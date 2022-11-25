ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Secret Chicago

A New Rooftop Bar Creates A Cozy Winter Château Experience In Chicago

It’s almost that time of year– when the icy chill feels unbearable and the need to stay warm becomes a top priority. Luckily, there’s a new gorgeous rooftop ready to host cozy holiday get-togethers whether you’re going to after-work happy hour or showing friends around town.  Complete with a stunning rooftop view and plenty of on-site heaters, Château Carbide is a must-see experience for the holiday season, complete with fancy drinks! The rooftop bar is named after the original building– which was previously known as the carbide and carbon building. Situated on the rooftop of Pendry Chicago, the new jazzy...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

McDonald's Holiday Pie Returns to Menu for a Limited Time

McDonald's is dishing out the holiday spirit with the return of a rather rare treat: the Holiday Pie. The seasonal dessert debuted in 1999 and typically pops back into the rotation during the wintertime. The pie has been spotted on the fast-food chain's menu, where it's described as a "creamy smooth vanilla custard nestled in a flaky, buttery crust glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles."
CHICAGO, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

A Cause for Sweetness

Once Thanksgiving Day ends, the spirit of the holidays starts to stir up the soul. All the winter commotions of icy winds and snow, conjures up a cozy and warm fireplace with a hot cup of coffee…and of course some warm freshly baked cookies. This helped setup a journey to find a bakery known for their cookies.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Tickets to Ice Castles in Lake Geneva Now on Sale

Winter may not be here quite yet, but tickets for a beloved icy attraction in the Chicago area are officially up for grabs. Dubbed by organizers as "Winter's most magical attraction," tickets for to 'Ice Castles' at Geneva National Resort in Lake Geneva are now on sale. The experience, located in five cities across the country, includes features like ice slides, ice mazes and caverns, tunnels and crawl spaces made up of icicles and more.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Inside look at Chicago area Amazon facility on Cyber Monday

MATTESON, Ill. - As Cyber Monday comes to a close, FOX 32 got an inside look at how the nation’s largest online retailer is handling their busiest day. Amazon General Manager Lamonte Heyward visited some of the more than 3,200 employees working long hours on Monday at the company’s new distribution center off Harlem Avenue in Matteson.
MATTESON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora father celebrates a thankful weekend, finding daughter after 51 years

After 51 years, an Aurora man has been reunited with his daughter, who was kidnapped as a baby in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old, when a babysitter, responding to a newspaper ad for child care, abducted her from her home when the mother was at work, the mother’s roommate allowing the taking.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Dozens of packages dumped from UPS truck at park in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In the midst of the busy online holiday shopping season, a strange discovery was made in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood Saturday afternoon. A neighbor called police after he heard strange noises, then spotted a UPS truck in the alley. Then he noticed dozens of boxes dumped over a fence into a park behind his house. Officers were able to recover the packages. "I come out and look at the fence, and I see boxes all over," the man said. It's unclear if the truck or the packages were stolen. Police are still investigating what happened. CBS 2 has also reached out to UPS but had no response Saturday evening. 
CHICAGO, IL
WDW News Today

The Walt Disney Birthplace & YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago Celebrate "Walt Disney Day" in honor of Walt Disney's 121st Birthday

The Walt Disney Birthplace, in conjunction with the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago, will hold its 9th Annual Birthday tribute to celebrate Walt Disney’s 121st birthday. “Walt Disney Day” will be held at 2156 N. Tripp Avenue at the restored childhood home of Walt Disney, located in the Hermosa neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois. Beginning at 5:30 P.M. (CST), on Monday, December 5, guests will join in singing “Happy Birthday” to Walt during a candle-lighting ceremony followed by a concert of holiday songs sung by the school children from Nixon Elementary. Afterward, guests will be invited to enjoy a selection of festive holiday treats. The event is free to the public.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

This Illinois Town Is Hosting A Warm & Tasty Holiday Cocoa Crawl

This could be the warmest and tastiest holiday event in Illinois this year. Illinois Is A Top State For Celebrating The Holidays. I know residents are really down on Illinois but there are some good things about our state. When it comes to the holidays, the Land of Lincoln is one of the best states to celebrate. It helps that we get the perfect type of weather for this time of year. Plus, pretty much everyone is all in for Christmas. There are all kinds of events to help you get into the spirit.
AURORA, IL
vinepair.com

Handmade Tamales and Shrimp Cocktail Cups: Traveling Food Vendors Are the Stars of Neighborhood Bars

This article is a part of our Matters of Taste series, essays from our favorite writers on the artifacts and abstractions they hold most dear in their drinking lives. When I’m between beers two and three at my favorite sort of bar — that is, of the old, low-lit, neighborhood variety — two things happen. I gain brief, undue confidence in my darts abilities, and I become especially susceptible to purchasing food from roving vendors.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque is back this holiday season with the sixth edition of Chicago’s favorite alternative holiday show, a twist on the original story. Producer Jaq Seifert and director Miguel Long join us now with the details. December 1st – 31st. Greenhouse Theater Center. 2257 N....
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

The Day a 737 Crashed Into West Lawn

For years, Evan Cotter Jr. had nightmares about December 8, 1972. That afternoon a United Airlines jet attempting to land at Midway Airport crashed into his bungalow-lined neighborhood of West Lawn, obliterating a stretch of it. Two people on the ground and 43 aboard the Boeing 737 were killed. Cotter, 13 at the time, was home when one of the wings smashed into his house. “There was rubble everywhere. It looked like a war zone,” recalls Cotter, who still lives on the block. “It was like you were on a movie set, but it was really happening.”
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

