‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Crosses $367 Million at Domestic Box Office
With an estimated $64 million across five days, Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the extended Thanksgiving weekend at the box office, exceeding expectations by a couple of million dollars. On the other hand, the House of Mouse’s latest animated release, the action-adventure Strange World bombed with just $18.6 million.
The World of 'Willow' Explained: Everything You Need to Know Before the Disney+ Series
The fantasy genre is experiencing a new boom thanks to the success of streaming television shows like The Witcher, House of the Dragon, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Disney+ is officially entering the competition with a new series based on one of Lucasfilm’s earlier properties. The new series Willow picks up with a new generation of heroes in events that take place after the 1988 film of the same name.
What's Happening With the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Sequels and Reboots?
While Margot Robbie has done all kinds of movies in her career, one feature audiences won't be seeing her headlining in the near future is a Pirates of the Caribbean movie. In a recent interview, Robbie revealed that her proposed Pirates of the Caribbean spin-off that would've had a female-led cast was dead in the water. Given the minimal movement on it since it was announced in June 2020, it shouldn’t be a surprise that this project wasn’t going forward. After all, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has faced countless dead ends when it comes to launching certain sequels. Despite hailing from the king of endless franchising, Disney, this particular saga is notorious for sequels that have gone nowhere.
New 'Wednesday' Behind-the-Scenes Images Show How Thing Was Brought To Life
If you were watching Wednesday and wondering about how scenes with Thing were filmed, Netflix just revealed a new set of behind-the-scenes images to show us how. Right from the beginning of the series Thing was Wednesday’s true partner in crime. Be it setting a statute on fire, following a suspect, or helping our heroin to enter a morgue, Thing made all things possible. Revealing the new BTS images and acknowledging the actor behind the portrayal, the streamer wrote, “Give a big hand to Victor Dorobantu, the incredible actor who plays Thing on Wednesday.”
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Trailer Introduces Princess Peach and Donkey Kong
During a special live stream event, Nintendo unveiled the full trailer of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the first cinematic adventure of the beloved Italian plumber in almost three decades. Besides revealing how Super Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) fits in the Mushroom Kingdom, the new trailer also gives us our first taste of Anya Taylor-Joy as the voice of Princess Peach.
What's New on Disney+ in December 2022
There's no place like Disney+ this December with plenty of new and exciting titles making their way to the service right in time for the most wonderful time of the year. Get ready for the return of a fan-favorite franchise with the brand-new original series National Treasure: Edge of History starring newcomer Lisette Olivera and Academy Award Winner Catherine Zeta-Jones, the new series will also see the return of Justin Bartha as Riley Poole and Harvey Keitel as Peter Sadusky. Jeff Kinney's global smash hit book series Diary of a Wimpy Kid will be premiering its second animated movie this December, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, which adapts the second book in the series, as middle-schooler Greg Heffley is taken under the wing of his slacker older brother Rodrick. December will also bring new episodes of Disney+ original shows like Willow, The Santa Clauses, and The Mysterious Benedict Society. The hit film series Night at the Museum will be returning, this time in animated form, with the all-new movie Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again.
‘From Scratch’: Biggest Differences Between the Memoir and the Netflix Show
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series, From Scratch. A love story, especially one that does not promise a happy ending, is a lot of things. It’s a bumpy roller-coaster for all the sappy romantics out there. A thought-provoking experience for those wary of love. A heart-wrenching, much-sought-after ride for the small-screen enthusiast. And a memorable experience to draw invaluable lessons from for just about anyone!
'The Mean One' Trailer Teases a Killer Side to One of Dr. Suess's Most Beloved Characters
In a year full of many unlikely horror films, a new trailer for the bizarre, unauthorized horror adaptation of Dr. Seuss's beloved book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! has just arrived. The film, titled The Mean One, stars Terrifier 2 star and now-horror icon David Howard Thornton as a murderous version of The Grinch. The Mean One is directed by Steven LaMorte, who also receives a story by credit. The Mean One will be released theatrically this December, just in time for the holidays.
Watch 'Glass Onion' Star Edward Norton Guess Movies From His Career
There are few actors out there with such a notable list of credits as Edward Norton. From action to dramas, indies to animation, and even a short stint as the big green guy from Marvel’s first take on The Incredible Hulk, the Golden Globe winner is one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. While major Norton fans can easily separate a 25th Hour line from a Kingdom of Heaven or a Leaves of Grass excerpt, how well can the voice behind those memorable quotes remember what was said when?
