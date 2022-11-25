Read full article on original website
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Abraham Lincoln statues in Chicago are being defacedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
A New Rooftop Bar Creates A Cozy Winter Château Experience In Chicago
It’s almost that time of year– when the icy chill feels unbearable and the need to stay warm becomes a top priority. Luckily, there’s a new gorgeous rooftop ready to host cozy holiday get-togethers whether you’re going to after-work happy hour or showing friends around town. Complete with a stunning rooftop view and plenty of on-site heaters, Château Carbide is a must-see experience for the holiday season, complete with fancy drinks! The rooftop bar is named after the original building– which was previously known as the carbide and carbon building. Situated on the rooftop of Pendry Chicago, the new jazzy...
McDonald's Holiday Pie Returns to Menu for a Limited Time
McDonald's is dishing out the holiday spirit with the return of a rather rare treat: the Holiday Pie. The seasonal dessert debuted in 1999 and typically pops back into the rotation during the wintertime. The pie has been spotted on the fast-food chain's menu, where it's described as a "creamy smooth vanilla custard nestled in a flaky, buttery crust glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles."
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is 3rd Best Christmas Market in the World, List Says
One of Chicago's most beloved Christmas traditions is getting some world recognition. A newly released list from the Global travel site Big 7 just ranked the "The 50 Best Christmas Markets in the World," weighing factors like vendor variety, food, entertainment, local traditions and more. Coming at No. 3 on...
NBC Chicago
River North Restaurants Cut Hours More Than Any Area in US During COVID, Analysis Shows
Restaurants in Chicago's River North neighborhood cut their operating hours more during the COVID-19 pandemic than restaurants in any other part of the country, according to a new survey. Some restaurants have stopped serving lunch altogether. Some restaurants are now closed several days a week to remain profitable. On average,...
Watch Live as ‘Christmas Vacation' Star Chevy Chase Plugs in Holiday Lights in Suburbs
This holiday season, Santa isn't the only one coming to town -- the real Clark Griswold is, too. According to a press release, on Tuesday evening, iconic comedic star Chevy Chase will pay homage to his role in the cult classic "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," and plug in the holiday lights at a restaurant in suburban Morton Grove.
Morton Arboretum's ‘Illumination' Named Among Best Christmas Light Displays in US
A new report is shining a light on a popular holiday display in Chicago's suburbs - the Morton Arbortum's Illumination show. U.S. News and World Report ranked the 23 best Christmas lights displays in the U.S. and the Lisle display was cited as one of the go-to shows for the Midwest.
classicchicagomagazine.com
A Cause for Sweetness
Once Thanksgiving Day ends, the spirit of the holidays starts to stir up the soul. All the winter commotions of icy winds and snow, conjures up a cozy and warm fireplace with a hot cup of coffee…and of course some warm freshly baked cookies. This helped setup a journey to find a bakery known for their cookies.
Tickets to Ice Castles in Lake Geneva Now on Sale
Winter may not be here quite yet, but tickets for a beloved icy attraction in the Chicago area are officially up for grabs. Dubbed by organizers as "Winter's most magical attraction," tickets for to 'Ice Castles' at Geneva National Resort in Lake Geneva are now on sale. The experience, located in five cities across the country, includes features like ice slides, ice mazes and caverns, tunnels and crawl spaces made up of icicles and more.
Inside look at Chicago area Amazon facility on Cyber Monday
MATTESON, Ill. - As Cyber Monday comes to a close, FOX 32 got an inside look at how the nation’s largest online retailer is handling their busiest day. Amazon General Manager Lamonte Heyward visited some of the more than 3,200 employees working long hours on Monday at the company’s new distribution center off Harlem Avenue in Matteson.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora father celebrates a thankful weekend, finding daughter after 51 years
After 51 years, an Aurora man has been reunited with his daughter, who was kidnapped as a baby in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old, when a babysitter, responding to a newspaper ad for child care, abducted her from her home when the mother was at work, the mother’s roommate allowing the taking.
