59, which resulted in a vehicle fire. At approximately 7:45 a.m Tuesday morning, firefighters from the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department, Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department and Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to the report of a two-vehicle motor vehicle collision on Interstate 59 Southbound, just north of the Bouie River Bridge.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Kiwanis Club of Laurel prepares for ‘Pancake Day’ Saturday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Kiwanis Club of Laurel is preparing to host its annual Kiwanis Pancake Day fundraiser on Saturday. Patrons will enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage along with coffee, white and chocolate milk and Coca-Cola products from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the YWCO located at 428 West Oak Street and First Baptist Church located at 607 West 5th Street.
LAUREL, MS

