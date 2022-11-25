Read full article on original website
Collider
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Crosses $367 Million at Domestic Box Office
With an estimated $64 million across five days, Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the extended Thanksgiving weekend at the box office, exceeding expectations by a couple of million dollars. On the other hand, the House of Mouse’s latest animated release, the action-adventure Strange World bombed with just $18.6 million.
Collider
The World of 'Willow' Explained: Everything You Need to Know Before the Disney+ Series
The fantasy genre is experiencing a new boom thanks to the success of streaming television shows like The Witcher, House of the Dragon, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Disney+ is officially entering the competition with a new series based on one of Lucasfilm’s earlier properties. The new series Willow picks up with a new generation of heroes in events that take place after the 1988 film of the same name.
Collider
What's Happening With the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Sequels and Reboots?
While Margot Robbie has done all kinds of movies in her career, one feature audiences won't be seeing her headlining in the near future is a Pirates of the Caribbean movie. In a recent interview, Robbie revealed that her proposed Pirates of the Caribbean spin-off that would've had a female-led cast was dead in the water. Given the minimal movement on it since it was announced in June 2020, it shouldn’t be a surprise that this project wasn’t going forward. After all, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has faced countless dead ends when it comes to launching certain sequels. Despite hailing from the king of endless franchising, Disney, this particular saga is notorious for sequels that have gone nowhere.
Collider
Watch 'Glass Onion' Star Edward Norton Guess Movies From His Career
There are few actors out there with such a notable list of credits as Edward Norton. From action to dramas, indies to animation, and even a short stint as the big green guy from Marvel’s first take on The Incredible Hulk, the Golden Globe winner is one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. While major Norton fans can easily separate a 25th Hour line from a Kingdom of Heaven or a Leaves of Grass excerpt, how well can the voice behind those memorable quotes remember what was said when?
Collider
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Trailer Introduces Princess Peach and Donkey Kong
During a special live stream event, Nintendo unveiled the full trailer of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the first cinematic adventure of the beloved Italian plumber in almost three decades. Besides revealing how Super Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) fits in the Mushroom Kingdom, the new trailer also gives us our first taste of Anya Taylor-Joy as the voice of Princess Peach.
Collider
New 'Wednesday' Behind-the-Scenes Images Show How Thing Was Brought To Life
If you were watching Wednesday and wondering about how scenes with Thing were filmed, Netflix just revealed a new set of behind-the-scenes images to show us how. Right from the beginning of the series Thing was Wednesday’s true partner in crime. Be it setting a statute on fire, following a suspect, or helping our heroin to enter a morgue, Thing made all things possible. Revealing the new BTS images and acknowledging the actor behind the portrayal, the streamer wrote, “Give a big hand to Victor Dorobantu, the incredible actor who plays Thing on Wednesday.”
Collider
Why the Reveal of [SPOILER] As 'Wednesday's Villain Is Beautifully Predictable
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for Season 1 of Wednesday. From Miles Millar and Alfred Gough and based on the characters created by Charles Addams, Netflix’s Wednesday details the misadventures of the titular Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she is shipped off to her parents' alma mater, Nevermore Academy, following a near-death experience — well, Wednesday brought a few reckless teenage boys near death — at her old school. Once she arrives at her new school, which is full of "outcasts" a.k.a. mythical beings like werewolves and sirens, Wednesday is thrust into a life-and-death game with a murderous monster that has been tormenting the school and the surrounding area for the last few weeks. Over the course of the season, Wednesday's unconventional investigation into the monster and the killings turns the tides in the war, putting an even bigger target on her own back as secrets about Nevermore come to light.
Collider
‘From Scratch’: Biggest Differences Between the Memoir and the Netflix Show
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series, From Scratch. A love story, especially one that does not promise a happy ending, is a lot of things. It’s a bumpy roller-coaster for all the sappy romantics out there. A thought-provoking experience for those wary of love. A heart-wrenching, much-sought-after ride for the small-screen enthusiast. And a memorable experience to draw invaluable lessons from for just about anyone!
