WBKO
Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - While they might have been too small to feel, some folks might have felt a little rumble under their feet Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported two earthquakes in our region. The first, a 2.0, happened at 7:38 near Cawood in Harlan County. The second, a 2.2, took place around 8:57 about 25 miles southeast of Middlesboro in Tennessee.
Jonathan Shell files for Kentucky Ag Commissioner
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Fifth-generation Kentucky farmer and former Kentucky State House Majority Leader Jonathan Shell officially filed Tuesday for the Republican nomination for Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture. “I became a conservative riding in my grandad’s truck on our farm in Lancaster. Since then, I’ve lived our conservative Kentucky values,...
Trio of illnesses impacting SOKY blood supply
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A trio of respiratory illnesses is to blame for a decrease in blood donors across South Central Kentucky, according to Blood Assurance. As cases of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 overwhelm hospitals, the community blood bank had less than a one-day’s supply of O-positive blood and a day’s worth of O-negative, A-negative and B-negative blood, as of Tuesday.
AG office selects 12 counties for 2022 post-general election audit
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Monday that, consistent with state law, 12 randomly-selected Kentucky counties will undergo a 2022 post-general election audit. The audits will be conducted by the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations in Jefferson, Webster, Shelby, Rowan, Oldham, Laurel, LaRue, Owen, Anderson, Christian,...
Authorities stress vigilance as Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano erupts
HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK (KHNL/Gray News) - Afer 38 years of silence, Mauna Loa — the largest active volcano in the world — erupted Sunday. Scientists at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the long-anticipated eruption began at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in Mokuaweoweo, the summit caldera of the volcano.
