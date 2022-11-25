ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

A Jersey Guy's Pick Six: Week 13

By Mark Blaudschun
It would be easy to surrender and say, wait till next year. But we won't do that--yet, so here's our final push for respectability.

The Picks

OHIO STATE minus 7.5 vs. Michigan.

Buckeyes on a mission and Michigan won't get in the way. They cover

OHIO STATE VS. Michigan, O/U 56.

Don't know how many points Michigan can score. Take Under.

ALABAMA minus 22.5 vs. Auburn

Roll Tide. They cover by halftime.

ALABAMA vs. Auburn, O/U 50

Take over.

USC vs. Notre Dame O/U 64.5

USC can score on anyone, NDame showing signs of life, but plays defense. Taking Un der..

CINCINNATI minus 1 over Tulane

Bearcats won't lose at home.

Last week: 1-5

RECORD FOR SEASON ATS: 26-44-2

HOME TEAA IN CAPS

