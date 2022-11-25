Down to the wire: SWE boys hold off Hawks in opener

PINETOPS — The season opener for the SouthWest Edgecombe varsity boys basketball team came down to the wire on Tuesday night.

Xander Brown’s free throw and a missed three-pointer by North Lenoir as time expired helped the Cougars upend the Hawks 67-65 at home in a wild finish.

The first three quarters resulted in just 72 points with SouthWest holding a 37-35 lead.

There was no indication that either team would light up the scoreboard in the final eight minutes, but as it happened, each team poured in 30 points to set up a scintillating final sequence.

The Cougars held a 66-65 advantage with 10 seconds remaining when Zy Thigpen stole the ball and got the pass to Ricky Smith, who called timeout. The ball was inbounded to Brown, who was trapped on the sideline but fouled with seven seconds left.

Brown made the first free throw but missed the second as the Hawks hustled down the floor for their final shot.

A three-pointer from the corner was off the mark as the buzzer sounded.

Prior to Brown’s foul shot, the teams combined for 11 three-point baskets in the fourth quarter: four by North Lenoir and seven by SouthWest Edgecombe.

“I thought our play was fairly consistent,” said SWE head coach Mike Moseley. “Our looks in the fourth were good; they were the same looks we got in quarters one through three. We just made them in the fourth.”

The Cougars started the final quarter with four straight triples: three of them by Smith and the other one by Thigpen, to take a 49-40 lead with 4:46 left.

The Hawks were able to cut the deficit to seven (53-46) with 4:02 remaining, but big baskets from Keyshaun Powell and triples by Smith and Brown helped the home team maintain the lead, 61-54.

The Hawks sliced the deficit to two (61-59) on a three-point play by Zyaire Rosber with 2:12 left, but Smith’s two free throws pushed the lead back to four.

After a bucket from North Lenoir trimmed the lead to two again, SWE completed a textbook fast break (Smith to Powell to Brown, who swished a three-pointer) to make it a 66-61 game with 1:31 left on the clock.

A steal, basket and free throw from Malachi Rasmey with 1:03 remaining made it 66-64 with 1:03 left, A free throw by Amari Jones cut the deficit to one (66-65) with 44 seconds left.

The Cougars missed two free throws two seconds later but then Thigpen stripped the North Lenoir ball-handler to set up the final free throw from Brown and the defensive stop at the end.

Brown led SWE with 19 points, 18 coming on six 3-pointers. Smith had 13 of his 15 points in the final quarter which included three triples.

Parker Gay added nine points while Rodney Pettaway had eight, Brayden Nines seven and Powell six.

Rasmey tallied 22 points for North Lenoir while Rosber added 19. They combined for 23 of the Hawks’ 30 fourth-quarter points (Rosber 13, Rasmey 10). Tre’Shod Lynch provided 11 points and James West collected eight.

OTHER RESULTS

Rocky Mount 71, Hunt 57

Malik Hill poured in 25 points on 10 of 15 shooting (which included three 3-pointers) while Tyler Barnes added 18 points and seven rebounds as the Gryphons eased past Wilson Hunt in their season opener on Tuesday.

Stephon Jones had seven points and six assists for Rocky Mount. Bryson Phillips chipped in six points and six rebounds and Deandre Lynch had six points and eight rebounds.

The Gryphons stormed out to a 26-12 advantage after one quarter, but the Warriors outscored them 39-29 in the second and third stanzas to cut the deficit to four. A 16-6 run in the fourth quarter sealed the win.

Southern Nash 58, Fike 46

The Firebirds won their season opener on Tuesday with a 17-8 run (which included 13 of the last 14 points) in the fourth quarter as they were able to pull away from Wilson Fike on the road.

Jordan Vick led Southern Nash with 26 points while Landen Baker added 11, Jayden Whitaker 19, T.J. Whitaker six and Thomas Copeland five.

Nash Central 64, Beddingfield 62

The Bulldogs (1-1) earned their first win of the season on Tuesday by establishing a 20-10 lead after one quarter and 42-27 at halftime and then holding on despite the Bruins outscoring them 35-22 in the second half.