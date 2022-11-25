ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

KUTV

GALLERY: Storm drops 2 - 19 inches on Utah, leaves crashes in its wake

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monday night's snowstorm, along with several bands of lake-effect snow Tuesday morning, left northern Utah coated in a fresh blanket of snow. According to the National Weather Service, Kaysville had the largest amount as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, with 9 inches of snow and Cottonwood Heights picked up 7 inches.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

140 crashes reported by Utah Highway Patrol during snowstorm

PARLEYS CANYON, Utah (KUTV) — Traffic was at a standstill on some roads across the Wasatch Front during a snowstorm on Monday. Utah Highway Patrol reported responding to approximately 140 crashes from the time snow began until 9 p.m. UDOT was also out assisting motorists and plowing the road...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Over 4,000 traffic violations issued in Utah over over 5 days, including Thanksgiving

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol reported issuing upwards of 4,000 traffic violation citations and warnings since Wednesday last week. A trooper with the department included that 2,400 of those were for speeding. It comes at a time that’s especially busy on the roads, with the recent Thanksgiving holiday and travelers still making their way home, and also ahead of snow storms in Utah this week.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

For Utah small businesses, holiday season is 'make or break' time

LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — Alison Lindhardt has owned ADORNit Shoppe in Logan for 10 years, selling women's clothing and home décor — but despite her shop's longevity, she feels uncertain about sales this holiday season. The parking lot outside her shop, which is located in a popular...
LOGAN, UT

