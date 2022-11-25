ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boutte, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Are Seeking Two Suspects Believed to be Involved in a November 22 Homicide

Authorities in Louisiana Are Seeking Two Suspects Believed to be Involved in a November 22 Homicide. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on November 28, 2022, that on November 22, officers were summoned to the 4300 block of Linwood after reports of a shooting. Responding officers discovered a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana woman accused of dragging police officer with vehicle after stealing items from Dillards; arrested

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 26, 2022, at approximately 5:03 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched for a theft that took place in Dillard’s located in the Pecanland Mall. The police learned that 47-year-old Twanna Lenoir allegedly took several polo shirts and boxer briefs without paying. […]
MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana tow truck driver attempts to tow vehicle at DWI scene, arrested for possessing warrant and firearm

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 28, 2022, at 7:51 PM, the West Monroe Police Department was attending to a DWI arrest and was awaiting the arrival of a tow truck for the vehicle. Once the tow driver, 38-year-old Jacob Hamilton Kottenrook, arrived at […]
WEST MONROE, LA
WWL-AMFM

Man murdered in Metairie

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says his office is investigating a homicide in Metairie. “Around 7:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to the report of gunshots in the 3600 block of Academy Dr.,” Detective Brandon Veal said in an email.
METAIRIE, LA
WWL

2 arrested for fatal shooting of 18-year-old in St. Bernard

NEW ORLEANS — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting that left an 18-year-old dead in Violet. 21-year-old Cody Adams of the 3100 block of Oak Drive in Violet and a 16-year-old male juvenile from Chalmette are in custody in Picayune, Mississippi, according to the SBSO. They will be extradited to St. Bernard Parish and booked with second-degree murder.
VIOLET, LA
NOLA.com

Killing of Hotel Monteleone bartender still unsolved; police seek help

John Charles Austin Garrett had been back at the Hotel Monteleone's Carousel Bar & Lounge just three weeks after a pandemic-related hiatus, but in that time, he'd done a lot to distinguish himself as a a standout rehire, according to human resources manager Carroll Rodrigue. Confident, outgoing and level-headed, Garrett,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WKRG News 5

Murder suspect on the run in Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona. Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is […]
MONROE, LA
NOLA.com

Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner

The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Police seek suspect in burglary of Freret Street restaurant

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with the burglary of a Freret Street restaurant. Early on Nov. 2, someone broke into the Good Bird restaurant in the 5000 block of Freret Street and took the register drawer with cash inside, reports show. It was one of a string of recent burglaries targeting small businesses on Freret.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

2 persons of interest questioned in shocking Covington double homicide

Covington police are questioning two persons of interest in connection with the shocking discovery Monday morning of two bodies burned beyond recognition outside a downtown business. But Sgt. Edwin Masters, a Covington Police Department spokesperson, said Monday morning that police still did not have solid suspects in the case. The...
COVINGTON, LA
fox8live.com

NOPD investigating homicide near University Hospital

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are also investigating a homicide near University Hospital. Officers responded to the intersection of Canal Street and South Rocheblave street around 12:30 Monday (Nov. 28) morning. There they found a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
houmatimes.com

Suspect vehicle images released in Morgan Street homicide

On November 14th, 2022 at approximately 5:30 pm the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Morgan Street. Upon arrival officers located a 56-year-old female that had been shot. The victim is identified as Lanore Menard of Houma and was transported to a local medical facility where she died as a result of her injuries.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Man shot while in parking lot of local night club on Barataria Ave.

On November 28th, 2022 at approximately 12:00am, the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Barataria Avenue. The victim was a 23-year-old male victim whom was transported to a local medical facility for treatment and is currently in stable condition. The investigation revealed that the...
HOUMA, LA
brproud.com

Deputies arrest man who allegedly threatened Assumption Parish businessman’s life

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of threatening to kill a local businessman and his employees was arrested by deputies Saturday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, Hilary Rivere, 58, of Napoleonville, allegedly threatened to get a gun and kill a local businessman and his employees in a morning confrontation. No further details of the incident were shared.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA

