Related
NJ lawmakers want workplace protections for first responders with PTSD
An estimated 30% of first responders develop post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety. Paid first responders diagnosed with work-related post-traumatic stress disorder would receive employment protections under a bill lawmakers approved last week. Employers would be barred from discharging, harassing or discriminating against an employee, or threatening to do so,...
Health officials warn of continued threat of flu, RSV, COVID-19
As people get ready for the next round of holidays, medical experts are urging them to take precautions with family gatherings, masking while on public transit and getting recommended vaccines. This is in part due to the high number of kids with respiratory illnesses that are continuing to crowd hospitals and emergency rooms nationwide. Some health officials warn of a so-called “tridemic” or “tripledemic,” essentially a triple threat from the spread of the flu, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19, which are expected to peak post-holiday.
Major new funding for local health departments
COVID-19 pandemic increased their workload, exposed big needs. New Jersey’s local health departments have long struggled to balance limited funding and personnel with an extensive list of needs, from inspecting restaurants to preventing drug overdoses to vaccinating residents against influenza. COVID-19 only increased their workload with the need for...
Demand continues to grow at food pantries
Many families are seeking help for the first time as the cost of food rises. More families across New Jersey are seeking assistance from food pantries as inflation rises. Some locations are reporting a 280% increase in people showing up for help within the last year alone, said Adele LaTourette, senior director of policy and advocacy for the Community Food Bank of New Jersey. The high costs of things like food and gas are causing many people to seek help for the first time in their lives.
NJ Spotlight News: November 28, 2022
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Promised review of NJ’s COVID-19 response finally announced. Report of the independent review will be issued in late 2023, according...
Op-Ed: Federal and state policymakers must do more for patients with sickle cell disease
Systemic racial biases and health care flaws keep patients from receiving care. As a young child in Sierra Leone, I remember being awakened by the wailing of my aunt as she begged my cousin and me to place a packed suitcase on her chest and sit on top of it. I would later learn that she was in the throes of a sickle cell pain crisis and was desperate for some reprieve from her agony — even if it meant inducing a different form of pain to distract from her unbearable suffering.
Promised review of NJ’s COVID-19 response finally announced
Report of the independent review will be issued in late 2023, according to governor's office. Gov. Phil Murphy is finally making good on a long-standing promise. He is launching an independent review of the state’s COVID-19 response. It will be conducted by a Philadelphia-based law firm, Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads and led by a Republican former assistant state attorney general. A report is to be issued in late 2023, according to the governor’s office.
Residents struggling to pay for home heating urged to apply for assistance
A family of four making almost $80,000 per year may qualify for help. New Jerseyans could be forced to dig deeper to keep their homes warm this winter. In September, state regulators approved rate hikes for several gas providers, which say they face rising energy costs because of the war in Ukraine and an increase in demand. And with nearly 1 million residents already behind on their bills because of the pandemic, there’s concern the higher costs will push even more people into debt.
8,000+
While many people in the United States are enjoying turkey dinners, Black Friday deals and one of the most profitable seasons for corporations, inflation and costs continue to soar. Fulfill NJ, the food bank that serves Monmouth and Ocean counties, is providing more than 8,000 Thanksgiving meals to families across the two counties. The New Jersey Gasoline, Convenience Store, and Automotive Association, or NJGCA, contributed $2,700 from its annual Turkey Drive. “This time of year especially we know how important it is to give back to our communities, especially during challenging economic times for so many families that are facing a holiday without a special meal to feed their loved ones,” said Eric Blomgren, chief administrator of NJGCA.
Murphy sends ‘mission critical’ team to Menlo Park veterans home
Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday dispatched a “mission critical” team to the Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park, after a federal inspection uncovered ongoing problems with infection control, safety violations and abuse. According to state data, 22 of the home’s 201 residents are infected with COVID-19. The home has had an active outbreak for roughly a year, while the state-run veterans home in Vineland has none and the facility in Paramus has three cases.