Dozens of packages dumped from UPS truck at park in Little Village
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In the midst of the busy online holiday shopping season, a strange discovery was made in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood Saturday afternoon. A neighbor called police after he heard strange noises, then spotted a UPS truck in the alley. Then he noticed dozens of boxes dumped over a fence into a park behind his house. Officers were able to recover the packages. "I come out and look at the fence, and I see boxes all over," the man said. It's unclear if the truck or the packages were stolen. Police are still investigating what happened. CBS 2 has also reached out to UPS but had no response Saturday evening.
WDW News Today
The Walt Disney Birthplace & YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago Celebrate “Walt Disney Day” in honor of Walt Disney’s 121st Birthday
The Walt Disney Birthplace, in conjunction with the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago, will hold its 9th Annual Birthday tribute to celebrate Walt Disney’s 121st birthday. “Walt Disney Day” will be held at 2156 N. Tripp Avenue at the restored childhood home of Walt Disney, located in the Hermosa neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois. Beginning at 5:30 P.M. (CST), on Monday, December 5, guests will join in singing “Happy Birthday” to Walt during a candle-lighting ceremony followed by a concert of holiday songs sung by the school children from Nixon Elementary. Afterward, guests will be invited to enjoy a selection of festive holiday treats. The event is free to the public.
This Illinois Town Is Hosting A Warm & Tasty Holiday Cocoa Crawl
This could be the warmest and tastiest holiday event in Illinois this year. Illinois Is A Top State For Celebrating The Holidays. I know residents are really down on Illinois but there are some good things about our state. When it comes to the holidays, the Land of Lincoln is one of the best states to celebrate. It helps that we get the perfect type of weather for this time of year. Plus, pretty much everyone is all in for Christmas. There are all kinds of events to help you get into the spirit.
vinepair.com
Handmade Tamales and Shrimp Cocktail Cups: Traveling Food Vendors Are the Stars of Neighborhood Bars
This article is a part of our Matters of Taste series, essays from our favorite writers on the artifacts and abstractions they hold most dear in their drinking lives. When I’m between beers two and three at my favorite sort of bar — that is, of the old, low-lit, neighborhood variety — two things happen. I gain brief, undue confidence in my darts abilities, and I become especially susceptible to purchasing food from roving vendors.
Looking for a Holiday Train Ride? What to Know About the CTA, Metra and More
The holiday season is officially here, and a trio of rail companies and agencies are helping Chicagoans get into the wintertime spirit with special themed trains. The Chicago Transit Authority's annual holiday fleet of trains and buses has offiically begun running after the Thanksgiving holiday. Metra will run special trains...
Members of St. Ignatius College Prep Hockey Team File Lawsuit Against Drunk Trucker Who Slammed Into Their Bus
Sixteen members of Chicago's St. Ignatius College Prep junior varsity hockey team, along with their parents and two coaches, have filed a lawsuit after a semi-truck driver earlier this month slammed into the school bus they were riding in Northern Indiana. According to officials, more than a dozen players were...
'Light up the Lake' returns to Chicago's Navy Pier for holiday season
Light up the Lake returns to Navy Pier with more than 600,000 holiday lights on display.
The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque
The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque is back this holiday season with the sixth edition of Chicago’s favorite alternative holiday show, a twist on the original story. Producer Jaq Seifert and director Miguel Long join us now with the details. December 1st – 31st. Greenhouse Theater Center. 2257 N....
Chicago magazine
The Day a 737 Crashed Into West Lawn
For years, Evan Cotter Jr. had nightmares about December 8, 1972. That afternoon a United Airlines jet attempting to land at Midway Airport crashed into his bungalow-lined neighborhood of West Lawn, obliterating a stretch of it. Two people on the ground and 43 aboard the Boeing 737 were killed. Cotter, 13 at the time, was home when one of the wings smashed into his house. “There was rubble everywhere. It looked like a war zone,” recalls Cotter, who still lives on the block. “It was like you were on a movie set, but it was really happening.”
NBC Chicago
