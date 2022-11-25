Read full article on original website
Driver shot dead, passenger wounded in Slidell, STPSO investigates
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a driver was found shot to death inside a vehicle after it crashed into a parked pickup truck. According to an STPSO report, it all happened Monday night in Slidell. “At...
Authorities in Louisiana Are Seeking Two Suspects Believed to be Involved in a November 22 Homicide
Authorities in Louisiana Are Seeking Two Suspects Believed to be Involved in a November 22 Homicide. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on November 28, 2022, that on November 22, officers were summoned to the 4300 block of Linwood after reports of a shooting. Responding officers discovered a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Louisiana woman accused of dragging police officer with vehicle after stealing items from Dillards; arrested
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 26, 2022, at approximately 5:03 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched for a theft that took place in Dillard’s located in the Pecanland Mall. The police learned that 47-year-old Twanna Lenoir allegedly took several polo shirts and boxer briefs without paying. […]
brproud.com
Family of victim in deadly hit-and-run on Airline Hwy. seeks answers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a deadly hit-and-run that happened this past summer. Capital Region Crime Stoppers stated that Javon Serf, 30, was hit in the 6900 block of Airline Hwy. around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 31.
Louisiana tow truck driver attempts to tow vehicle at DWI scene, arrested for possessing warrant and firearm
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 28, 2022, at 7:51 PM, the West Monroe Police Department was attending to a DWI arrest and was awaiting the arrival of a tow truck for the vehicle. Once the tow driver, 38-year-old Jacob Hamilton Kottenrook, arrived at […]
Man murdered in Metairie
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says his office is investigating a homicide in Metairie. “Around 7:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to the report of gunshots in the 3600 block of Academy Dr.,” Detective Brandon Veal said in an email.
2 arrested for fatal shooting of 18-year-old in St. Bernard
NEW ORLEANS — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting that left an 18-year-old dead in Violet. 21-year-old Cody Adams of the 3100 block of Oak Drive in Violet and a 16-year-old male juvenile from Chalmette are in custody in Picayune, Mississippi, according to the SBSO. They will be extradited to St. Bernard Parish and booked with second-degree murder.
NOLA.com
Killing of Hotel Monteleone bartender still unsolved; police seek help
John Charles Austin Garrett had been back at the Hotel Monteleone's Carousel Bar & Lounge just three weeks after a pandemic-related hiatus, but in that time, he'd done a lot to distinguish himself as a a standout rehire, according to human resources manager Carroll Rodrigue. Confident, outgoing and level-headed, Garrett,...
Murder suspect on the run in Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona. Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is […]
NOLA.com
Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner
The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
houmatimes.com
19-year-old injured in drive-by shooting at intersection of Beaumont, Columbus Streets
On November 23rd, 2022 at approximately 7:30 pm the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting near the intersection of Beaumont and Columbus Street. Upon arrival officers were unable to locate the victim, officers then learned that the victim had been transported to a local medical facility by family. The...
uptownmessenger.com
Police seek suspect in burglary of Freret Street restaurant
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with the burglary of a Freret Street restaurant. Early on Nov. 2, someone broke into the Good Bird restaurant in the 5000 block of Freret Street and took the register drawer with cash inside, reports show. It was one of a string of recent burglaries targeting small businesses on Freret.
NOLA.com
2 persons of interest questioned in shocking Covington double homicide
Covington police are questioning two persons of interest in connection with the shocking discovery Monday morning of two bodies burned beyond recognition outside a downtown business. But Sgt. Edwin Masters, a Covington Police Department spokesperson, said Monday morning that police still did not have solid suspects in the case. The...
fox8live.com
NOPD investigating homicide near University Hospital
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are also investigating a homicide near University Hospital. Officers responded to the intersection of Canal Street and South Rocheblave street around 12:30 Monday (Nov. 28) morning. There they found a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
NOLA.com
Covington priest, associate missing as investigation continues into burned bodies, station reports
The Rev. Otis Young, a retired priest at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington, and Ruth Prats, a pastoral associate, have been missing since Sunday, according to a WWL-TV report citing the Rev. Daniel Brouillette, a pastor at the church. Sgt. Edwin Masters, a spokesman for Covington Police, confirmed that...
Woman shot dead in a parking lot near UMC hospital, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in a parking lot not far from University Medical Center that left a woman dead. It happened early Monday morning at the corner of S. Rocheblave and Canal Streets police say. “Upon arrival, officers located a 40-year-old black female victim...
houmatimes.com
Suspect vehicle images released in Morgan Street homicide
On November 14th, 2022 at approximately 5:30 pm the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Morgan Street. Upon arrival officers located a 56-year-old female that had been shot. The victim is identified as Lanore Menard of Houma and was transported to a local medical facility where she died as a result of her injuries.
houmatimes.com
Man shot while in parking lot of local night club on Barataria Ave.
On November 28th, 2022 at approximately 12:00am, the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Barataria Avenue. The victim was a 23-year-old male victim whom was transported to a local medical facility for treatment and is currently in stable condition. The investigation revealed that the...
27-Year-Old Dimitrius Titone Killed In A Fatal Crash In Luling (Luling, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Friday in Luling. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred east on LA 18.
brproud.com
Deputies arrest man who allegedly threatened Assumption Parish businessman’s life
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of threatening to kill a local businessman and his employees was arrested by deputies Saturday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, Hilary Rivere, 58, of Napoleonville, allegedly threatened to get a gun and kill a local businessman and his employees in a morning confrontation. No further details of the incident were shared.