11,000
Despite concerns from environmentalists, the Murphy administration is allowing a black bear hunt to resume due to rising damage and nuisance reports. But the six-day December hunt season will not be a free-for-all; regulations are strictly in place. Some 11,000 hunting permits will be available to properly licensed hunters, allocated by the bear management zone; there are five such zones. Hunters can purchase up to two permits each but can only harvest one bear during the season.
Some NJ schools move to ban LGBTQ gender identity books
Folks in the LGBTQ community say they’re facing an erasure culture, whether in targeted attacks like this weekend in Colorado Springs or attempts to ban LGBTQ books. Two New Jersey authors have had their books banned by schools. Damien Lopez wrote “I am a Prince,” geared toward younger kids. George Johnson wrote “All Boys Aren’t Blue” for an older, young adult demographic. It’s been banned in several places because of some explicit sexual language in the book.
Murphy administration increases outpatient-clinic hours in 10 counties
Longer hours should make it possible to reach residents with substance-use problems and scheduling conflicts because of school, work or family. With worries about mental health and especially substance abuse on the rise, the Murphy administration is expanding outpatient centers in 10 counties across the state. State officials announced last...
With NJ elections in rearview mirror, advocates focus on reforms down the road
This year’s general election in New Jersey proceeded smoothly for the most part, but that hasn’t quieted calls from voter advocates for additional reforms to make it easier for people to vote and boost public confidence in the process and outcomes. Same-day voter registration, an end to the...
Progress on NJ judicial nominees, but major backlog remains
Senate Judiciary Committee considered several Superior Court nominees. The Legislature is tackling judicial vacancies in the state, with the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday considering several Superior Court nominees. It’s progress, but not nearly enough to chip away at the massive backlogs in state courts. Next up for these candidates is a vote of the full Senate. But New Jersey’s backlog of judicial vacancies continue to create major problems.
Transportation experts anticipate the rush for Thanksgiving travel
6.3 million people will be traveling through New York and New Jersey, according to the Port Authority. The Thanksgiving travel rush is in full swing, with passengers on planes and trains expected to return to near pre-pandemic levels. AAA projects roughly 1.5 million New Jersey residents will travel 50 miles or more over the holiday weekend, about a 2% increase over last year. What wasn’t back to normal were the prices at the pump. Robert Sinclair Jr., senior manager of public affairs for AAA Northeast, says driving remains the most popular form of travel, it also a pricey one.
Transgender people need safe spaces, affirming health services, advocate says
Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill this week that would treat all name changes filed with the state Department of Treasury as confidential. The changes would also be exempt from public records requests. Murphy also voiced his support of a new bill that would waive the $50 fee people must pay to file name changes. The governor’s actions come during Transgender Awareness Week, which runs through this Sunday. The week is designed to raise visibility for the LGBTQ+ community and address issues they face, including high rates of suicide and mental health challenges.
‘Tripledemic’ of respiratory viruses surges in schools, ERs
A surge in RSV among children has led some hospitals to expand pediatric unit capacity. “I hear that a lot of people are getting sick and I think that a flu shot definitely helps,” said Daphne Moran as she joined people seeking flu shots at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus. There’s a growing statewide surge in three respiratory viruses — flu, COVID-19 and RSV — which some health officials are calling a “tripledemic.”
Lawmakers scrap plan to seek state constitutional amendment on abortion
Democratic lawmakers are scrapping plans to seek to permanently put abortion rights in the New Jersey state Constitution. As first reported by the New Jersey Globe, legislative leaders pulled a proposal that would have asked voters to enshrine the right to an abortion through a 2023 ballot referendum after losing support from party members and key groups like Planned Parenthood of New Jersey and the American Civil Liberties Union. State leaders already codified abortion access earlier this year, when Gov. Phil Murphy signed the Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act. A constitutional amendment would mean that could not be repealed without the consent of voters.
NJ Spotlight News special edition — ‘21’ documentary series: Nov. 24, 2022
NJ PBS ‘21’ series examines a simple question: Does where you live in the state affect how you live?. The NJ PBS digital documentary series “21” examines a simple question: Does where you live in the state affect how you live? The series profiles one person in each of New Jersey’s 21 counties and looks at the social determinants that affect that person’s life.
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 0