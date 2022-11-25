ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Key News Network

1 Trapped After Car Crashes onto Parked Vehicle

Norwalk, Los Angeles County, CA: A car crash involving a parked vehicle trapped one person rescued by firefighters early Sunday morning. Norwalk Sheriff’s Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 3:33 a.m., Nov. 27, for a traffic collision on the 14400 block of Studebaker Road in the city of Norwalk.
NORWALK, CA
KTLA.com

Classes canceled after fire damages Santa Paula High School gym

Classes at Santa Paula High School in Ventura County are canceled Monday and Tuesday after a fire caused extensive damage to the school’s gymnasium. The fire erupted around 12:42 a.m. Sunday in the Bryden Gymnasium, which was built in the 1930s, authorities said. Fire crews from Ventura County, the...
SANTA PAULA, CA
KTLA

Fire engulfs Anaheim recycling plant, prompts evacuations on Thanksgiving

Flames engulfed a recycling plant in Anaheim Thursday night, prompting evacuation orders at a nearby residential building on Thanksgiving. The fire was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 900 block of East South Street, Anaheim Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Carringer said. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the commercial building. The […]
ANAHEIM, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Gardena man killed in Compton area crash

WEST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif. – A Gardena man was identified Saturday as the person killed when a car crashed into parked vehicles in the unincorporated community of West Rancho Dominguez. Eddie Irby III was 56 years old and died at the scene of the accident from blunt-force injuries, according...
GARDENA, CA
foxla.com

3 found dead in Riverside house fire

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A homicide investigation was launched after three people were found dead in a house fire in Riverside late Friday morning, officials said. The Riverside Police Department said fire crews were called to a home located in the 11200 block of Price Court, near the intersection of Indiana and La Sierra avenues, around 11 a.m. Shortly after firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered three bodies inside the two-story home.
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters battle wind-driven brush fire in Sandstone Peak

Ventura County Fire Department firefighters managed to make quick work of a brush fire that broke out near Malibu on Thursday. A 1-2 acre fire was propelled by gusty wind conditions in heavy brush at Yerba Buena Road, near Bettermotor Way.No structures were threatened by the brush fire, which was mostly knocked down by 4 p.m. on Thursday. 
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

A.M. fire burns two homes

One person was detained after a fire broke out in Stanton on Thursday (today) morning. The blaze was in the 10900 block of Endry Street (near Katella Avenue and Beach Boulevard). Arriving Orange County Fire Authority firefighters found a “well-involved” house fire that was extending to an adjacent home. A...
STANTON, CA
KTLA

Vehicle plows through convenience store in Arcadia

Firefighters from the Arcadia Fire Department responded to a 7-Eleven convenience store Thursday morning after a car plowed into the business. It happened around 7 a.m. at a store on South Baldwin Avenue. Responding crews found a dark blue sedan that had crashed through the doors and came to a stop after colliding with several […]
ARCADIA, CA
KTLA.com

3 injured in violent home invasions east of Los Angeles

Three people were injured when a group of thieves targeted several homes in the San Gabriel Valley early Sunday morning. El Monte police responded to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue around 1:20 a.m. on a report of a home invasion robbery, according to RMG News. A victim who did...