Collider
How 'Wednesday' Combines Every Different Version of Its Titular Character
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday Season 1.Who is Wednesday Addams? Well, the answer to that question really depends on who you ask. To Charles Addams, she was a sweet, but sad little girl. To director Barry Sonnenfeld and screenwriters Caroline Thompson, Larry Wilson (The Addams Family), and Paul Rudnick (Addams Family Values), she is basically a psycho killer in training. To Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, creators of Netflix’s newest teen show, Wednesday, she is a bit of both - and even a little more.
EXCLUSIVE: Stuart Weitzman Launches Limited Edition Handbag Collection
In the bag. Just in time for the holidays, Stuart Weitzman is introducing a limited-edition collection of handbags taking a cue from the brand’s special occasion shoe offering.More from WWDThe 21 Most Popular 2019 Holiday Gifts, According to GoogleAnya Hindmarch's Bags That Work Capsule CollectionNicki Minaj, Hailey Baldwin Join Nina Garcia for Stuart Weitzman Dinner The Tapestry Inc.-owned brand has produced handbags previously but phased them out in holiday 2019, and the new collection marks a fresh take on the category from Edmundo Castillo, head of design for the brand. Castillo credits a refreshed energy reverberating through the brand post-pandemic and...
Collider
10 Great Fantasy Book Adaptations on Film and TV, From 'Wheel of Time' to 'The School for Good and Evil'
The fantasy genre provides a wondrous, magical escape from the daily meanderings of the modern world. Whether it is magic, wizards, knights, kings and battles, royal drama, or ferocious mystical beasts, fantasy itself covers a wide array of topics and themes. What is so fascinating about this genre is how...
Collider
'Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration' Posters Reveal the Cast Dressing Their Parts
For many readers, this next sentence will be a major age-based trigger, so be prepared. Disney’s animated classic Beauty and the Beast is soon celebrating its 30th anniversary (that’s right, we warned you!) with a previously announced two-hour animated/live-action hybrid special set to air on ABC. Boasting an all-star call sheet that even the Beast would be impressed by, audiences are getting their first two looks at the new faces telling the tale as old as time in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.
Collider
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Editor Reveals Shuri/Namor Romantic Connection Was Explored
[This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever]Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiered to much acclaim from many critics and moviegoers. From the moment the original film dropped in 2018, the anticipation was high for what the sequel would deliver. The death of actor Chadwick Boseman only set to increase those stakes. So it meant that the Ryan Coogler-directed film had a lot of work to get through in other to put out a fitting film that honored the fallen and told a gripping story, all the while introducing new characters. It made sense that some aspects would not make it to the final cut, and now, Wakanda Forever editor, Michael P. Shawver has revealed that a romantic connection between the new Black Panther Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Talokan's ruler Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) was explored in some takes.
Collider
‘The Snow Girl’ Trailer Shows a Family Searching for Their Missing Daughter
Following the trend of adapting best-selling novels for on-screen consumption, Netflix has dropped a teaser trailer for its new Spanish crime thriller series, The Snow Girl. Based on the work of Javier Castillo, the series is set in 2010 Malaga as the city celebrates the Three Wise Men parade. Despite it being the most beautiful time of the year with the festivities, the Martin family is left with a bitter reality when their little daughter, Amaya goes missing among the multitude of people.
Collider
'The White Lotus' Season 2: Sabrina Impacciatore, Simona Tabasco & Beatrice Grannò on What Happiness Means For Their Characters
From creator/writer/director Mike White, the second installment of the HBO series The White Lotus is set at a beautiful resort in Sicily, Italy, where hotel manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) is ready to assist various guests in achieving everything they want out of their trip, whether that’s with family, for business reasons, or of a more romantic nature. Two locals, Lucia (Simona Tabasco) and Mia (Beatrice Grannò), with big dreams of their own frequent the resort in search of work, opportunity and a chance at their big break amongst the wealthy clientele.
