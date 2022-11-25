CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have reopened Highway 358 eastbound (SPID) at Greenwood after cleaning up wreckage of a crash. CCPD officers responded to the crash right around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officials with the department said the driver that caused the accident was coming off the Crosstown exchange onto Highway 358 when he tried to get into an already occupied lane, hitting one car. That car then went into the lane next to them, hitting another car.

