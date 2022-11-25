There's no place like Disney+ this December with plenty of new and exciting titles making their way to the service right in time for the most wonderful time of the year. Get ready for the return of a fan-favorite franchise with the brand-new original series National Treasure: Edge of History starring newcomer Lisette Olivera and Academy Award Winner Catherine Zeta-Jones, the new series will also see the return of Justin Bartha as Riley Poole and Harvey Keitel as Peter Sadusky. Jeff Kinney's global smash hit book series Diary of a Wimpy Kid will be premiering its second animated movie this December, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, which adapts the second book in the series, as middle-schooler Greg Heffley is taken under the wing of his slacker older brother Rodrick. December will also bring new episodes of Disney+ original shows like Willow, The Santa Clauses, and The Mysterious Benedict Society. The hit film series Night at the Museum will be returning, this time in animated form, with the all-new movie Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again.

