Weather Sketch: Anonymous
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
In Otter News: Sledding with the wolves
In this week’s In Otter News, we join the staff at the Lake Superior Zoo for a fun experiment. They decided to see if they could get their grey wolves to go sledding. We’ll explain: It’s an enrichment activity, an important part of a zoo animal’s life. It’s the same as how humans try to do something something different every once in a while. Many times during these activities, they’ll try to create a natural behavior. Sledding, however, is not one of them. It’s just for fun.
GMN Birthdays: 11/28/22
The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during...
Interview: Holiday Season at Glensheen Mansion
Glensheen’s Marketing Director Mike Mayou stopped by GMN to discuss their special tours during the holiday season. Friday, November 25 marked the first night of Candlelight Tours and Spirit of the Lights at Glensheen Mansion, which is one of their most special holiday experiences at this time of year. Guests can experience Glensheen in a whole new way on a candlelight tour between 5-8PM with 27 Christmas trees on the 1st, 2nd, and lower levels of the mansion lighting up the night.
Justin Liles: Snow diminishes tonight
A rather robust area of low pressure is responsible for snowfall across the southern and eastern portions of the Northland. Road conditions will continue to be difficult around the shore of Lake Superior and south through Wisconsin. Even Interstate 35 is slick for and has stretches of slow travel due to the snow from Duluth all the way to Minneapolis. Many of the warning and advisories will expire late tonight.
Brandon Weatherz: A couple rounds of snow ahead
A couple of rounds of snow kick off the workweek. Our Monday features a warm front sweeping the region. Snow arrives from the west in north central Minnesota in the late morning and sweeps northeast Minnesota through the afternoon with the Twin Ports on the southern edge of snow chances. Amounts will be generally less than an inch. Tuesday brings another round of snow, this time focusing on Wisconsin. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all but Douglas County from 6 am Tuesday until midnight.
Brandon Weatherz: Today’s snow shifting west
The track for today’s snow has shifted to the west, raising expected totals for areas that have been on the fringe of accumulation potential. A Winter Storm Warning now fills out northwest Wisconsin, including Douglas County, from 6 am until midnight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Pine County in east central Minnesota and for Lake and Cook County where a widespread 2-5” is possible. The rest of the North Shore and the Twin Ports are currently in the 1-3” range.
Jason’s must see things in Duluth this December
Jason Vincent joined us with some super exciting things coming to Duluth this December. It’s a mix of shows to check out with the family, shopping opportunities, and more. December 2nd and runs through the 18th. The musical is based on the classic adventures of the March sisters Jo,...
Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland open new location
The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland opened a new location in Hibbing Monday afternoon. The branch is located in Greenhaven Elementary School and will serve kids from kindergarten through twelfth grade. This new location with be the sixth branch operated by the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland.
Helpful tips on steering clear of winter accidents
Throughout the day on Tuesday, snow plows were trying to keep the roads as clear as they could, but the snow kept falling at a pretty good pace. The morning and afternoon commutes were both impacted by the falling snow. WDIO spoke with experienced tow truck driver Zak McClelland, CEO...
‘Merry Kiss Cam’ hosts movie showing in Duluth
In the town that it was shot in, the Hulu film ‘Merry Kiss Cam’ made a return to Duluth for a public viewing party. Saturday at the Zeitgeist Zinema, movie goers got to watch the film and stay for a Q&A with the production team. Executive Director of...
Hucklebeary reopens after being partially closed for 10 months
Hucklebeary which used to be in the Hotel Astoria building has now found its new home on Superior Street, now located in the space next to Zeitgeist. In December of 2021 it was to the public that the building Hucklebeary was located in would be demolished. After their last day in the building the business had to move to online and curbside orders for 10 months.
Duluth East Greyhounds hungry to tip-off season
On Tuesday the Duluth East boy’s basketball team entered the gym for their second week of practice ahead of their 2022-2023 campaign. The Greyhounds are coming off a 15-13 record a season ago, finishing in the Section 7AAAA semifinals. That has left this year’s senior class, who saw the...
UMD women’s cross-country team gearing up for National Tournament
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s cross country team will be heading to Seattle this weekend to compete in the NCAA Division II championship on December 2nd. With this season marking their 11th overall appearance in program history. “I think we could surprise and get into the upper...
Predatory offender moving to West Duluth
The Duluth Police Department is notifying the public of a High-Risk predatory offender moving to the 5600 block of Grand Avenue in Duluth. Russell James Randall, is an 85-year-old, white man with brownish gray hair and brown eyes. Randall is 5′ 9″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. His Civil Commit Provisional Discharge release date is Tuesday, November 29.
Essentia and MNA nurses in Moose Lake reach tentative agreement
Essentia Health sent out a statement saying they are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with their MNA-represented nurses in Moose Lake. It went on to say, “We’re proud to have some of the finest nurses in the country, and we appreciate their dedication to providing the highest level of patient care in support of Essentia’s mission to make a healthy difference in people’s lives.”
One basket separates Cloquet girl’s basketball from Esko in season opening win
The Cloquet girl’s basketball team would sneak past Esko 55-52 in both teams’ season openers in Cloquet on Tuesday. The Lumberjacks’ Alexa Snesrud finished the night with a game-leading 20 points, while Hannah Swanson led Esko with 17 points. Cloquet (1-0) returns home Thursday to host Hermantown...
Fatal Crash on Highway 23 Carlton County
On 4860 Highway 23, CLEAR CREEK UNORG, Carlton County at 11/26/2022 01:13AM a Volvo station wagon was Southbound on highway 23. The vehicle took a curve with poor road conditions. It then hit ice and lost control , the vehicle came to rest off the roadway in the east ditch.
Man stabbed, Duluth Police looking for suspect
The Duluth Police Department is looking for a suspect in a stabbing Tuesday afternoon. According to the DPD, a man was stabbed around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of 96th Ave. W. The victim was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. Police say the victim and suspect...
48 and 1/2 year prison sentence for man who killed his ex-girlfriend in Virginia
Derek Malevich faces a 48.5 year prison sentence for the death of his ex-girlfriend, Kristen Bicking. The St. Louis County Attorney’s office expressed its deepest condolences to the family of Ms. Bicking, who was 32-years-old at the time of her death. At the sentencing on Monday, her family vowed...
