Sporting News
Christian Pulisic injury update: USA star leaves Iran clash after goal-mouth collision
United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic left the Americans' critical World Cup group stage clash with Iran at halftime after he suffered an abdominal injury while scoring late in the first half and was transported to a hospital for further examination. The USA talisman suffered the injury in...
Sporting News
Brazil vs. Switzerland final score, result: Late Casemiro goal takes South Americans into World Cup last 16
A late Casemiro goal took Brazil into the last 16 of World Cup 2022 as the resistance of a dogged Switzerland side finally cracked late on in the second round of Group G games. Deprived of Neymar by injury, Brazil struggled to find a way through a typically disciplined Switzerland...
Sporting News
Why Tim Weah goal vs. Iran was disallowed: How semi-automated offside VAR cost USA
In Tuesday's crucial USA vs. Iran World Cup match, Timothy Weah thought he had given the Americans a 2-0 lead just before halftime. Unfortunately for him — and the USMNT — it was disallowed after being ruled offside. It was an extremely tight call, but based on the...
Sporting News
USA vs Iran World Cup press conference turns into discussion on race, human rights, and geopolitics
The USA vs. Iran group finale is a high-stakes match with both nations looking to secure a spot in the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. On the field, the task for both sides is clear: the United States must win to advance, while Iran moves on with a win or draw. There is no scenario in which both teams can qualify for the knockout stage.
Sporting News
How to watch Brazil vs Switzerland in Canada: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
With talisman Neymar ruled out, the burden of carrying favorites Brazil into the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will likely fall on Richarlison against Switzerland. PSG forward Neymar is out of the group stages at least, after a nasty ankle injury in the opening 2-0 win over...
Sporting News
Iran vs USA World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
Iran and USA wrap up their Group B campaigns with a crucial showdown in Al Thumama on November 29 as they both fight for a knockout-stage spot. The U.S. sealed an impressive 0-0 draw against group leaders England last time out with Iran snatching a dramatic late 2-0 win over Wales.
Sporting News
USA vs Iran free live stream: How to watch World Cup game online without cable
It's now or never for the United States at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Despite earning a very respectable draw against the mighty Three Lions of England last time out, the USMNT must beat Iran on Tuesday to clinch a spot in the knockout stage. Anything less than a victory will mean elimination from the tournament.
Sporting News
When is England vs Senegal at World Cup? Date, time, early odds and history for Round of 16 match
England will face an unfamiliar test in the World Cup Round of 16 after being paired with African champions Senegal. The Three Lions topped Group B — ahead of rivals Wales, USA and Iran — with Gareth Southgate's side unbeaten in their opening three games in Qatar. Aliou...
Sporting News
How to watch Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
Group C has not at all unfolded as the world expected it to. Saudi Arabia were somewhat sent back to earth when a 2-0 loss to Poland followed their shock victory over Argentina. However, a win against Mexico would guarantee their group stage escape, their first in 28 years. Mexico's...
Sporting News
What time is Portugal vs Uruguay today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match
Cristiano Ronaldo can help Portugal take a giant step towards the World Cup knockout stages with a positive result in their Group H match against Uruguay. The striker — who left Manchester United in acrimonious circumstances on the eve of the tournament in Qatar — found the net in Portugal's opening 3-2 win over Ghana. Joao Felix and Rafael Leao were also on target in that entertaining opening to their campaign.
Sporting News
Can USA beat Netherlands at World Cup? USMNT has a chance against Dutch in Round of 16 knockout stage
The United States ground out a gutsy win over Iran in the final match of their 2022 World Cup group stage slate, sealing a date with the Netherlands in the Round of 16. While fans are still celebrating the victory, which came at a time when a win was the only result that would see the USMNT through, the focus now turns to their next opponent.
Sporting News
When is Brazil’s next World Cup match? Updated TV schedule, time, odds for Brazil vs. Cameroon
Brazil head into their final group match of the World Cup knowing that they have safely qualified for the knockout rounds and are highly likely to finish top of Group G. They defeated Serbia 2-0 thanks to a Richarlison double, before a stunning Casemiro strike helped them get past Switzerland 1-0 despite not having talisman Neymar in the side. They will now have the luxury of being able to rest players ahead of the knockouts, cementing their status as tournament favourites.
Denmark aim to draw on past memories as World Cup destiny is decided
It could be a dark day for the dark horses. Denmark were tipped as potential World Cup winners. They came to Qatar ranked 10th in the world, with a 2022 double over France to their name, as Euro 2020 semi-finalists, with 23 wins in their last 32 games. They may go out at the first opportunity after finishing below Australia or Tunisia; maybe even both.But, as Denmark know to their cost, a prowess in the European Championships is no guarantee of World Cup success. This has been billed as their best team in three decades. Yet the side who...
Sporting News
Sporting News
Ronaldo backs injured Neymar bounce back for Brazil at World Cup amid 'envy and evil' on social media
Neymar can call upon the full support of Brazil icon Ronaldo as he recovers from injury, with R9 posting an emotional message on social media. A superstar of the present has been laid low with an ankle problem picked up in a 2022 World Cup opener against Serbia, with that knock set to prevent him from competing in a Qatar showpiece again until the knockout stages have been reached.
Frappart to make World Cup history as first woman referee
French referee Stéphanie Frappart will become the first woman to take charge of a men's World Cup game
Is Poland vs Argentina on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture
Argentina celebrated their victory over Mexico for over two hours in their locker room, but they are not through to the knockout stages of the Qatar World Cup yet.Having suffered a seismic upset at the hands of Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C match, Lionel Messi and his teammates bounced back against Mexico, but they sit second in the pool behind opponents Poland, who are on four points.Robert Lewandowski finally netted a World Cup goal by scoring in Poland’s win against Saudi Arabia last time out, a result that followed the Poles’ goalless draw with Mexico.A victory for...
Sporting News
Sporting News
USA vs Iran final score, result: USMNT hang on, advance to knockouts as Pulisic scores winner but is injured
It was tense, it was nervy, and it was gut-wrenching at times for U.S. fans, but the United States advanced to the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup by defeating Iran 1-0 in a must-win match. Needing simply a victory to advance, Christian Pulisic delivered the biggest moment of...
