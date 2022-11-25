Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
All lanes of SB 405 Freeway closed at Burbank after multi-vehicle crash involving motorcycle
Officials with the California Highway Patrol have issued a SigAlert for all southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway at Burbank Boulevard after a multi-vehicle accident Tuesday night. According to CHP officials, the accident was between a motorcycle and two other vehicles. Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department were called...
1 Trapped After Car Crashes onto Parked Vehicle
Norwalk, Los Angeles County, CA: A car crash involving a parked vehicle trapped one person rescued by firefighters early Sunday morning. Norwalk Sheriff’s Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 3:33 a.m., Nov. 27, for a traffic collision on the 14400 block of Studebaker Road in the city of Norwalk.
KTLA.com
Crews knock down blaze in 2-story, multi-family residential building in Irvine
Crews with the Orange County Fire Authority responded to a blaze in a two-story, multi-family residential building Sunday morning in Irvine. The fire, according to officials, was in the 300 block of Deerfield Avenue. Residents in the building smelled smoke at around 4 a.m. and called 911. Video from the...
Head-On Traffic Collision Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured; Vehicle Involved Flees Scene
Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: A head-on traffic collision occurred late Sunday morning leaving one person deceased at the scene on the 13800 block of Foothill Boulevard in the Sylmar neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. John Matassa was interviewed at the scene of the incident...
KTLA.com
Classes canceled after fire damages Santa Paula High School gym
Classes at Santa Paula High School in Ventura County are canceled Monday and Tuesday after a fire caused extensive damage to the school’s gymnasium. The fire erupted around 12:42 a.m. Sunday in the Bryden Gymnasium, which was built in the 1930s, authorities said. Fire crews from Ventura County, the...
Fire engulfs Anaheim recycling plant, prompts evacuations on Thanksgiving
Flames engulfed a recycling plant in Anaheim Thursday night, prompting evacuation orders at a nearby residential building on Thanksgiving. The fire was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 900 block of East South Street, Anaheim Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Carringer said. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the commercial building. The […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Gardena man killed in Compton area crash
WEST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif. – A Gardena man was identified Saturday as the person killed when a car crashed into parked vehicles in the unincorporated community of West Rancho Dominguez. Eddie Irby III was 56 years old and died at the scene of the accident from blunt-force injuries, according...
Fontana Herald News
UPDATE: Fundraiser planned for family of Fontana mother and daughter who died after being struck by car
A 40-year-old woman and her 13-year-old daughter, both from Fontana, died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Bloomington on Nov. 26, and a suspect was arrested in connection with the case, the California Highway Patrol said. The incident took place at about 3:46 p.m., when a 2008...
foxla.com
3 found dead in Riverside house fire
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A homicide investigation was launched after three people were found dead in a house fire in Riverside late Friday morning, officials said. The Riverside Police Department said fire crews were called to a home located in the 11200 block of Price Court, near the intersection of Indiana and La Sierra avenues, around 11 a.m. Shortly after firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered three bodies inside the two-story home.
Deputies Evacuate Mall After Reports of Shots Fired
Santa Clarita, CA: Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of shots fired at the Westfield Mall on the 24100 block of Valencia Boulevard in the city of Santa Clarita around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Deputies evacuated the mall as a precaution and conducted...
Firefighters battle wind-driven brush fire in Sandstone Peak
Ventura County Fire Department firefighters managed to make quick work of a brush fire that broke out near Malibu on Thursday. A 1-2 acre fire was propelled by gusty wind conditions in heavy brush at Yerba Buena Road, near Bettermotor Way.No structures were threatened by the brush fire, which was mostly knocked down by 4 p.m. on Thursday.
orangecountytribune.com
A.M. fire burns two homes
One person was detained after a fire broke out in Stanton on Thursday (today) morning. The blaze was in the 10900 block of Endry Street (near Katella Avenue and Beach Boulevard). Arriving Orange County Fire Authority firefighters found a “well-involved” house fire that was extending to an adjacent home. A...
Vehicle plows through convenience store in Arcadia
Firefighters from the Arcadia Fire Department responded to a 7-Eleven convenience store Thursday morning after a car plowed into the business. It happened around 7 a.m. at a store on South Baldwin Avenue. Responding crews found a dark blue sedan that had crashed through the doors and came to a stop after colliding with several […]
5 arrested after 2 separate police chases involving stolen vehicles across SoCal
Five people were under arrest Saturday following two separate pursuits in Southern California, one of which ended with police recovering a machete and a wig from a stolen vehicle.
Three People Shot in Hawthorne, One Struck by Vehicle
Three people suffered gunshot wounds in Hawthorne, possibly at a house party, authorities said Saturday.
KTLA.com
3 injured in violent home invasions east of Los Angeles
Three people were injured when a group of thieves targeted several homes in the San Gabriel Valley early Sunday morning. El Monte police responded to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue around 1:20 a.m. on a report of a home invasion robbery, according to RMG News. A victim who did...
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on San Gabriel Canyon Road in Azusa
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday in Azusa, authorities said.
‘It’s not a game:’ Resident struck, injured during Anaheim street takeover
One person was seriously injured when he was struck by a driver fleeing a wild street takeover in Anaheim late Wednesday. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at the intersection of South Rio Vista Street and East South Street. Video showed a red Ford Mustang doing doughnuts in the intersection before Anaheim Police Department officers […]
3 people found dead after fire breaks out at Riverside home, police say
Three people found dead inside Riverside residence
Three people were found dead in a Riverside residence after a fire today. Police were responding to a report of suspicious circumstances on Price Court around 11 a.m. Friday, according to The Press Enterprise.