How 'Wednesday' Combines Every Different Version of Its Titular Character
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday Season 1.Who is Wednesday Addams? Well, the answer to that question really depends on who you ask. To Charles Addams, she was a sweet, but sad little girl. To director Barry Sonnenfeld and screenwriters Caroline Thompson, Larry Wilson (The Addams Family), and Paul Rudnick (Addams Family Values), she is basically a psycho killer in training. To Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, creators of Netflix’s newest teen show, Wednesday, she is a bit of both - and even a little more.
10 Great Fantasy Book Adaptations on Film and TV, From 'Wheel of Time' to 'The School for Good and Evil'
The fantasy genre provides a wondrous, magical escape from the daily meanderings of the modern world. Whether it is magic, wizards, knights, kings and battles, royal drama, or ferocious mystical beasts, fantasy itself covers a wide array of topics and themes. What is so fascinating about this genre is how...
'The Addams Family': Best Versions of Wednesday, Ranked
With those jet-black pigtails and that iconic death stare, Wednesday Addams is an instantly recognizable goth girl icon. First appearing in Charles Addams' comic strip, The Addams Family, Wednesday has been an infamous name since the '30s. And Wednesday's woe is back in full force with Netflix’s latest adaptation. From the mind of Tim Burton and created for television by Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, Wednesday may be a brand-new version of our favorite goth girl, but it has certainly got big shoes to fill. So, just how does Hollywood's newest Scream Queen Jenna Ortega rank in comparison? Let’s find out!
'Glass Onion' On Track To Earn an Estimated $15 Million During Its One-Week Limited Run
It seems like fans of Rian Johnson's Knives Out are more than willing to peel back the layers of his sequel, Glass Onion, as speculation surmounts that the funny and poignant murder mystery will earn close to $15 million during its week-long limited release in theaters, according to Variety. The estimates come from the fact that Netflix is hush-hush when it comes to its box office figures.
'The White Lotus' Season 2: Haley Lu Richardson Reveals How Portia Changed from Audition to Screen
As we often talk about on Collider Ladies Night, every path in this business is different, and those paths often evolve along the way. That’s exactly what happened to The White Lotus’ Haley Lu Richardson. Richardson plays Portia on Season 2 of the hit HBO show. This time...
From 'Groundhog Day' to 'Highlander': 10 Great Movies That Explore The Wonders & Horrors of Immortality
The topic of immortality is a popular one to explore in fiction. It's something that everyone thinks about or, at the very least, finds interesting. Given that movies are a visual medium, it becomes extra powerful when the idea of immortality is explored on-screen. It's easy to project yourself onto a character grappling with such a concept, and for the length of a movie, we too can experience what an immortal being might feel for eternity.
'Andor' Concept Art Highlights Key Moments from Season 1
Disney has released concept art from Andor following the conclusion of the show's first season. All of the images show key points from the story, in addition to providing an incredible attention to detail. Andor's entire first season can now be streamed on Disney+, with Season 2 just having begun production.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Editor Reveals Shuri/Namor Romantic Connection Was Explored
[This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever]Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiered to much acclaim from many critics and moviegoers. From the moment the original film dropped in 2018, the anticipation was high for what the sequel would deliver. The death of actor Chadwick Boseman only set to increase those stakes. So it meant that the Ryan Coogler-directed film had a lot of work to get through in other to put out a fitting film that honored the fallen and told a gripping story, all the while introducing new characters. It made sense that some aspects would not make it to the final cut, and now, Wakanda Forever editor, Michael P. Shawver has revealed that a romantic connection between the new Black Panther Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Talokan's ruler Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) was explored in some takes.
'The White Lotus' Season 2: Sabrina Impacciatore, Simona Tabasco & Beatrice Grannò on What Happiness Means For Their Characters
From creator/writer/director Mike White, the second installment of the HBO series The White Lotus is set at a beautiful resort in Sicily, Italy, where hotel manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) is ready to assist various guests in achieving everything they want out of their trip, whether that’s with family, for business reasons, or of a more romantic nature. Two locals, Lucia (Simona Tabasco) and Mia (Beatrice Grannò), with big dreams of their own frequent the resort in search of work, opportunity and a chance at their big break amongst the wealthy clientele.
