“The public had to know. This had to be out in the media. And it worked,” said whistleblower Dave Ofshinsky, the former business manager at the state-run veterans home in Paramus. Ofshinsky contacted news reporters about the chaos, lack of management and death overwhelming the vets home in April 2020, when COVID-19 roared through the facility, killing up to seven residents a day. Ofshinsky said the home needs new management instead of being run by officials from the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

PARAMUS, NJ ・ 11 DAYS AGO