Read full article on original website
Vicky Trout Alexander
5d ago
They need to have that entire area roped off and inaccessible. Visitors are going to know what's going on in that area.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Neighbors to meet with TxDOT about a second causeway to the island
A second causeway between the mainland of Corpus Christi and the island has been on the minds of island residents for decades, but recent growth is creating more push on the efforts to build one.
KIII TV3
Port Aransas Santa sand sculpture almost complete
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Santa sand sculpture is almost complete in Port Aransas. This year's Santa sculpture is in a golf cart in true style over in the beach town. Every year, Visit Port Aransas invites different sculptors from across the country to come and put together a sandy Christmas masterpiece for the community.
KIII TV3
Fog and warmer temperatures ahead of the next cold front in Corpus Christi
Highs will near 80s this afternoon. A cold front moves through Wednesday morning bringing high wind and cooler temperatures to the Coastal Bend.
Nine loggerhead sea turtles back in Gulf of Mexico after rare November release
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium held a sea turtle release, sending some of the surviving loggerhead turtles home into the Gulf of Mexico. This year the Padre Island National Seashore reported more than 400 turtles stranded in Texas. That is more than four times the yearly average.
Ingleside to deck the halls with Light Up Live Oak Park Friday, Saturday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You won't have to travel too far this weekend in order to enjoy a good lightshow!. Ingleside Chamber of Commerce members Barbara Greg and Martin De los Santos joined us live to share how Ingleside will kick off the holidays with their two-day Light Up Live Oak Park event.
Wyatt Ranches treats senior citizens to lunch
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday afternoon, Wyatt Ranches out near Agua Dulce sponsored the second annual lunch bringing senior citizens across Duval County together for the holidays. About 80 senior citizens at retirement communities in Conception and Benavidez got to make a whole day trip. They were even brought...
CCFD put out large brush fire near Walmart, Padre Motel in Flour Bluff
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department and ESD #2 responded to a brush fire between the Padre Motel and Walmart in Flour Bluff late Monday night. According to a social media post from ESD#2, the brush fire was also the site of a homeless camp. Details...
Pet Of The Week: Dona
Stop by and visit Dona and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.
Traffic safety advocate, Kleberg Co. judge call for roadway reform after Falfurrias toddler death
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local advocate is seeking change after a toddler died while traveling with family on Hwy. 77. 3NEWS confirmed with DPS that the driver was trying to pull out of a gas station when the car was t-boned by an oncoming vehicle. Lance Hamm serves...
Highway 358 eastbound near Greenwood reopened after being shut down due to crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have reopened Highway 358 eastbound (SPID) at Greenwood after cleaning up wreckage of a crash. CCPD officers responded to the crash right around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officials with the department said the driver that caused the accident was coming off the Crosstown exchange onto Highway 358 when he tried to get into an already occupied lane, hitting one car. That car then went into the lane next to them, hitting another car.
Waldron Rd. construction begins Monday with first phase of plan expected to last six weeks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If your daily commute takes you down Waldron Rd. in Flour Bluff, you may want to give yourself extra time or find another route for the next few months. Construction on Waldron Rd., from S. Padre Island Dr. to Purdue Rd., starts Monday, Nov. 28....
Christmas on the Coast festivities kick off Nov. 28 in the city of Portland
The City of Portland's 4th annual 'Christmas on the Coast' includes multiple family-friendly events and attractions this year.
Island University students donate their time for Giving Tuesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For Giving Tuesday, some volunteers from the Island University spent their day in the hay. The horses over at the Glenoak Therapeutic Riding Center were having a spa day as they prepared for the show. Those lucky horses deserve the pampering -- because their day job is giving therapeutic rides to those with emotional and physical disabilities.
'Holly-Days at the Gardens' opening night canceled due to inclement weather
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The opening night of the Botanical Gardens Holly-Days event was canceled due to the weather. Besides the pouring rain, the Botanical Gardens was having issues with moisture and some of the lighting. Residents are reassured that the tree lighting will be rescheduled. Holly-Days will officially...
'Its all in black and white': Agua Dulce marshal sends stern warning to poachers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City Marshal Joe Martinez in Agua Dulce is warning poachers about the consequences they could face after body cam footage shows one being arrested along County Road 44. The man on the police body cam video is seen being confronted for poaching on another person's...
PHOTOS: Coastal Bend celebrates Thanksgiving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS wishes you all a very Happy Thanksgiving!. Take a look at how the Coastal Bend celebrated their Thanksgiving with the ones they are grateful for. "Thanksgiving is a time of togetherness and gratitude." Nigel Hamilton. Thanksgiving in the Coastal Bend. More from 3News on...
South Texas barrel racing contender Sissy Winn in Las Vegas for major competition
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local hometown favorite has her sights set on her very first 'wrangler' national finals. Sissy Winn is from the Chapman Ranch and told 3NEWS that she is thankful for the unyielding support from Corpus Christi residents. "Hi everyone Sissy Winn here, we made it...
Coastal Bend kicks off holiday season with the annual HEB Christmas Tree lighting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Christmas season kicked off in the Coastal Bend with the official lighting of the HEB Christmas tree ceremony. Hundreds of ornaments, lights, and other decorations came together as well as a large crowd of people in attendance to watch the tree light up the park. The special holiday event has been going on for over 30 years.
Avoid a stink Thanksgiving Day by checking this city closures list
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One thing people hosting Thanksgiving in Flour Bluff and on the Island can be thankful for this year is that the city of Corpus Christi will be picking up trash as usual on Friday. Thursday pick-up households won't have to wait too much longer, thankfully.
Coastal Bend shoppers didn't miss a beat this Black Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The day after Thanksgiving means stores around the Coastal Bend were flooded with Black Friday shoppers. It's a time for sales and deals as holiday shopping ramps up. The pandemic did bring forth some challenges as retailers changed up their strategies. However, that didn't stop...
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 3