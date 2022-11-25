While many people in the United States are enjoying turkey dinners, Black Friday deals and one of the most profitable seasons for corporations, inflation and costs continue to soar. Fulfill NJ, the food bank that serves Monmouth and Ocean counties, is providing more than 8,000 Thanksgiving meals to families across the two counties. The New Jersey Gasoline, Convenience Store, and Automotive Association, or NJGCA, contributed $2,700 from its annual Turkey Drive. “This time of year especially we know how important it is to give back to our communities, especially during challenging economic times for so many families that are facing a holiday without a special meal to feed their loved ones,” said Eric Blomgren, chief administrator of NJGCA.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO