Matt Rhule's decision to take the head-coaching job at Nebraska is saving Carolina Panthers' owner David Tepper tens of millions of dollars. Rhule, 47, was fired in October, just five games into this third season with the Panthers, who signed him to a seven-year, $62 million contract to lure him from Baylor to the NFL. He went 11-27 with the Panthers, including 1-4 in 2022.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO