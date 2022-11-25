Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Says We are in Financial Trouble After a $2 Billion Dollar GapTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants With Recent FundingTom HandyNew York City, NY
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving ChildBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
Families have until Dec. 31 to request services for students with disabilities missed during the pandemic
Parents have until then to make a written request to their school district to schedule Individualized Education Program, or IEP, meetings. The deadline is looming for parents of children with disabilities to take advantage of a New Jersey law that gives them the right to request “compensatory education” services in order to address two and a half years of learning disruptions caused by the pandemic.
Nonprofit that helps people leaving prison expands its reach
NJ Reentry Corporation, run by former Gov. Jim McGreevey, expands into Union County. For many people leaving prison, challenges like finding a job, accessing housing, health care, and even getting a Social Security card can be overwhelming. That’s where the New Jersey Reentry Corporation comes in. Run by former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey, the nonprofit announced this week that it’s expanding into Union County.
Community fridges aim to offer free food beyond Thanksgiving
Mutual aid and ‘dedicated’ volunteers help ensure that Jersey City’s needy residents have access to food 24/7. While politicians hand out free turkeys and nonprofits host annual food drives this holiday, community fridges aim to provide free produce and goods year round. Community fridges offer convenient daily...
Food banks prepare to feed hundreds in need this Thanksgiving
Montclair Salvation Army delivering 210 turkey-day meals around Essex County. On this Thanksgiving Eve, as many families are preparing for a holiday feast, plenty more don’t know whether they’ll be able to put food on the table at all. With rising rents and food costs, food banks across the state are gearing up for a busy holiday season.
‘Tripledemic’ of respiratory viruses surges in schools, ERs
A surge in RSV among children has led some hospitals to expand pediatric unit capacity. “I hear that a lot of people are getting sick and I think that a flu shot definitely helps,” said Daphne Moran as she joined people seeking flu shots at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus. There’s a growing statewide surge in three respiratory viruses — flu, COVID-19 and RSV — which some health officials are calling a “tripledemic.”
Local activists log a victory in Newark’s Ironbound
Plans for sludge treatment plant withdrawn, would have added to region’s environmental stress. Ironbound neighborhood activists, it appears, have stopped the sludge. Nearly two years after plans were announced for a controversial sewage-handling facility to be built in Newark, the developer announced last week that it was abandoning the project.
NJ takes another swipe at congestion pricing
Lawmakers add a further protest to plan to charge drivers more. New Jersey lawmakers are once again registering their formal concern with New York’s plan to begin charging a “congestion toll” when motorists enter Manhattan’s central business district, including from New Jersey’s side of the Hudson River.
Widespread support for Caldwell girl after police call
Monique Joseph says her 9-year-old daughter ‘has not been the same’ since the incident. A Caldwell mother says her 9-year-old daughter “has not been the same” since a neighbor called the police on her. Last month, Monique Joseph’s daughter Bobbi was spraying trees with a homemade solution to kill spotted lanternflies when she was approached by an officer.
NJ vets home whistleblower: ‘The public had to know’
“The public had to know. This had to be out in the media. And it worked,” said whistleblower Dave Ofshinsky, the former business manager at the state-run veterans home in Paramus. Ofshinsky contacted news reporters about the chaos, lack of management and death overwhelming the vets home in April 2020, when COVID-19 roared through the facility, killing up to seven residents a day. Ofshinsky said the home needs new management instead of being run by officials from the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.
Asian Americans again center of racial debate
‘Model minority myth’ pits them against other communities. Asian Americans are again at the center of a nationwide debate on race, being pitted — or pitting themselves — against Black, Indigenous and Latino communities. This nationwide conversation is on the heels of oral arguments earlier this month...
Guns, temp workers stir controversy again at State House
At the State House, a sweeping proposal to overhaul and limit the state’s concealed-carry gun law was on the agenda for a vote by lawmakers Monday. It sparked an intense debate, and fierce objections from Republicans who said the bill is unconstitutional. The bill would require gun owners to take training courses and purchase liability insurance, and it would limit where a person could go with a concealed-carry permit.
Residents across NJ vote ‘yes’ on pricey school construction projects
For all the attention focused on the congressional elections and national politics, New Jersey voters in nearly a dozen school districts last week gave a strong — and maybe a little surprising — vote of confidence to their local schools with “yes” votes on major construction projects.
State League of Municipalities holds annual conference in Atlantic City
Middlesex County resident Dwight Brandon says when he was growing up in Ohio, he experienced first-hand the damage from the war on drugs. Now he’s a small-business owner in New Jersey, hoping to open a cannabis dispensary somewhere in the state. Like other people at the League of Municipalities conference, he’s trying to learn more about a new industry.
Mercer County residents, candidates call for redo of county election
Investigators found out how some voting machines refused ballots. Investigators in Mercer County have identified the error that caused voting machines to reject ballots during the midterm elections two weeks ago. But the findings aren’t satisfying the concerns of many voters in the area who let local leaders know about it during an at times intense meeting last night. Some residents and candidates are now calling for a redo of the county’s election.
Final vote tallies underway
The vote tallying continues in New Jersey, as Monday was the last day for mailed ballots to be received and still be tallied. None of the state’s congressional races will turn on last-minute results, though some local races — particularly in Mercer County, which had an Election Day voting-machine meltdown — are still in doubt.
Caldwell mother says daughter traumatized after police called
A Caldwell mother says her 9-year-old daughter is traumatized after an incident involving the police. Monique Joseph says on Oct. 22 her daughter Bobbi was going around the neighborhood spraying trees with a solution to kill invasive spotted lanternflies, when former city council member Gordon Lawshe called the police. According to audio from the police call, he said, “There’s a little Black woman walking and spraying stuff on the sidewalks … I don’t know what the hell she’s doing. It scares me though.”
Advocates protest plan to expand turnpike in Jersey City
Opponents say the expansion would have a devastating impact on residents. Elected leaders, community members and environmental advocates gathered in Jersey City at the weekend to protest Gov. Phil Murphy’s plan to expand a portion of the New Jersey Turnpike, a plan meant to alleviate traffic congestion in the area. Opponents of the plan say such expansions only create more demand for travel and don’t actually fix the problem. They say this expansion will have devastating impacts on residents, especially students who would have a stretch of highway built over their school.
Port Authority blames inflation, revenue losses for toll hikes
After several years without an increase, tolls are set to rise on the bridges and tunnels to New York. The Port Authority is increasing tolls by $1, blaming high inflation and revenue losses due to the pandemic. The toll increases — the first since 2019 — will go into effect...
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 0